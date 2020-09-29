Napa Valley Fire Destroys Legendary Restaurant, Severely Burns Storied Ranch Resort

The tragedy of the loss of the Restaurant at Meadowood expressed on Instagram.

The dreamy Calistoga Ranch, an Auberge Resort, had reopened only in June after having been closed due to COVID-19. This was one of 50 luxurious cabins that dotted the forested, hillside property.

The Restaurant at Meadowood where chef Christopher Kostow headed the team that earned three Michelin Stars in 2010.

The three Michelin Star Restaurant at Meadowood burns to the ground in the uncontained fire sweeping across Napa Valley. (Instagram photo)

My heart sank when I saw the news on the Robb Report that the highly-acclaimed Restaurant at Meadowood had burned to the ground, engulfed in flames from the Glass Fire that is scorching through California’s Napa Valley. Then news that the dreamy Calistoga Ranch has suffered major damage sent my luxury-resort-loving soul into a tailspin.

National news reports, while delving into the general destruction of the deadly fires, have failed to deliver on more specific losses that would further tear at the hearts of wine aficionados and five-star travel mavens. However, keeping an eye on Instagram and Twitter, as well as San Francisco media, I’ve kept an eye on the devastation in greater detail.

Thus, the discovery of the loss of one of the country’s greatest restaurants.

“We are all torn apart. A Eulogy is deserved, and will be given in due time,” Meadowood chef Christopher Kostow wrote on Instagram. “For now, I want to thank all of the TRAMily (The Restaurant at Meadowood family) that have ever graced this magical space — and all of the guests over the years who have enjoyed the efforts of these multitudes. What an honor it has been.”

Two years after Kostow’s arrival at Meadowood in 2008, the restaurant earned its third Michelin Star. At the time, Kostow was only the second American born chef to receive three stars.

On a personal note, my husband’s daughter was married at Meadowood, which meant a long weekend of wining, dining, partying, golfing and dancing after the ceremony on the Meadowood grounds. So it holds a special place in our hearts.

Likewise, Calistoga Ranch where we spent a glorious week in our lavishly rustic cabin tucked into a hillside forest. My husband’s daughter and her husband joined us for part of the visit. Since then it has been on our must-return list.

My husband’s daughter, who lives in Larkspur, California, just north of San Francisco, and I exchanged text messages today and she too is heartbroken. She says that many believe that insurance companies will be pulling out after this fourth consecutive year of fires.

“Not sure who will be able to live in the wine country moving forward.”

According to CalFire’s incident report at 9 a.m. Tuesday the fire extending across the Napa-Sonoma County border which ignited just a few days ago has grown to 42,560 acres and as of Tuesday morning, it was completely uncontained. The report said that 113 structures have been destroyed including 14 restaurants, resorts and wineries.