Memorial Hermann Helps Texans Tackle AFib With Its Cutting-Edge Heart & Vascular Program

Memorial Hermann’s Heart & Vascular Program

Memorial Hermann’s Heart & Vascular program is among the leaders in the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP). The program has attracted top cardiac electrophysiologists and supports breakthrough research and technology that has repeatedly translated into cutting-edge care at the bedside.

To better serve all patients, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center offers EP services seven days a week. Coupled with its EP specialists is a cardiac-focused multidisciplinary team that regularly collaborates to offer their experience and provide high-quality patient care. Together, cardiac electrophysiologists work with cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists, interventional heart failure specialists, device manufacturer representatives, and mapping software specialists to care for patients’ electrophysiology needs.

Memorial Hermann has invested in equipment and technology that allows its teams to come together quickly for that purpose. With Memorial Hermann’s commitment to innovative technology, multidisciplinary collaboration, and patient-centered care, its cardiac electrophysiology program is a leader in patient experience, quality, and service.

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation, also called AFib or AF, is the most common type of heart arrhythmia and one of the most common that Memorial Hermann treats. An arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat that can be either too fast or too slow. Blood flows from the two upper chambers of the heart (“atria”) to the two lower chambers of the heart (“ventricles”). With AFib, an irregular heartbeat prevents blood from flowing effectively from the atria to the ventricles, which may lead to blood clots, stroke, or heart failure.

Due to its increasing volumes of patients with heart rhythm disorders, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia, Memorial Hermann has made a significant investment in the EP program, which is lifesaving news not only for Texans but many others who travel to the hospital to receive best-in-class care.

Although AFib is a common condition, it is often misunderstood. Memorial Hermann Heart & Vascular is here to separate the facts from the myths, so Texans can better understand the symptoms and risks of AFib and take steps to help lower the chances of developing the condition.

Fact vs. Fiction

Myth #1: You will know if you have AFib because it causes noticeable symptoms.

Fact: Sometimes AFib does not show any symptoms. Different people may experience AFib differently, and while some have symptoms like a quivering or fluttering sensation in the chest, others may not feel anything unusual. When symptoms are present, you may experience heart palpitations (quivering or fluttering sensation), irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, dizziness, or lightheadedness. Because some people do not show symptoms, it is important to see your doctor regularly for preventive checkups and screenings.

Myth #2: Younger people don’t have AFib . It is a condition that only affects older people.

Fact: An irregular heartbeat can appear at any age. The majority of Americans with AFib are older than 65, but younger people may also be affected. Regardless of age, certain conditions can increase the risk of AFib, including high blood pressure, heart disease, or lung disease.

Myth #3: AFib cannot be prevented.

Fact: Sometimes AFib is caused by things one cannot control. However, making healthy lifestyle choices can have a significant effect on heart health and can reduce the risk of developing AFib. To lower your chances of developing a heart condition, it is important to quit smoking, exercise daily, and control high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

