Cattle Baron’s Co-Chair Nancy Gopez on Finding Community While Volunteering

As NorthPark Center embarks on its fifth year of celebrating its Ambassador program― an idea spearheaded by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman― a spotlight shines brightly upon Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support. Today, we’re speaking with Nancy Gopez.

Hand-selected for their philanthropic contributions, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for various events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. This year’s Ambassadors are threaded together with a solid commitment to the community. Events that support causes important to them are united in the ultimate spirit of fashion, art, and stylish philanthropy.

Today, we caught up with Nancy Gopez, who holds a personal connection to the mission of one of Dallas’ favorite annual galas, Cattle Baron’s Ball, which raises funds for cancer research.

“When I was growing up, a good family friend died of stomach cancer. I was so sad, especially for his two young sons that were going to grow up without a father,” Gopez says. “It made me realize cancer was such a scary disease. When the opportunity came years later to work with an organization that was helping to find effective treatments or cures for cancer I was grateful.”



To date, Cattle Baron’s Ball has given over $89 million dollars to cancer research, as well as funded many grants that have resulted in life-saving screenings, tests, and treatments. Gopez says her wish is that one day Cattle Baron’s Ball will not be needed.

NorthPark Center supports the event, which takes place on September 17, 2022, as the Red Carpet Sponsor.



Your favorite NorthPark memory.

Nancy Gopez: Besides being a destination place for shopping and dining amidst beautiful art, NorthPark is very generous to the Dallas community. My favorite memory is in February 2018 when NorthPark hosted the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s St Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show in a huge clear tent in the South Court. It was so fun to collaborate and work with my co-chair Roz Colombo and the NorthPark Team to create an amazing new setting for our Luncheon.

How would you describe your own personal style?

Gopez: I’ve always kept up with the latest fashion trends but I like classic styles so I tend to wear a blend of both. For example, I might wear a shift dress with feathers at the bottom or a plain black dress with rhinestone short boots.

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Describe your own art and fashion interests.

Gopez: I gravitate towards landscape and traditional art as well as decorative arts. But I love going to see a variety of special exhibits at museums. I also loved seeing all the incredible frescoes in the cathedrals in Europe.

Who are your role models?

Gopez: My parents are my biggest role models. I learned the importance of family from them. My mom still periodically mentions that we need to be there for each other. We love and appreciate each other and enjoy being together. I noticed we all laugh a lot and they have a laugh as loud as mine.

What keeps you driven?

Gopez: I was also taught a great work ethic from my parents. It is important to me to work hard, be responsible and accomplish a task well until it’s done. I get a sense of accomplishment when I get things done. I also tend to be more productive if I have a full plate.

What are two fun facts about you?

Gopez: I am an accountant for Brinker International. But for years, many people I worked with on events thought I was in public relations. I was also a college cheerleader and could do about 12 back-handsprings down the football field (the last few weren’t the best form though). It made my college experience unforgettable.

How do you find a moment of balance while getting it all done?

Gopez: If I have a free weekend or night, I love to sleep in, sit on my patio, watch TV or just relax. It recharges my batteries.

The best advice you’ve ever heard?

Gopez: Let go; Let God and have a positive outlook on life.

On the importance of giving back.

Gopez: Years ago. I originally got involved in volunteer work to make new friends as all of mine were starting to have families. I have made so many great friends and learned about so many nonprofits in Dallas. It has been the best decision I ever made. Giving back has actually given me more than I could ever have imagined. I encourage young folks to get involved.