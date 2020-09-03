Near South – Friday on the Green photo by Olaf Growald
Near South – Friday on the Green 2 photo by Olaf Growald
Near South – Arts Goggle2 photo by Olaf Growald
Near South – Arts Goggle photo by Olaf Growald
01
04

Friday on the Green, a Near Southside tradition. Photo by Olaf Growald.

02
04

In normal years, the neighborhood relaxes at Friday on the Green. Photo by Olaf Growald.

03
04

Arts Goggle is an event that typically winds down Magnolia Avenue. Photo by Olaf Growald.

04
04

Well-deserved Cultural District designation awarded to Near Southside. Photo by Olaf Growald.

Near South – Friday on the Green photo by Olaf Growald
Near South – Friday on the Green 2 photo by Olaf Growald
Near South – Arts Goggle2 photo by Olaf Growald
Near South – Arts Goggle photo by Olaf Growald
Culture / Newsy

Fort Worth Neighborhood Gets Coveted Cultural District Designation — Near Southside’s Art Power is Recognized

Deep Ellum Also Earns Some Love

BY // 09.03.20
Friday on the Green, a Near Southside tradition. Photo by Olaf Growald.
In normal years, the neighborhood relaxes at Friday on the Green. Photo by Olaf Growald.
Arts Goggle is an event that typically winds down Magnolia Avenue. Photo by Olaf Growald.
Well-deserved Cultural District designation awarded to Near Southside. Photo by Olaf Growald.
1
4

Friday on the Green, a Near Southside tradition. Photo by Olaf Growald.

2
4

In normal years, the neighborhood relaxes at Friday on the Green. Photo by Olaf Growald.

3
4

Arts Goggle is an event that typically winds down Magnolia Avenue. Photo by Olaf Growald.

4
4

Well-deserved Cultural District designation awarded to Near Southside. Photo by Olaf Growald.

Exciting news for Fort Worth’s Near Southside arrived today, courtesy of Texas Commission on the Arts. The neighborhood’s getting a brand new Cultural District designation all its own.

Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) approved Near Southside as Texas’ newest official cultural district.

Near Southside Arts, which is managed by Near Southside, Inc., joins Fort Worth’s Museum District as the city’s second cultural district. It also joins four other new Cultural Districts around the state of Texas. Those are Austin’s Red River Cultural District, Dallas’ Deep Ellum and two districts in Houston ― the Fifth Ward Cultural District and the Historic Third Ward Arts District.

Arts Goggle is an event that typically winds down Magnolia Avenue. Photo by Olaf Growald.

“We’re proud that the Near Southside is gaining recognition as a hub for creativity and growth,” says Mike Brennan, president of Near Southside, Inc. “This community is filled with dreamers, artists, and risk takers that deserve to be recognized, and we are so honored to see our thriving district receive this support and validation.”

This designation will open the door for new funding opportunities. Not only will Near Southside Arts (NSA) and other nonprofits located inside the district have the opportunity to apply for TCA grants, but the nearly 1,400-acre district will be recognized by the state as a destination for arts investments.

The neighborhood has been completely transformed over the past decades, going from forgotten and time-worn (formerly, Near Southside was mostly medical district), to a thriving restaurant and entertainment draw, surrounded by a revived historic neighborhood, right in the heart of Fort Worth.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Near Southside encompasses Fort Worth’s medical district and design district. It has quickly become the hub for local businesses and acclaimed locally owned restaurants. The newly minted cultural district hosts annual events including ArtsGoggle, Open Streets, Friday on the Green, and Park(ing) Day in support of the arts.

In normal years, the neighborhood relaxes at Friday on the Green. Photo by Olaf Growald.

The Near Southside is home to many of Fort Worth’s notable theaters, live music venues, recording studios, chef-led restaurants and art schools. Leaders from Amphibian Stage, Stage West, SiNaCa Studios, Studio Cufflink and various other arts organizations serve on the NSA steering committee established last year to guide the application and planning process as the district sought a cultural district designation.

“To us, this designation is proof that Near Southside has our priorities right,” says Megan Henderson, director of events and communications Near Southside, Inc. “We’re proud to see our creative community and unique Near Southside culture flourish for the past 25 years and now, with the support of TCA, we know Near Southside Arts will be an important catalyst as we begin our next chapter of growth.”

To celebrate the cultural district designation, Henderson says, Near Southside Arts is organizing various curated events and virtual initiatives during the entire month of October, appropriately named ARTober. For more information about upcoming ARTober events (which begin October 1), go to Near Southside’s full website.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
5346 Val Verde Street
Galleria/Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5346 Val Verde Street
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5346 Val Verde Street
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
2207 Oxford Street
Heights
FOR SALE

2207 Oxford Street
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Moore
This property is listed by: Juli Moore (713) 502-0775 Email Realtor
2207 Oxford Street
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial Lot/Longwoods
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
St. James
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #807
Houston, TX

$638,000 Learn More about this property
Adria Czerewaty
This property is listed by: Adria Czerewaty (713) 320-9199 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
10806 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10806 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$998,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
10806 Long Shadow Lane
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X