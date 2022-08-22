Beauty Queen Turned Handbag Designer’s Lavish 40th Birthday Party is a Disney Princess Fantasy Come to Life

Birthday girl Nicole Lassiter is surrounded by Disney fairy tale characters, courtesy of J&D Entertainment, at her 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Niki’s 40th 675
IMG_6670
QUY_1347
Niki’s 40th 446
Niki’s 40th 200
Niki’s 40th 541
Niki’s 40th 273
Niki’s 40th 540
IMG_6703
IMG_6614
QUY_1217
Niki’s 40th 495
QUY_1591
IMG_6669
Party time at Nicole Lassiter’s 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
QUY_1736_Original
QUY_1472_Original
Niki’s 40th 295
Niki’s 40th 87
Niki’s 40th 143
01
21

Birthday girl Nicole Lassiter is surrounded by Disney fairy tale characters, courtesy of J&D Entertainment, at her 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
21

Edward Sanchez, Amanda Mills, Salvador Gil, Bubba McNeely at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson )

03
21

Ashton Lassiter, Hailey Lassiter, Nicole & James Lassiter, Grayson Lassiter at Nicole's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
21

Maleficent with Monica Patel and Calvin Krall at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party. (Photo by Quy Tran)

05
21

Duyen & Marc Nguyen, Giorgio & Maria Bassa at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
21

A Cinderella moment for Kendra Muecke and Beth Muecke at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
21

Debbie & Rudy Festari at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
21

James Craig & Jacquie Baly Craig t Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
21

Melissa & Melissa Mithoff at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
21

William Westfall, Hannah Knight, Rea Golt, Grayson Lassiter (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
21

Brandon McClendon and Nicole Lassiter in a glass slipper moment from her birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
21

Annie Amante and Maleficent (Photo by Quy Tran)

13
21

Nicole Lassiter in one of several fantasy settings at her birthday party held at Hotel ZaZa Museum District ( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
21

Ruchi Mukherjee at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa (Photo by Quy Tran)

15
21

Kim Weisz, Nancy Abramson, J&D talent, Stephanie Wilcox, Shehla Rana at Nicole Lassiter's birthday party at Hotel ZaZa in the Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
21

Party time at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
21

Bubba McNeely sings 'Happy Birthday' to Nicole Lassiter with her mother Denise O'Brian at the fantasy party Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Quy Tran)

18
21

Iraida Brown, Debbie Festari, Melissa Mithoff at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa (Photo by Quy Tran)

19
21

James & Nicole Lassiter at her 'Cinderella' inspired 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
21

The setting for 'Frozen' at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

21
21

The magical castle birthday cake by Good Gosh Ganache at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Birthday girl Nicole Lassiter is surrounded by Disney fairy tale characters, courtesy of J&D Entertainment, at her 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Niki’s 40th 675
IMG_6670
QUY_1347
Niki’s 40th 446
Niki’s 40th 200
Niki’s 40th 541
Niki’s 40th 273
Niki’s 40th 540
IMG_6703
IMG_6614
QUY_1217
Niki’s 40th 495
QUY_1591
IMG_6669
Party time at Nicole Lassiter’s 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
QUY_1736_Original
QUY_1472_Original
Niki’s 40th 295
Niki’s 40th 87
Niki’s 40th 143
Society / The Seen

Beauty Queen Turned Handbag Designer’s Lavish 40th Birthday Party is a Disney Princess Fantasy Come to Life

Sometimes Fairytales Do Come True

BY // 08.22.22
Birthday girl Nicole Lassiter is surrounded by Disney fairy tale characters, courtesy of J&D Entertainment, at her 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Edward Sanchez, Amanda Mills, Salvador Gil, Bubba McNeely at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson )
Ashton Lassiter, Hailey Lassiter, Nicole & James Lassiter, Grayson Lassiter at Nicole's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Maleficent with Monica Patel and Calvin Krall at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Duyen & Marc Nguyen, Giorgio & Maria Bassa at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
A Cinderella moment for Kendra Muecke and Beth Muecke at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Debbie & Rudy Festari at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
James Craig & Jacquie Baly Craig t Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Melissa & Melissa Mithoff at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
William Westfall, Hannah Knight, Rea Golt, Grayson Lassiter (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brandon McClendon and Nicole Lassiter in a glass slipper moment from her birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Annie Amante and Maleficent (Photo by Quy Tran)
Nicole Lassiter in one of several fantasy settings at her birthday party held at Hotel ZaZa Museum District ( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ruchi Mukherjee at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa (Photo by Quy Tran)
Kim Weisz, Nancy Abramson, J&D talent, Stephanie Wilcox, Shehla Rana at Nicole Lassiter's birthday party at Hotel ZaZa in the Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Party time at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bubba McNeely sings 'Happy Birthday' to Nicole Lassiter with her mother Denise O'Brian at the fantasy party Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Iraida Brown, Debbie Festari, Melissa Mithoff at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa (Photo by Quy Tran)
James & Nicole Lassiter at her 'Cinderella' inspired 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The setting for 'Frozen' at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The magical castle birthday cake by Good Gosh Ganache at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
21

Birthday girl Nicole Lassiter is surrounded by Disney fairy tale characters, courtesy of J&D Entertainment, at her 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
21

Edward Sanchez, Amanda Mills, Salvador Gil, Bubba McNeely at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson )

3
21

Ashton Lassiter, Hailey Lassiter, Nicole & James Lassiter, Grayson Lassiter at Nicole's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
21

