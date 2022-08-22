Beauty Queen Turned Handbag Designer’s Lavish 40th Birthday Party is a Disney Princess Fantasy Come to Life

The magical castle birthday cake by Good Gosh Ganache at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The setting for 'Frozen' at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

James & Nicole Lassiter at her 'Cinderella' inspired 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bubba McNeely sings 'Happy Birthday' to Nicole Lassiter with her mother Denise O'Brian at the fantasy party Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kim Weisz, Nancy Abramson, J&D talent, Stephanie Wilcox, Shehla Rana at Nicole Lassiter's birthday party at Hotel ZaZa in the Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Nicole Lassiter in one of several fantasy settings at her birthday party held at Hotel ZaZa Museum District ( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Brandon McClendon and Nicole Lassiter in a glass slipper moment from her birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

A Cinderella moment for Kendra Muecke and Beth Muecke at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Maleficent with Monica Patel and Calvin Krall at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Birthday girl Nicole Lassiter is surrounded by Disney fairy tale characters, courtesy of J&D Entertainment, at her 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: Nicole Lassiter’s fairy tale-inspired 40th birthday party

Where: Hotel ZaZa Museum District

PC Moment: The former Miss Teen Texas USA and Miss Texas USA beauty and handbag designer Nicole Lassiter entered her fourth decade surrounded by family, friends and a whimsical cast of Disney characters. It was an evening that transformed the Hotel ZaZa ballroom into a rollicking fantasy that was recorded by three photographers and a videographer.

Nicole’s husband, attorney James Lassiter, embraced his wife’s enchantment with Disney fantasy on the evening that saw character’s from Cinderella, Frozen, Maleficent, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin waltz through the lively party scene.

Guests dressed in accordance with the lavish invitation’s request for attire: “pretty as a princess” and “dapper as a prince.” Which explains the plethora of tiaras at this anything but conventional Houston birthday party.

Macy Lima Celebrations created the fairytale-inspired venues while J&D Entertainment provided Broadway caliber performances resounding with familiar tunes from Disney hits. On the piano “Prince Charming” filled part of the evening with a Disney playlist. After the “Happy Birthday” serenade, led by Houston’s popular song man Bubba McNeely, party energy ratcheted up a notch with DJ Cesar Gil.

The elaborate multi-tiered birthday cake in the guise of magnificent castle was the handiwork of Pearland-based Good Gosh Ganache.

PC Seen: Denise O’Brian, Grayson Lassiter, Ashton Lassiter, Hailey Lassiter, Daniel O’Brian, Denise O’Brian, Beth Muecke, Kendra Muecke, Edward Sanchez, Amanda Mills, Tony Gibson and JD Adamson, Melissa and Michael Mithoff, Debbie and Rudy Festari, Ruchi Mukherjee, Jacquie Baly Craig and James Craig, Kim Weisz, Nancy Abramson, William Westfall, Hannah Knight, and Rea Golt.