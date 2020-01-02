Your Deep Ellum Neighborhood Guide — the Best Restaurants, Bars, Coffee Shops and Nightlife

The neighborhood of Deep Ellum has seen a lot of change over the past few years. From new restaurants and entertainment venues to bars and new Uber pick up/drop off zones, the area remains the most happening nightlife spot in Dallas. I apologize in advance, as it’s not practical to include every single great place in Deep Ellum, there are just too many, but I did my best to narrow it down to my favorites or what I concluded as the very best.

Here’s your Deep Ellum neighborhood guide, from restaurants to shopping to entertainment, nightlife and more:

Deep Ellum Restaurants

Start out the morning with brunch at either Harlowe MXM or HIDE. Whether you’re feeling sweet or savory, HIDE offers dishes like a sweet cinnamon Monkey Bread slathered in cream cheese icing, as well as baked eggs with choices of arrabbiata, ham & cheese, or boscaiola. Pair with a breakfast cocktail like the Lucky Mofo, a frozen cold brew coffee with Irish whiskey and cream, or the HIDE’s Bloody Mary with fresh house pickles.

HIDE bar’s monkey bread is a brunch must in Deep Ellum.

Harlowe MXM also celebrates the balance of sweet and savory with options such as Hawaiian donuts, brunch fondue, oyster shooters and breakfast tacos. This spot also has a wonderful rooftop bar where you can enjoy your meal al fresco. A must-try is the MXM burger, which is a brisket short rib grind with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. It comes with hand cut sea salt fries and you can also add a lobster tail for $12 if you so desire.

In the afternoon, make sure to go by Monkey King Noodle Company for authentic Chinese street food. I’ll make it simple. Order the pork dumplings, fried scallion pancakes, egg rolls, and Taiwanese tots. Or, if you’re looking to warm up this winter, try the Chicken Noodle Soup.

For lunch or dinner, stop at Pecan Lodge or the newly opened Terry Black’s Barbecue. Both bring great barbecue, but both also tend to have long lines so I say choose the shorter of the two lines. You can’t go wrong.

Austin-based Terry Black’s Barbecue has debuted in Deep Ellum. (Courtesy of Terry Black’s)

Deep Ellum Coffee

One of our best new coffee shops in Dallas this year, Merit Coffee is the must-visit shop in Deep Ellum for a cappuccino or cold brew. Merit also sells these homemade raspberry jam-filled Pop-Tarts I usually cannot avoid buying. This Deep Ellum coffee shop has a large space with great big windows and lots of seating. The high ceilings and one long blue booth-type seat that zigzags in different directions makes it feel like there’s even more space.

Breweries

Deep Ellum Brewing Company is the must-visit brewery in the neighborhood. Well-known all around town for its Dallas Blonde, Neato Bandito and new Blind Lemon seltzer, the taproom also offers a full menu of pizzas, sliders, sandwiches, tacos and wings. Outside, there’s room for yard games and live music. And on Saturdays, you can catch a tour of the brewery at 1 pm and 2 pm.

Also nearby, Trinity Cider is one of the few cideries in Dallas. Cider flavors range from the original Deep Ellum Dry and an orange Hefeweizen to a ghost pepper cider and a balsamic & black currant cider. The bar regularly hosts trivia nights and live music.

Entertainment

The Bomb Factory is always putting on some huge show or event. The largest live music venue in Deep Ellum, the space has hosted performances from Leon Bridges, Phantogram, The Killers and more. This year, musicians such as Rex Orange County, Erykah Badu and Josh Turner are already scheduled to play here.

Recently re-located to Elm Street, Dallas Comedy House is back and bigger than ever with a restaurant, beer garden, and co-working space. Since 2009, DCH has been an incubator for the Dallas comedy scene. You can get tickets for improv and sketch shows almost every day of the week.

Bar Land

One thing that Deep Ellum is not at all lacking are bars. There are plenty of places to grab a drink before or after a show, or even watch a live music performance at. Ruins is one of the best Mexican-style cocktails bars for mezcal, tacos and music. Opened in 2018, the bar has quickly become a nighttime hotspot. Its cocktail menu emphasizes agave-based and cane-based concoctions. Food is also inspired by Oaxacan themes with elements of Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Courtesy of Ruins

Another must-hit bar is Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard. The spacious beer garden sits under an incredibly large chandelier. Grab a drink and hang out indoors or on the outdoor dog-friendly patio. The industrial-style bar serves cocktails and craft beer and regularly has live music.

Considered somewhat of a secret bar, mainly because it’s signless, Black Swan Saloon is located at 2708 Elm Street, right next to Fuzzy’s. The speakeasy is the perfect place to bring a date or friend from out of town to impress with your in-the-know knowledge of hidden Dallas nightlife. Specializing in hand-crafted cocktails, Black Swan uses fresh ingredients to make its drinks. A must-try is the pear infused Old Fashioned.

Deep Ellum Shopping

If strolling around Deep Ellum during the day, there are several cool shops to hit. On Main Street, Jade & Clover is known for its variety and one-of-a-kind gifts. From house plants and succulents to candles and earrings, the shop is fun to browse and a great place to grab a unique gift for a friend or yourself.

Courtesy of Jade & Clover

The Candle Bar popped up in February and has been open ever since. Reserve a spot to create your own candle or come in and shop Paddywax candles, vessels, and more. It costs $40 to make your own candle where you’ll choose everything from your fragrance to vessel style and color.

Another must-visit store is Deep Vellum Books on Commerce Street. Since 2016, the independent bookstore offers books from local authors and beyond. The store specializes in small press, women authors, authors of color, translations and Spanish language books. Come in, browse, grab a coffee, or attend a poetry open mic or writing workshop.

Lastly, if you’re in the market for some new ink, you cannot leave Deep Ellum without stopping by Elm Street Tattoo. I chose this spot to get my very first tattoo, primarily because its so well-known around the world. For more than 20 years, Ink Master‘s Oliver Peck has owned the shop with Dean Williams. All of the artists are hand selected by Peck and Williams, assuring that you get the best of the best. The 10 or so artists have a range of specialties, from American Traditional and Black and Grey to Japanese.