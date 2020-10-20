PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Thompson Hotels will open its first Texas location in downtown Dallas on November 14. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

Thompson Dallas is located in the historic First National Bank Tower. (Courtesy rendering)

219 guest rooms, including 52 suites and two penthouses, make up the Thompson Dallas hotel. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Rooms feature 700 square feet of space and DS & Durga Bowmakers bath amenities. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Culture / Travel

A First Look at Thompson Hotel Dallas — A Restored George Dahl Tower and a Destination Rooftop Bar

The Luxury Boutique Chain Makes its Texas Debut in the Heart of Downtown

10.20.20
The luxury boutique hotel that has taken over the former First National Bank Tower in downtown Dallas is finally opening. Thompson Dallas will debut on November 14 with 219 rooms, two restaurants, a barbershop, and floral design studio, and more in the recently restored, historic building on Akard Street.

Designed by George Dahl (Neiman Marcus, Fair Park art deco) in 1965, the original building underwent a $460 million restoration, which included the careful preservation of 17,555 hand-cut exterior marble panels and the original wood panels with brass that line the walls on the ninth floor.

 

Guest rooms at Thompson Dallas feature dark blue walls, brass accents, and leather upholstery. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Guest rooms, which include two penthouses and 52 suites, will feature about 700 square feet each with dark blue walls, walnut and brass headboards, leather upholstered furniture, Frette robes, Sferra linens and custom duvets, and DS & Durga Bowmakers bathroom amenities.

Thompson Dallas also features two restaurants: Nine at The National, a casual spot which will serve breakfast and lunch, and a tony tenth floor restaurant and rooftop bar concept called Catbird. Leading the culinary program is Jeramie Robison (Uchi, Rosewood Mansion) and director of restaurants, bars, and events Jonathan Geffrard (Hillstone Restaurant Group).

Along with incredible in-room designs, the hotel also features more than $2 million art and unique furnishings from PAD London, Frieze London, David Yarrow photography, Dallas-based David Bates and JD Miller paintings, Raul Maura sculpture, and more. The fourth floor National Ballroom also offers 14,000 square feet of space with floor-to-ceiling windows, private suites, and more for events. There are also two acres of indoor-outdoor space featuring a spa, fitness center, and resort-style pool.

Unique additions at Thompson Dallas are the Tondeo Hair Lounge by Derek Ortiz and The Botanical Mix, a floral design studio and workshop housed within the lobby. The new hotel will be accompanied by The National Residences, which features 324 luxury high-rise apartments.

Thompson Dallas is now accepting reservations.

