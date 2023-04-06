The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks

The 2023 television year is in full swing and we’ve found some great new TV shows to watch. This April, a new dark comedy premieres on Netflix, a destiny-driven mystery comes to Apple TV+, and an Australian apocalyptic dramedy is fully streaming on Amazon Prime.

Beef (Netflix)

All 10 episodes are now streaming

Starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, this new dark comedy follows two strangers after they get into a road rage incident. Sparking a feud, Danny (a contractor) and Amy (an entrepreneur) unravel into petty retaliation. Artist David Choe also stars as Danny’s cousin, Issac. All episodes dropped today and I’ve already watched two. It’s a fun one.

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV +)

New episodes premiere on Wednesdays

When a mysterious machine appears at the local grocery store offering “Life Potential”, the residents of a small town called Deerfield begin to live out their new destinies. Chris O’Dowd plays Dusty, a high school teacher who is supposedly already living up to his life potential in this new sci-fi comedy. All of a sudden, residents in the town are changing their jobs and relationships to live out their “full potential.”

Class of ’07 (Amazon Prime)

All 8 episodes are now streaming

This new Australian dramedy follows the 2007 graduating class of an all-girls Catholic high school as an apocalyptic tidal wave interrupts their 10-year reunion. The group of women must then learn how to survive together on an island that brings back traumatic memories. Hilariously disturbing, and sometimes wholesome, this show is an easy binge-watch for the weekend ahead.

