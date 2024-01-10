The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks

The 2024 TV season has arrived and we’re here to highlight a couple of favorite picks from this past December, as well as one brand new series we’re already obsessed with. Currently, you can binge the entire seasons of a must-watch British comedy on Hulu and an action comedy-drama on Netflix, or catch up on the latest season of Fargo (one of the best seasons yet in the anthology series). Happy streaming!

Such Brave Girls (Hulu)

Created by (and starring) sisters Kat Sadler and Lizzie Davidson, this new British comedy is a must-watch TV show on Hulu right now. The show follows a dysfunctional family of three — a single mom and her two daughters. The trio must attempt to put their lives back together after Deb’s (played by Louise Brealey) husband — and the girls’ father — leaves for tea bags and never comes back. Josie (Sadler) is depressed and confused, and Billie (Davidson) is crazy about one boy who treats her terribly. The six-episode series is quirky and often cringey, but overall hilarious in its depiction of what three women with low self-esteem will do to find happiness.

Fargo: Season 5 (FX on Hulu)

In our opinion, one of the best seasons of FX black comedy anthology series Fargo so far, is almost completely streaming on Hulu. Nine of 10 episodes are out of the latest show based on the 1996 film by the Coen brothers of the same name. The fifth season stars Juno Temple as Dorothy Lyon, a housewife and mom from Minnesota, who is roped back into her old life as Nadine when her estranged husband Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) finds out where she’s been hiding. A corrupt sheriff, Tillman hires criminals to kidnap her and bring her back home. But Dorothy’s not as ordinary as the kidnappers suspect. She gets away and chaos ensues. Jennifer Jason Leigh plays the mother-in-law, a big-deal CEO of a debt collection agency, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery stars at Gator (Roy’s first son), and New Girls‘ Lamorne Morris plays a North Dakota state trooper who gets tangled up in the whole ordeal.

The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

This new action Netflix series stars Justin Chien as a Taipai gangster who travels back to Los Angeles to protect his mother and brother after his father (the head of the Taiwanese triad) is shot by an assassin. His younger brother, Bruce, had no idea what his family was involved in and hadn’t seen Charles until he comes back to defend his family. Also starring Michelle Yeoh as the mother (who supposedly has her own secrets), this new series is action-packed, funny, and keeps you on the ends of your seat. All eight episodes are currently streaming.