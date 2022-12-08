DHF Gala6
Society / Featured Parties

Dallas Hearing Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of Bringing Sound to Life

This Year's Gala Raised More Than Ever To Help Those With Hearing Loss

BY // 12.08.22
It was a night to remember at the 2022 Dallas Hearing Foundation (DHF) Gala. On Saturday, November 5, attendees gathered among the iconic planes of the fabulous Frontiers of Flight Museum to celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary of giving the gift of sound and speech to those with hearing loss.

The DHF is a needs-based nonprofit that links people with hearing loss back to the world of sound. It works with children and adults who experience hearing loss from Dallas’ own backyard and across the globe. As one can expect, expenses associated with hearing loss can be extremely costly, prohibiting many children and adults from receiving life-changing treatment. Hence where the DHF, and events like the Gala, step in and step up.

 

Dallas Hearing Foundation
The Dallas Hearing Foundation gives the gift of sound and speech to those with hearing loss.

Supporters of Dallas Hearing Foundation enjoyed a celebratory evening full of casino games, a photo booth, silent auction, live auction featuring incredible once-in-a-lifetime trips, and seated dinner. Former WFAA sportscaster Dale Hansen and current WFAA anchor Cynthia Izaguirre shared special remarks. And, perhaps most special of all, patients and beneficiaries of DHF were in attendance that evening to share inspirational testimonials and updates on their lives and accomplishments.

Guests not only opened their hearts, but their wallets, to the cause. The 2022 Dallas Hearing Foundation Gala set a new fundraising goal at the event, raising more than $221,000. 

Cheers to such noble and important work.

