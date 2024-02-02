The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks

"Masters of the Air" stars Austin Butler and Callum Turner as friends and majors in the Air Force during WWII.

The 2024 TV season is in full swing and we’re here to highlight several of our favorite new shows that are now streaming. Binge the entire seasons of a new spy comedy series from Donald Glover and a Netflix crime drama based on real events. Or, catch up on the latest episodes of the newest season of True Detective, a war drama starring Austin Butler, or Ryan Murphy’s latest Feud series.

Happy streaming!

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

New episodes stream on Sundays

Nic Pizzolatto created the True Detective anthology crime drama TV series, but the newest season is from Mexican director/writer Issa López. Although Pizzolatto was not involved in Night Country, I (as well as many other viewers I’ve talked to) have enjoyed this season a lot. Starring Jodie Foster as Detective Liz Danvers, the show takes place in a small Alaskan town called Ennis. Eight men who work at the remote Tsalal Research Station disappear and are later found dead (all but one) in the ice. Danvers and her colleagues like Trooper Evangeline Navarro (played by Kali Reis) work to find out what happened. Once you start the series, you will definitely wish all episodes were out now.

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Fridays

Starring Austin Butler and Callum Turner as pilots in the Air Force’s heavy bomber unit during WWII, this new American war drama TV miniseries was created by John Shiban and John Orloff. It’s based on the 2006 history book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, and is also from the executive producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific — Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. It also stars the Irish actor Barry Keoghan who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe award for his work in Saltburn. Three action-packed episodes are currently streaming.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Amazon Prime)

All episodes are now streaming

Based on the 2005 movie of the same name, this new spy comedy series stars Donald Glover (also a creator along with Francesca Sloane) and Maya Erskine as two spies who are paired together to complete missions for a mysterious company as a “married couple.” The eight-episode series also features Parker Posey, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, Sarah Paulson, Ron Perlman, and other big stars. The comedic chemistry between Glover and Erskine is just one reason to watch.

Griselda (Netflix)

All episodes are now streaming

Inspired by real events, this new six-part drama TV miniseries stars Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco — a Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. After leaving Medellín, Columbia with her three sons in the middle of the night, Blanco lands in Miami where she quickly rises in the drug scene to one day be called “Cocaine Godmother.” Vergara is almost unrecognizable in her role and puts on a stellar performance.

Feud (FX on Hulu)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

PaperCity Dallas’ Editor-in-Chief Billy Fong recently published an entire story about Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology series, Feud — Capote vs. The Swans, even casting who in Dallas society might play each part in our own series. This is the second season of Murphy’s TV series. The eight-episode limited series is based on the book “Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era” by Laurence Leamer. Tom Hollander (The White Lotus Season 2) plays Truman Capote in the show, while Naomi Watts is Barbara “Babe” Paley, Diane Lane plays Slim Keith, Chloë Sevigny stars as C.Z. Guest, and Calista Flockhart depicts Lee Radziwill.

The first two episodes are now streaming on Hulu.