Los Cabos’ Private Hideaway for the Famous Becomes a Resort Getaway With a Boutique Feel — Inside the Montage Life

The private villas available at the Montage offer services that cater to guests every whim.

The Spa at the Montage Los Cabos is the largest in the area, at a breathtaking 40,000 square feet.

Marea is the beachside dining destination for Montage guests offering the best of seafood fare.

Mezcal, the culinary gem of the Montage is a gastronomic take on traditional Latin American cuisine.

Every room at the Montage Los Cabos boasts ocean views and suite set ups with living areas and giant patios.

The Montage sits on the site of the once famous Twin Dolphin Hotel, a famous hideaway for notable celebrities and Texas Oil elite.

The Montage sits on the swimmable beach of the Santa Maria Bay, a rare bragging point for a los cabo resort.

As you drive away from the Los Cabos airport, most likely after a quick and easy two hour-ish direct flight from the major Texas cities, you see the road lined with gate after gate of the world’s finest resort brands waiting to host a beach vacation in the oceanside, desert wonderland.

With every major hotel name, including many five star stunners on the menu (and more on the way), its hard to choose where to stay. But don’t overlook a relatively new player in the market.

The Montage Los Cabos is a resort that can play with the big dogs. This new kid on the block offers everything its five star peers offer and more, with an intimate and modern feel.

This revamped luxury hotel took over the site of the former Golden Corridor gem, The Twin Dolphin hotel was opened in 1977 by Texas oilman David J. Halliburton Sr. The famous private hideaway hosted mega celebs such as Elizabeth Taylor, Bing Crosby, John Wayne and the Texas oil elite back in its day.

Now, the new Montage Los Cabos is gearing up for its second birthday. This is the sixth property in the fast growing hotel brand — and Montage’s first foray into international waters. This Montage is perched upon a hillside overlooking a protected beachfront cove.

The place checks off all the boxes on the luxury hotel list — incredibly accommodating service, five star amenities, gourmet restaurants and custom tailored beach experiences.

Whether its a romantic getaway or a full fledged family trip that brings multiple generations together, the Montage can make for a worthy stay. But with only 122 rooms, there is a boutique hotel feel. No jam packed resort vibes here.

Seaside Hotel Perks

The hotel’s swimmable white sand beach, a rare indulgence in Los Cabos, provides a marine experiences just 50 feet from the Montage Los Cabos’ suites. Guests can grab paddle boards or snorkle gear and see marine life including hundreds of species of fish, starfish, sea urchin and more with the resort’s guides waiting to show the best of the nearby coral reef.

Even though vacations call for sleeping in, I’d highly encourage you to schedule a 5:30 am wakeup call one day to go on the Montage’s guided kayak tour of the Santa Maria bay to watch the sunset and catch the humpback whales as they romp around the Sea of Cortez (trust me, it’s worth it).

Every spacious suite at Montage Los Cabos offers an ocean view of the bay complete with seating areas and spacious outdoor showers. Stylish villas with three and four bedrooms are also available for those who want the residence feel.

A villa stay includes a butler, chef cooked breakfast in the home’s gourmet kitchen each morning, golf cart transportation and enormous patio living with fireplace areas that come complete with an included BBQ dinner.

The Spa Montage Los Cabo takes up 40,000 square feet and is touted as the largest in all of Los Cabos. This spa almost could be a hotel on its own. The treatment offerings are thorough and inventive, with influence from traditional Baja culture and are expertly researched.

Treatments such as the The Jewel of Baja, a two hour wellness regiment featuring an herbal foot bath, a full body scrub, a nurturing body wrap with honey and flower essence topped off with not one but two therapists giving an unparalleled four hands message and a signature Damiana Flower cocktail to prepare you for your return from pure bliss.

Those not into the spa life and avid golfers can get a taste of the Twin Dolphin community golf course. This lauded Fred Couples design is exclusively for hotel guests and members of the resort community.

Montage Los Cabos’ Foodie Delights