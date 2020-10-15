Extending the Texas State Fair Fun at Mockingbird Station — Dallas’ Destination Spot Throws Its Own Station Fair Bonanza

The Texas State Fair is a legendary institution, one that generations of Texans have built their falls around since its founding way back in 1886. Big Tex has welcomed millions of visitors to the grounds for rides, exhibits and food. Fried Twinkies and Fritos Pies are the stuff of dreams, after all.

COVID-19 might have forced this year’s fair to shift to a drive-thru format, but the fun is not gone. In fact, Dallas’ Mockingbird Station mixed-use development is all about extending the party. For a perfect 2020 Texas State Fair day, hit the Fair and then head over to Mockingbird Station and celebrate all things Texas.

The Station Fair is this Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18, and the shopping and entertainment destination has tons of exciting things lined up for the extended weekend. It is the perfect place for everyone to gather — all Centers for Disease Control medical guidelines will be followed — and make memories, Fair-style.

If you like corn dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy and beer, you are in luck. How about Ferris wheels, cornhole competition, double-shot basketball and giant Jenga?

Station Fair will boast all of that and more. Kids will love the “unicorn” horse petting zoo. Grownups will appreciate the wide selection of beer and wine, plus “adult” food. And in case you like cornhole, and are thinking, “everyone has that game,” the Station Fair is not offering regular cornhole.

No, you will be playing LED cornhole. It is a thing, and it’s good.

If you like hotdogs battered on a stick, you will want to be at the Mockingbird Station Fair.

The Station Fair 411

All the games are free at Station Fair, and CDC guidelines will be followed there, too. Beer, wine and other alcoholic libations will be available for sale along with fair food — fried delicacies that will make your weekend — and the photo ops will make even the most overexposed social media influencer jealous. Plus, there will be ice cream — and of course, corn dogs. You should also come ready for some fun surprises.

Of course, Mockingbird Station is an all-purpose destination mecca, so don’t sleep on the numerous stores, restaurants and entertainment options The Station has to offer (this weekend and always). This the perfect place in Dallas to stroll around in the beautiful Texas fall weather — and just enjoy a fun day (or three) out.

Did we mention the life-size popcorn box and Midway sign? The photo opportunities will be endless. Make sure your batteries are fully charged and your appetite is stoked, because Station Fair is not kidding around. Except, when it is.

What: Mockingbird Station Presents Station Fair

Where: Mockingbird Station, 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

When: Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18

For more information on Mockingbird Station and its special Station Fair, check out the full website.