Texas Meets Hollywood With 3 Buzzy New Films Featuring Lone Star Ties

Texas has always been a breeding ground for great actors. Matthew McConaughey, the Wilson brothers, Renée Zellweger, William Jackson Harper, and Tommy Lee Jones are just a few notable names that claim the Lone Star State as their home.

Recently, there have been several up-and-coming Texas-born actors starring in some of the biggest Hollywood movies. Filming in Texas has also picked up, as a new indie film (see below) was shot in Texas City and the prequel TV series to Yellowstone, 1883, filmed in Fort Worth.

Over in Austin, Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) just started shooting a new sci-fi action thriller movie called Hypnotic starring Ben Affleck and Alice Braga. The story is about a detective who investigates a missing daughter and her father, as well as a secret government program — intriguing. There was also recent news that a new 546-acre film studio and entertainment district is headed to Bastrop, Texas (just east of Austin) and is expected to open in fall 2023. We love to see the industry thrive in our state.

To tide you over until then, we’ve rounded up a few great movies with Texas ties you can stream or catch in theaters right now.

The Tender Bar

Starring Ben Affleck and Texan Tye Sheridan, this film adaptation is directed by George Clooney and set in 1972. Based on the memoir by J.R. Moehringer, The Tender Bar tells the true story of a young man’s journey to becoming a writer. Affleck plays J.R.’s Uncle Charlie, who takes a father figure role after the boy’s actual father abandons him. Elkhart-born Sheridan has starred in Ready Player One and X-Men: Apocalypse.

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Hulu’s “Sex Appeal” stars Plano-native Mika Abdalla.

Sex Appeal This upcoming Hulu original film also stars a Texas actor: Plano-native Mika Abdalla. She plays Avery, a perfectionistic high-schooler who enlists the help of her guy friend to prepare for her first time with her long-distance boyfriend. Also starring Paris Jackson and comedian Fortune Feimster, the dramedy begins streaming on Hulu on January 14. Director Sean Baker’s newest film “Red Rocket” was filmed in Texas City, Texas.

Red Rocket

Directed by Sean Baker (The Florida Project), this new comedy-drama was filmed in Texas City, Port Arthur, and Galveston. Set against an oil and gas industry backdrop, Red Rocket tells the story of a former porn star (played by Simon Rex) who returns to his hometown of Texas City and his estranged wife. The film is currently playing in theaters and has already drummed up plenty of Oscar buzz.