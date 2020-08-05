NIght LIght Bike Ride
Strawberry fields mocktail (photo by NICK VORDERMAN)
“From the Fourth Ward” by Earrlie Hudnall, Jr.
Holler Brewing
01
04

The Jill Scott Vs. Erykah Badu Night Light Bike Ride is scheduled for this Friday.

02
04

Make your own refreshing drinks this weekend at the Arboretum's mocktail crafting virtual event. (Photo by Nick Vorderman)

03
04

Photographer Earrlie Hudnall, Jr. will be among the those speaking at the MFAH's livestream discussion this Saturday. (Photo by Earrlie Hudnall, Jr.)

04
04

Sip refreshing brews from Holler Brewing at Saturday night's Sawyer Yards event.

NIght LIght Bike Ride
Strawberry fields mocktail (photo by NICK VORDERMAN)
“From the Fourth Ward” by Earrlie Hudnall, Jr.
Holler Brewing
Culture / Entertainment

From Night Light Bike Rides to Mocktail Mania — the Best Things To Do in Houston

Your Weekend Guide

BY // 08.04.20
The Jill Scott Vs. Erykah Badu Night Light Bike Ride is scheduled for this Friday.
Make your own refreshing drinks this weekend at the Arboretum's mocktail crafting virtual event. (Photo by Nick Vorderman)
Photographer Earrlie Hudnall, Jr. will be among the those speaking at the MFAH's livestream discussion this Saturday. (Photo by Earrlie Hudnall, Jr.)
Sip refreshing brews from Holler Brewing at Saturday night's Sawyer Yards event.
1
4

The Jill Scott Vs. Erykah Badu Night Light Bike Ride is scheduled for this Friday.

2
4

Make your own refreshing drinks this weekend at the Arboretum's mocktail crafting virtual event. (Photo by Nick Vorderman)

3
4

Photographer Earrlie Hudnall, Jr. will be among the those speaking at the MFAH's livestream discussion this Saturday. (Photo by Earrlie Hudnall, Jr.)

4
4

Sip refreshing brews from Holler Brewing at Saturday night's Sawyer Yards event.

There’s a lot going on in the world right now (outside of even a raging global pandemic). America’s SpaceX astronauts successfully returned to Earth. The classic “Got Milk” ads are back. Taylor Swift recently dropped a new album. And the State of Mississippi will soon be debuting a new flag – and it may end up featuring beer cans, crawfish, Elvis Presley, or Kermit the Frog

For as strange and uncertain as these days may be, these inspiring, weird and entertaining news stories prove that life continues on — albeit under new normals.

So as we all continue to adapt to today’s coronavirus realities, here are the Houston events happening this weekend that might be worth your time. From eclectic outdoor rides to art shows to refreshing virtual happenings, this is your Houston weekend guide.

Night Light Bike Ride

Whether you love the music of Jill Scott, have a special place in your heart for Dallas-native Erykah Badu, or appreciate both of their neo-soul vibes, Letsdothishouston and 3rd Ward Tours’ Friday night event might just be for you.

On August 7, the two groups are collaborating to bring you a music-themed night bike ride, complete with glowing LED bikes and a curated playlist featuring music from both Jill Scott and Erykah Badu. The tour will begin at 2301 Elgin and will proceed through the streets of downtown.

Tickets are $27.60 for an LED bike rental.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Drink Your Garden: Mocktails

After days and days of insufferable rain, we can all safely say that the sun is back and start making up for lost time. Ergo, it’s cocktail time. . . or mocktail time.

On Saturday, the Houston Arboretum will be hosting a virtual mocktail-making class so you can stay cool as you craft your very own sweet drink (“cool” works both ways here). The alcohol-free drinks on display will include a “gin” bramble, watermelon basil “nojito” and hibiscus tea sangria. So raise your glass to juice’s classier, cooler and more refined cousin, and be sure to register for your slot before the weekend actually arrives.

Tickets are $20 for members, $35 for nonmembers.

Strawberry fields mocktail (photo by NICK VORDERMAN)
Make your own refreshing drinks this weekend at the Arboretum’s mocktail crafting virtual event. (Photo by Nick Vorderman)

Black Art in Houston

After being delayed due to coronavirus, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston finally debuted the traveling exhibition, Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, in late June. The show, which will be at the museum through the end of August, “explores what it meant to be a Black artist in America” between the ’60s and early ’80s through the eyes of more than 60 black artists.

Throughout the exhibit’s tenure here in Houston, the museum has hosted virtual conversations and discussions with artists, curators and leaders in the industry to provide greater insight into the works on display, and this weekend will be no different.

On Saturday, the MFAH will welcome artist Earlie Hudnall, Jr., Michelle Barnes of Community Artists’ Collective, and artist Nathaniel Donnett for a livestream discussion entitled “Black Art in Houston.” Led by TSU’s Alvia Wardlaw, the hour-long panel will surely be an interesting and timely one as it covers the legacy of black art in Houston over the years.

Sawyer Yards at Night

We’re all familiar with the Market at Sawyer Yards, but on Saturday you can enjoy the beloved market at night – because summer nights are always a bit more magical and exciting.

The evening event is scheduled to kickoff at 5pm and run through 9pm, with the added caveat “or maybe later.” Sounds like a good time to me. Holler Brewing Co. will also be there serving its goods to-go, so you can sip as you wander through the curated market.

Visit The Parklane
Take a Look

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
1403 Michigan Avenue
Oak Cliff
FOR SALE

1403 Michigan Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$279,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
1403 Michigan Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2928 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2928 Vacherie Lane
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2928 Vacherie Lane
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #901
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #901
Flower Mound, TX

$839,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #901
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X