The Best Movies to Stream Right Now — Netflix’s Top New Films

A lot of new films were released on streaming platforms over the holidays. And for some reason, maybe because I was isolating over Christmas because of a Covid-19 exposure, I gravitated towards the most unsettling, but greatly thought-provoking, Netflix movies. I also watched Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime (a decent three out of five stars) and rented Spencer (so sad and not enjoyable at all), but it was these three movies that I can’t stop thinking about.

These are three must-watch Netflix movies to stream right now.

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, this Western psychological drama keeps you on the edge of the seat for the entire film. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, the story follows a rancher (Cumberbatch) and his cruel response to his brother (played by Jesse Plemons) getting married to single mom Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst). She brings along her teenage son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) who unexpectedly forms a bond with Phil, the intrusive rancher. Directed by Jane Campion (The Piano, Top of the Lake), this film is haunting, thrilling, and features an ending that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

“The Lost Daughter” stars Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

The theme of films this week turns out to be quite unsettling, as your second movie pick is another eerie psychological drama. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter is based on the book by the elusive Italian novelist Elena Ferrante. Starring Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Favourite) as a college professor who goes on vacation by herself to Greece, the film immediately turns a corner when we begin to get flashbacks into Leda’s life as a young mother of two girls. Leda obsessively watches Nina (Dakota Johnson) along with her large and obnoxious family as they spend their time at the beach. The more the relationship between the two women grows, the more we learn about what really happened in Leda’s past.

“Don’t Look Up” is a satirical disaster movie about climate change.

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

I’m still struggling with how I feel about Adam McKay’s latest satirical film. I enjoyed The Big Short and Vice, but the writer and director’s latest disaster comedy hit a little too close to home this time. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomer professor and PhD student, Don’t Look Up tells a poignant story of the world coming to an end. Of course, it’s heavily satirical, especially at the beginning as the U.S. President (played by Meryl Streep) and son, (Jonah Hill) completely disregard the fact that a giant comet is coming straight for Earth. It’s star-heavy as Ariana Grande plays a flighty pop star, Cate Blanchett an image-obsessed reporter, and Timothée Chalamet a vagabond of some sort. It’s definitely worth the watch for the cast alone. But be aware, the realistic aspects of climate change are a real punch in the gut. You won’t forget this one.