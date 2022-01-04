25 Most Expensive Houses in the World Put Texans in the Spotlight — Including a Real Princess

Casino mogul Steve Wynn's 27,000 square foot mansion in Beverly Hills is listed at $115, more than double the $47.85 million he paid for the property in 2015.

T. Boone Picken's Mesa Vista Ranch in the Texas Panhandle is ranked among the 25 most expensive homes for sale in the world. (Photo courtesy of Hall and Hall)

Enjoying a certain fascination when it comes to over-the-top mansions, particularly those priced at eight figures and above, we can’t help but share tidbits from the Robb Report‘s compilation of the 25 most expensive houses for sale across the globe. One is deep in the heart of Texas and the most expensive is owned by a Texan.

The properties range from Pumpkin Key in the Florida Keys with a price tag of $95 million making it the least expensive of the most expensive to the Villa Aurora in Rome with a staggering asking price of $532 million. It is owned by San Antonio native Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, aka (the once notorious) Rita Jenrette. In the midst of this lavish stream of real estate is a slice of Texas listed at $200 million.

T. Boone Pickens’ Mesa Vista Ranch ranks among the most expensive properties available for sale in the world.

PaperCity readers swooned over our story on the Texas Panhandle ranch of T. Boone Pickens when we wrote about it in 2017. At that time, Mesa Vista Ranch was listed at $250 million and was considered the most expensive dwelling for sale in the United States market. Pickens passed away in 2019 and so with his death went the jaw-dropping price tag.

In January 2020, the price of the 65,000-acre gem was reduced to $220 million. Today, it is being offered at $50 million less than the original asking price. Apparently, unloading the 101-square mile ranch isn’t that easy.

By comparison, the 340,000-acre Beaverhead Ranch in Montana sold last year for $200 million, as reported in a Robb Report article on the priciest home sales in 2021. This made it the highest dollar residential sale in the country. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was the buyer. The working cattle ranch which is also home to around 4,000 elk, 800 antelope and 1,500 mule deer, according to ranch real estate firm Hall and Hall which recalls the interesting history of the ranch.

The penthouse at One Hyde Park in London can be yours for a cool $247 million.

The full Robb Report piece on the most expensive homes for sale around the world can be found here. To check out the 20 most expensive home sales worldwide in 2021, click here. While the Villa Aurora has an estimated value of $532 million, the property which has been in the Ludovisi family for almost 400 years will hit the auction block on January 18 with a starting bid alleged to be already set at $532 million.

For the record, The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, was the buyer of the least costly among the most costly home sales of 2021. He shelled out $70 million for a 33,000 square foot mansion in Beverly Hills.