Culture

3 New Holiday Movies to Stream Right Now

From A Musical Comedy Starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell to the Sequel to an Iconic Film

BY // 11.18.22
Falling for Christmas Holiday Movies

New Netflix holiday movie "Falling for Christmas" is a charming family film. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Just in time for the weekend, three new Christmas movies are streaming on Apple TV, Netflix, and HBO Max. From a new version of an old classic to the sequel to an iconic 80s film, these are the best new holiday movies to stream right now.

 

Spirited Holiday Movies
“Spirited” is a new holiday movie on Apple TV starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

Spirited (Apple TV+)

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, this new Apple TV+ original film is a musical comedy version of  Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) selects a dark soul to be reformed by three spirits. Reynolds plays Clint Briggs (this year’s “Scrooge”), but the tables are turned when the GOCP finds himself reflecting on his own past, present, and future. With this comedic pairing, this film is bound to be a hilarious twist on the Christmas classic.

 

Falling for Christmas Holiday Movies
New Netflix holiday movie “Falling for Christmas” is a charming family film. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Falling for Christmas (Netflix)

If you just feel like watching a feel-good, PG Christmas film, check out Lindsey Lohan’s return to the small screen in this Netflix romantic comedy. Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, the heiress to Summit Springs’ fanciest ski resort. After suffering a fall off the ski slopes, Belmont wakes up with amnesia and no idea of who she is. Fortunately, the local owner of the charming North Star Lodge, Jake Russell, rescues her and takes her in until she recovers.

 

Gifts For Her

Swipe
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
A Christmas Story Christmas Holiday Movies
“A Christmas Story Christmas” is the sequel to the classic 80s film “A Christmas Story.” (Courtesy of HBO Max)

A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max)

A sequel to the iconic 1983 film, A Christmas Story, this new HBO Max holiday movie stars Peter Billingsley once again as a grown-up Ralphie. Produced by Billingsley and Vince Vaughn, the film also stars Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R. D. Robb, and Zack Ward — all reprising their former roles. The new movie is set in 1973, 33 years after the original story took place. Ralphie returns to his hometown in Hammond, Indiana with his wife and kids, hoping to give them the same magical Christmas experience his father (“The Old Man”) always did.

Light Up Your Holiday Season with Christmas at the Anatole
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
69 Crain Square Boulevard
New Listing | Southside Place | Crain Squ
FOR SALE

69 Crain Square Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Michelle Carpenter
This property is listed by: Michelle Carpenter (832) 622-8347 Email Realtor
69 Crain Square Boulevard
1000 Uptown Park Boulevard #24
New Listing | Villa D'Este
FOR SALE

1000 Uptown Park Boulevard #24
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
1000 Uptown Park Boulevard #24
1345 Beverly Street
Greater Heights | Lease
FOR SALE

1345 Beverly Street
Houston, TX

$2,300 Learn More about this property
Eileen Hartman
This property is listed by: Eileen Hartman (713) 305-5036 Email Realtor
1345 Beverly Street
14219 Bonney Brier Drive
Champions Golf Course
FOR SALE

14219 Bonney Brier Drive
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
14219 Bonney Brier Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X