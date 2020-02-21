Los Cabos’ Private Hideaway for the Famous Becomes a Resort Getaway With a Boutique Feel — Inside the Montage Life
Don't Sleep on the New Kid on the OceanBY Georgie Ferrell // 02.21.20
The Montage sits on the swimmable beach of the Santa Maria Bay, a rare bragging point for a los cabo resort.
The Montage sits on the site of the once famous Twin Dolphin Hotel, a famous hideaway for notable celebrities and Texas Oil elite.
Every room at the Montage Los Cabos boasts ocean views and suite set ups with living areas and giant patios.
The oceanside views at the Montage are breathtaking.
Mezcal, the culinary gem of the Montage is a gastronomic take on traditional Latin American cuisine.
Marea is the beachside dining destination for Montage guests offering the best of seafood fare.
The Spa at the Montage Los Cabos is the largest in the area, at a breathtaking 40,000 square feet.
The private villas available at the Montage offer services that cater to guests every whim.
As you drive away from the Los Cabos airport, most likely after a quick and easy two hour-ish direct flight from the major Texas cities, you see the road lined with gate after gate of the world’s finest resort brands waiting to host a beach vacation in the oceanside, desert wonderland.
With every major hotel name, including many five star stunners on the menu (and more on the way), its hard to choose where to stay. But don’t overlook a relatively new player in the market.
The Montage Los Cabos is a resort that can play with the big dogs. This new kid on the block offers everything its five star peers offer and more, with an intimate and modern feel.
This revamped luxury hotel took over the site of the former Golden Corridor gem, The Twin Dolphin hotel was opened in 1977 by Texas oilman David J. Halliburton Sr. The famous private hideaway hosted mega celebs such as Elizabeth Taylor, Bing Crosby, John Wayne and the Texas oil elite back in its day.
Now, the new Montage Los Cabos is gearing up for its second birthday. This is the sixth property in the fast growing hotel brand — and Montage’s first foray into international waters. This Montage is perched upon a hillside overlooking a protected beachfront cove.
The place checks off all the boxes on the luxury hotel list — incredibly accommodating service, five star amenities, gourmet restaurants and custom tailored beach experiences.
Whether its a romantic getaway or a full fledged family trip that brings multiple generations together, the Montage can make for a worthy stay. But with only 122 rooms, there is a boutique hotel feel. No jam packed resort vibes here.
Seaside Hotel Perks
The hotel’s swimmable white sand beach, a rare indulgence in Los Cabos, provides a marine experiences just 50 feet from the Montage Los Cabos’ suites. Guests can grab paddle boards or snorkle gear and see marine life including hundreds of species of fish, starfish, sea urchin and more with the resort’s guides waiting to show the best of the nearby coral reef.
Even though vacations call for sleeping in, I’d highly encourage you to schedule a 5:30 am wakeup call one day to go on the Montage’s guided kayak tour of the Santa Maria bay to watch the sunset and catch the humpback whales as they romp around the Sea of Cortez (trust me, it’s worth it).
Every spacious suite at Montage Los Cabos offers an ocean view of the bay complete with seating areas and spacious outdoor showers. Stylish villas with three and four bedrooms are also available for those who want the residence feel.
A villa stay includes a butler, chef cooked breakfast in the home’s gourmet kitchen each morning, golf cart transportation and enormous patio living with fireplace areas that come complete with an included BBQ dinner.
The Spa Montage Los Cabo takes up 40,000 square feet and is touted as the largest in all of Los Cabos. This spa almost could be a hotel on its own. The treatment offerings are thorough and inventive, with influence from traditional Baja culture and are expertly researched.
Treatments such as the The Jewel of Baja, a two hour wellness regiment featuring an herbal foot bath, a full body scrub, a nurturing body wrap with honey and flower essence topped off with not one but two therapists giving an unparalleled four hands message and a signature Damiana Flower cocktail to prepare you for your return from pure bliss.
Those not into the spa life and avid golfers can get a taste of the Twin Dolphin community golf course. This lauded Fred Couples design is exclusively for hotel guests and members of the resort community.
Montage Los Cabos’ Foodie Delights
The Montage Los Cabos also caters to foodies with executive chef Xavier Salomon orchestrating things.
The fine dining gem of the property, Mezcal restaurant is the refined ode to Latin American cuisine. The tasting menu option, crafted by Mezcal chef de cuisine Odin Rocha, is the ideal way to experience a journey through Mexican flavors with modern twists on classics like pozole, tamales, street tacos, and fresh catch aguachile. The six course meal is accentuated with Mexican wine pairings from Mexican vintners that can rival offerings from Napa and France.
Marea, open day and by night, is a beachside haunt that marries surf and turf with the best of Baja flavors. The restaurant offers an upscale feast in a laid back environment where the white sand beach is center stage.
The open air environment only enhances the menu offerings of lobster risotto, grilled fresh catch and filet mignon, and various takes on fresh fish ceviche.
The seaside spot also served as the setting for the now famous wedding crashing moment by celebrities Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny Devito, fresh from their post filming press junket for Jumanji: The Next Level. The powerhouse duo charmed a surprised bride and groom and their wedding guests sharing the resort.
Both Montage Los Cabos restaurants top off the dining fun with the Instagram ready, smokey signature, Carajillo apértif, a better and more Latin American version of an espresso martini.
Even the hotel’s charming sundries shop, Paletas offers pastries, coffee and gourmet house made Mexican popsicles. Look for the darling paletas each afternoon bringing the sweet treats poolside.
Plus the hotel’s newest food pop-up, Talay brings an authentic taste of Thailand with twists on Bangkok street food favorites that embrace the bounty of Baja seafood and organic local produce.
Want more? Montage Los Cabos also offers special experiences including an agave tasting with the full range of tequilas, mezcal and more.
The hotel is so committed to being a food epicenter that it holds Montage Culinary Weekends, where the chef de cuisine invites chefs from around the globe for three day extravaganzas of foodie innovation complete with tasting dinners, chef talks and bites and up close and personal meals with the noteworthy food figures.
At Montage Los Cabos, no day is ordinary.