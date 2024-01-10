10 Great Dallas Restaurants Worth Circling Back to in 2024 — Mainstays That Never Disappoint

The Dallas dining scene is something else, isn’t it? Every day there’s a new hot spot and a coveted reservation to secure. But newsflash: there’s a whole host of A-plus places that have survived the hot phase and have moved on to the solid and steady chapter in their culinary journey. These are the golden spots, where solid service, delicious dishes, and spontaneous suppers can exist all in one place. Let’s make a New Year’s resolution to circle back to some of Dallas’ best and most consistently fabulous restaurants in 2024, shall we?

Here are 10 Dallas culinary gems we can’t wait to return to this year.

8305 Westchester Drive Dallas, TX 75225 | Preston Center

Short for Au Troisieme, meaning third place in French, this bistro is popular amongst the Park Cities people and beyond thanks to its warm customer service and comforting dishes that are packed with flavor. And while it’s always fun to try the crudo of the day and inventive dishes like the Thai-style Texas quail, regulars go gaga for the bang bang shrimp and wagyu and foie gras burger. Want a go-to restaurant where the staff remembers your name and exactly how you like your martini? This is your spot.

2323 N Henderson Avenue #109, Dallas, TX 75206 | Knox-Henderson

The Dallas dining world held its breath when this beloved restaurant closed for renovations last year, however, it turns out that good things do come to those who wait. The menu and the dining space are both updated and better than ever at this Napa-inspired space by couple Allison Yoder and Stephen Rogers. And while pasta-lovers swear that the new rigatoni alla vodka rivals Carbone, we can’t quit the duck frites served with its impeccable peppercorn sauce and an herb salad.

4514 Travis St Suite 132, Dallas, TX 75205 | Knox-Henderson

PaperCity recently reported on all the changes at this terrific Travis Street spot, however, after personally sampling the new menu created by executive head chef RJ Yoakum, felt it essential to spread the word. Run, don’t walk, to order dishes directly reflecting this charming chef’s training at the famed French Laundry in Yountville, California, where he spent three years before taking over the kitchen at Georgie. Best bites include the black truffle potato churros, oysters with passion fruit granita, and the agnolotti. Chef is also offering an anything-but-basic brunch, including dishes like a smoked trout benedict, house-made sausage, and an omelet that can be topped with caviar.

2936 Elm Street # A, Dallas, TX 75226 | Deep Ellum

An OG in the Dallas dining scene, this restaurant has been around since 1998 thanks to owner and chef Tracy Miller. Need we say more? The nine-course tasting with complementing wines is one of the true treats to experience in Dallas when celebrating a special occasion or a night out with a loved one when there is no hurry to get anywhere. And while the menu is seasonally driven, you can expect to see the famous tomato basil soup and grilled cheese, fresh salads, and grass-fed beef.

287 North Bishop Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208 | Bishop Arts District

As if we needed an excuse to go fill up on this Bishop Arts restaurant’s heavenly cuisine, Maggie Huff (think Homewood and FT33) has recently been appointed pastry chef. Jennifer and David Uyger have managed to keep their restaurant as one of the hottest restaurants in town after over a decade. How? Well, perfectly baked bread, house-cured salumi, and handmade pasta with farm-fresh accompaniments certainly don’t hurt. Reservations occur on a rolling 30-day basis so set your alarms accordingly, your belly will thank you later.

4115 Lomo Alto Drive, Dallas, TX 75219 | Oak Lawn

The wood-burning oven at this Highland Park outpost is a mainstay of my dining dreams. In a culinary world that makes marketed media king, Julian Barsotti believes that confidence is quiet. Think sweet potato gnochetti that melts in your mouth and a Rosewood ribeye cooked perfectly and paired with a simple arugula salad. Make sure to snag a reservation before popping next door to check out Bacari Tabu which is the younger, wilder sister in this sophisticated spot’s family tree.

1401 Elm St 49th Floor, Dallas, TX 75202 | Downtown

Two-time Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant is starting the new year with a new Sunday Supper at the wood-fired modern Italian restaurant which hopes to encourage people to come together in fellowship as if they were headed to Nonna’s house for a family-style meal. This three-course menu, served on the 49th floor of The National, is priced at $85 a person and includes dishes like antipasto, panzanella salad, king crab deviled eggs, and veal osso buco.

6047 Lewis Street, Dallas, TX 75206 | Lakewood

Chef Peja Krstic runs a sensational ship in East Dallas featuring Vietnamese dishes that are as beautiful as they are unique. Think Vietnamese chicken curry, shaking beef, Bánh Bao, tuna, and last but certainly not least the finger-licking phenomenal garlic noodles. We can’t wait to get back to this hole-in-the-wall wonder that serves up not only great food but innovative cocktails and excellent wines. Order a Hen & Hive and thank us later.

2701 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75226 | Deep Ellum

Want something outside of the ordinary? Book the seven-course prix fixe chef’s tasting menu at the Purepecha room in Revolver Taco Lounge. This eight-person dining experience happens in the back kitchen and is presented in a family-style meal that showcases the flavors of Michoacan, Mexico. Think elotes, birria, corunda, and more. There is now a four-course, appreciated tasting that also occurs in the front main dining room if that is more your speed.

4314 Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75225 | University Park

This bustling bakery is the new hot spot on Lovers Lane offering pastries that are baked on-site by executive pastry chef Jill Bates and team. And while they have your typical cookies and cakes, we drool over the morning buns, jalapeno cream cheese Danish, and the kouign-amann. Whenever we wax poetic about their pastries, we always get asked about the coffee, which is also fantastic and sourced through Dallas’ Noble Coyote Coffee. A fun fact for all you coffee snobs out there — Sugar & Sage Bakery is the first café in Dallas with an Aremde espresso maker. Have kids? Head to the hidden hideaway out back that features a turfed patio perfect for relaxing with littles.