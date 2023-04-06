What to Do in The Woodlands This April — From an LPGA Major to Arts Festival Mania and Ironmen, It’s a Center of the Region Month

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival brings big crowds and an one of a kind scene.

Ironman Texas is almost here. Witness some of the best endurance athletes complete the ultimate triathlon in The Woodlands.

Spring has sprung, and this month is jam packed with things to do in The Woodlands. From one of the top arts festivals in America to live music from rock legends and an LPGA major, this is a month when The Woodlands becomes the center of the greater Houston region in many ways.

Here are some of The Best Things to do in The Woodlands this April:

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival

April 14 to 16, The Woodlands Waterway

An outdoor art gallery experience like no other, this festival is bringing in more than 150 artists, including painters, sculptors, potters and lots of other specialists to showcase their beautiful pieces of art along The Woodlands Waterway.

There will be live music, local food and drink offerings, kids activities, live demonstrations, workshops and even books this year.

Whether you are looking to purchase a one-of-a-kind work of art for your home, a unique gift or simply want to admire the boundless creativity and talent on display, it’s hard not to leave a Waterway Arts Festival weekend truly inspired.

General admission tickets cost $16 for adults.

Next

The Art Dash

April 14, Waterway Marriot Hotel & Convention Center

The Woodlands Arts Festival kicks off with The Art Dash Party. An elegant evening affair at the Woodlands Waterway Marriot Hotel and Convention Center, the highlight of the evening comes with the 60 Second Art Dash, in which ticket holders can dash through a maze to claim a piece of original art, donated by the festival’s artists.

This evening is a great chance to meet Waterway Arts Festival artists and perhaps snap up something special in the live auction. Drinks and light bites will be served — and there will be live music all evening. Tickets for the 60 Second Art Dash are limited and sold separately.

The LPGA Chevron Championship

April 17 through 24, The Club at Carlton Woods

One of five major championships on the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour, The Chevron Championship will be held in The Woodlands the first time at The Club at Carlton Woods.

The first major of the season will bring plenty of intrigue and serious star power. Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho will face plenty of challengers for the title.

The world’s best players will be eager to claim victory on the renowned Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. In a Solheim Cup year, spectators will be able to enjoy a sporting spectacle that will set the tone for the entire women’s golf season.

These are the best women’s golfers in the world — competing right here in The Woodlands for one of the most coveted trophies in the sport.

Ironman Texas

April 22

The ultimate endurance challenge, the Ironman Texas Americas Championship has competitors complete a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run throughout The Woodlands. The swim starts in Lake Woodlands and the run finishes along the Woodlands Waterway, across The Waterway Avenue Bridge.

There are several viewpoints to cheer on the competitors, including Lake Woodlands Parkway Bridge for the swim and along The Waterway for the finale.

Little ones and furry friends can get involved too. This year brings an IronKids Fun Run and Doggie Dash on 15 April, with a portion of the ticket proceeds going towards the Memorial Hermann Foundation.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Raising the Roof

April 26, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Robert Plant, the lead singer of Led Zeppelin, and country-singer Alison Krauss are touring together in support of their collaborative album dubbed Raise the Roof. This month, their show comes to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. This is a rare and engaging combo of American bluegrass and British folk rock.

This night promises to be memorable with Plant and Krauss create beautiful harmonies and bright melodies together, which should take on new meaning in this world class outdoor amphitheater.

Few classic rock stars have explored musical adventurism the way that Robert Plant has. This is his and Krauss’ second joint album, following 2007’s Raising Sand, a six-time Grammy winner.

Glow in the Park!

April 28, Texas TreeVentures

Shake up your Friday night plans by completing the Texas TreeVentures course at night. This event lets the entire family enjoy the park after dark, with a three hour climbing and zip-lining adventure.

Using a headlamp, you’ll shine your way through the illuminated tree tops, as LED lights guide you over platforms connected by bridges and ladders. This is one unique adventure in the trees.

You can get tickets here.

Insperity Invitational

April 24 to 30, The Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course

One of the most highly-anticipated events in The Woodlands every year, the Insperity Invitational brings some of the biggest names in golf to town for an unforgettable week of events. Better yet, it’s free for spectators. This is one of the Champions Tour’s most memorable tournaments every year.

This Woodlands tournament ups the ante with an annual Greats of Golf day (Saturday, April 29 this year) that brings out some of the greatest players in golf history. Last year that meant Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Lee Trevino.

Yes, the Insperity Invitational brings out the legends.

Camp for All: Over the Edge at The Woodlands Tower

April 29

Ever had the desire to rappel over the edge of a 31-story office building? Now is your chance. At 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, you can do exactly that to raise money for Camp For All.

The charity hopes to raise up to $150,000 through this event, which will serve to enrich the lives of kids and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. This money will allow people in these circumstances to attend Camp For All. This barrier-free camp in Burton allows people of all abilities to experience the joys of camping in nature.

To participate, everyone needs to reach a fundraising target of $1,500 in order to grab one of the coveted 70 spots available. Yes, going over the side of skyscraper and rappelling down isn’t for everyone. But it’s a truly one of a kind Woodlands experience. For those brave enough, it’s a thrilling way to boost a great cause.

It’s The Woodlands in April. There is always something major going on.

PaperCity Network Editorial Director Chris Baldwin contributed to this report.