Maleficent with Monica Patel and Calvin Krall at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party. (Photo by Quy Tran)

5
21

Duyen & Marc Nguyen, Giorgio & Maria Bassa at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
21

A Cinderella moment for Kendra Muecke and Beth Muecke at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
21

Debbie & Rudy Festari at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
21

James Craig & Jacquie Baly Craig t Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
21

Melissa & Melissa Mithoff at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
21

William Westfall, Hannah Knight, Rea Golt, Grayson Lassiter (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
21

Brandon McClendon and Nicole Lassiter in a glass slipper moment from her birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
21

Annie Amante and Maleficent (Photo by Quy Tran)

13
21

Nicole Lassiter in one of several fantasy settings at her birthday party held at Hotel ZaZa Museum District ( Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
21

Ruchi Mukherjee at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa (Photo by Quy Tran)

15
21

Kim Weisz, Nancy Abramson, J&D talent, Stephanie Wilcox, Shehla Rana at Nicole Lassiter's birthday party at Hotel ZaZa in the Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
21

Party time at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
21

Bubba McNeely sings 'Happy Birthday' to Nicole Lassiter with her mother Denise O'Brian at the fantasy party Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Quy Tran)

18
21

Iraida Brown, Debbie Festari, Melissa Mithoff at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa (Photo by Quy Tran)

19
21

James & Nicole Lassiter at her 'Cinderella' inspired 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
21

The setting for 'Frozen' at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

21
21

The magical castle birthday cake by Good Gosh Ganache at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

What: Nicole Lassiter’s fairy tale-inspired 40th birthday party

Where: Hotel ZaZa Museum District

PC Moment: The former Miss Teen Texas USA and Miss Texas USA beauty and handbag designer Nicole Lassiter entered her fourth decade surrounded by family, friends and a whimsical cast of Disney characters. It was an evening that transformed the Hotel ZaZa ballroom into a rollicking fantasy that was recorded by three photographers and a videographer.

Nicole’s husband, attorney James Lassiter, embraced his wife’s enchantment with Disney fantasy on the evening that saw character’s from Cinderella, Frozen, Maleficent, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin waltz through the lively party scene.

Guests dressed in accordance with the lavish invitation’s request for attire: “pretty as a princess” and “dapper as a prince.” Which explains the plethora of tiaras at this anything but conventional Houston birthday party.

Party time at Nicole Lassiter's 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Party time at Nicole Lassiter’s 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Macy Lima Celebrations created the fairytale-inspired venues while J&D Entertainment provided Broadway caliber performances resounding with familiar tunes from Disney hits. On the piano “Prince Charming” filled part of the evening with a Disney playlist. After the “Happy Birthday” serenade, led by Houston’s popular song man Bubba McNeely, party energy ratcheted up a notch with DJ Cesar Gil.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products

The elaborate multi-tiered birthday cake in the guise of magnificent castle was the handiwork of Pearland-based Good Gosh Ganache.

PC Seen: Denise O’Brian, Grayson Lassiter, Ashton Lassiter, Hailey Lassiter, Daniel O’Brian, Denise O’Brian, Beth Muecke, Kendra Muecke, Edward Sanchez, Amanda Mills, Tony Gibson and JD Adamson, Melissa and Michael Mithoff, Debbie and Rudy Festari, Ruchi Mukherjee, Jacquie Baly Craig and James Craig, Kim Weisz, Nancy Abramson, William Westfall, Hannah Knight, and Rea Golt.

Birthday girl Nicole Lassiter is surrounded by Disney fairy tale characters, courtesy of J&D Entertainment, at her 40th birthday party at Hotel ZaZa Museum District. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Niki’s 40th 675
IMG_6670
QUY_1347
Niki’s 40th 446
Niki’s 40th 200
Niki’s 40th 541
Niki’s 40th 273
Niki’s 40th 540
IMG_6703
IMG_6614
QUY_1217
Niki’s 40th 495
QUY_1591
IMG_6669
Party time at Nicole Lassiter’s 40th birthday party at Hotel Zaza. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
QUY_1736_Original
QUY_1472_Original
Niki’s 40th 295
Niki’s 40th 87
Niki’s 40th 143

Showcase of Homes

Swipe
1006 Herkimer Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1006 Herkimer Street
Houston, TX

$789,000 Learn More about this property
David Diamond
This property is listed by: David Diamond (281) 772-6793 Email Realtor
1006 Herkimer Street
1111 Studewood St 508
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1111 Studewood St 508
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1111 Studewood St 508
2163 University Blvd
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2163 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
2163 University Blvd
1626 Cortlandt St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1626 Cortlandt St
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Mullins
This property is listed by: Cynthia Mullins (713) 829-3052 Email Realtor
1626 Cortlandt St
629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
629 E 10th 1/2 St
727 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

727 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
727 Merrill Street
705 E 17th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

705 E 17th Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
705 E 17th Street
5104 Caroline St 502
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5104 Caroline St 502
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
5104 Caroline St 502
943 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

943 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
943 Merrill Street
1530 Hawthorne Street
Montrose / Mandell Place
FOR SALE

1530 Hawthorne Street
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1530 Hawthorne Street
1211 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1211 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Rose Scharning
This property is listed by: Rose Scharning (281) 787-2735 Email Realtor
1211 Nicholson Street
Presented by Boulevard Realty
View Our Open Houses See Our Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X