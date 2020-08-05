From Night Light Bike Rides to Mocktail Mania — the Best Things To Do in Houston

Photographer Earrlie Hudnall, Jr. will be among the those speaking at the MFAH's livestream discussion this Saturday. (Photo by Earrlie Hudnall, Jr.)

Make your own refreshing drinks this weekend at the Arboretum's mocktail crafting virtual event. (Photo by Nick Vorderman)

There’s a lot going on in the world right now (outside of even a raging global pandemic). America’s SpaceX astronauts successfully returned to Earth. The classic “Got Milk” ads are back. Taylor Swift recently dropped a new album. And the State of Mississippi will soon be debuting a new flag – and it may end up featuring beer cans, crawfish, Elvis Presley, or Kermit the Frog…

For as strange and uncertain as these days may be, these inspiring, weird and entertaining news stories prove that life continues on — albeit under new normals.

So as we all continue to adapt to today’s coronavirus realities, here are the Houston events happening this weekend that might be worth your time. From eclectic outdoor rides to art shows to refreshing virtual happenings, this is your Houston weekend guide.

Night Light Bike Ride

Whether you love the music of Jill Scott, have a special place in your heart for Dallas-native Erykah Badu, or appreciate both of their neo-soul vibes, Letsdothishouston and 3rd Ward Tours’ Friday night event might just be for you.

On August 7, the two groups are collaborating to bring you a music-themed night bike ride, complete with glowing LED bikes and a curated playlist featuring music from both Jill Scott and Erykah Badu. The tour will begin at 2301 Elgin and will proceed through the streets of downtown.

Tickets are $27.60 for an LED bike rental.

Drink Your Garden: Mocktails

After days and days of insufferable rain, we can all safely say that the sun is back and start making up for lost time. Ergo, it’s cocktail time. . . or mocktail time.

On Saturday, the Houston Arboretum will be hosting a virtual mocktail-making class so you can stay cool as you craft your very own sweet drink (“cool” works both ways here). The alcohol-free drinks on display will include a “gin” bramble, watermelon basil “nojito” and hibiscus tea sangria. So raise your glass to juice’s classier, cooler and more refined cousin, and be sure to register for your slot before the weekend actually arrives.

Tickets are $20 for members, $35 for nonmembers.

Black Art in Houston

After being delayed due to coronavirus, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston finally debuted the traveling exhibition, Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, in late June. The show, which will be at the museum through the end of August, “explores what it meant to be a Black artist in America” between the ’60s and early ’80s through the eyes of more than 60 black artists.

Throughout the exhibit’s tenure here in Houston, the museum has hosted virtual conversations and discussions with artists, curators and leaders in the industry to provide greater insight into the works on display, and this weekend will be no different.

On Saturday, the MFAH will welcome artist Earlie Hudnall, Jr., Michelle Barnes of Community Artists’ Collective, and artist Nathaniel Donnett for a livestream discussion entitled “Black Art in Houston.” Led by TSU’s Alvia Wardlaw, the hour-long panel will surely be an interesting and timely one as it covers the legacy of black art in Houston over the years.

Sawyer Yards at Night

We’re all familiar with the Market at Sawyer Yards, but on Saturday you can enjoy the beloved market at night – because summer nights are always a bit more magical and exciting.

The evening event is scheduled to kickoff at 5pm and run through 9pm, with the added caveat “or maybe later.” Sounds like a good time to me. Holler Brewing Co. will also be there serving its goods to-go, so you can sip as you wander through the curated market.