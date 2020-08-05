Women-Owned Houston Businesses Rally Together to Raffle Off a Supreme Shopping Spree for a Vital Cause

Discounts from more brands that The Pop-Up Co-Op raffle winner will receive.

The lucky winner of The Pop-Up Co-Op raffle gets a $2,020 shopping spree, including special offers from 14 women-owned local businesses.

Alice d’Italia, one of the featured brands in the The Pop-Up Co-Op fundraiser, crafts handmade Italian footwear for women.

Enter The Pop-Up Co-Op's raffle for the chance to buy comfortable clothes from Ayra Loungewear that are perfect for working remotely.

The Pop-Up Co-Op — located in Upper Kirby’s Shops at Arrive shopping center — carries a mixed selection of contemporary clothes, beauty products, high-end vintage items, and unique art.

The Pop-Up Co-Op owner Cara Carbaja conceived of the shopping-spree fundraiser to benefit small businesses within the co-op by combining their efforts and raising money for a great cause.

Enter The Pop-Up Co-Op raffle for the chance to shop from participating brand Shop 1988.

Fourteen women-owned local businesses within The Pop-Up Co-Op unite to raffle off a $2,020 shopping spree benefiting the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL).

Kimono Zulu's newest collection based on COVID-19 mask fashion is featured in The Pop-Up Co-Op's fundraiser.

Fourteen women-owned local businesses have united to raffle off a $2,020 shopping spree benefiting the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) — an organization that empowers African-Americans to enter the workforce through education, job training, shelter, health care and wellness programs. This Pop-Up Co-Op collation is supporting the Houston community in these hard times with the prized charitable shopping spree.

Through this Thursday, August 6, a $15 donation through GoFundMe earns a chance to win the shopping spree at The Pop-Up Co-Op in Upper Kirby.

The winner will be announced Thursday on The Pop-Up Co-Op’s Instagram. One hundred percent of the GoFundMe donations will go to HAUL.

The Pop-Up Co-Op recognizes women of all ethnicities and backgrounds. The store carries a mixed selection of contemporary clothes, beauty products, high-end vintage products, and unique art.

“COVID-19 has affected many people personally and financially, so I wanted to do something to give back to my local community,” owner Cara Carbajal says. “I thought this fundraiser would be a good way for the small businesses within The Pop-Up Co-Op to combine their efforts and raise money for a great cause to help others.”

The shopping spree includes special offers from these participating brands: Alice d’Italia, Ayra Loungewear, Backseat Love, Flaunt Body, Fluffy Cloud Skincare, Karolyne Ashley, Kimono Zulu, KLR Art, Mineral Method Jewelry, Nightfire Art, Revision USA, Shop 1988, Tutu & Lilli, and 319 The Label.

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

Filipino-American Tina Zulu, owner of Kimono Zulu, says, “As a minority and the owner of a woman-led small business, I’m grateful for this opportunity to join forces with other like-minded women business owners to support the Houston Area Urban League in their important mission to enable African-Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights.

“It’s important for us to take action and use our influence and spending power to create the change we want to see in the world.”

Temporary hours for The Pop-Up Co-Op are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 4 pm. The store offers curbside pickup and home delivery within a 10-mile radius.

The Pop-Up Co-Op, The Shops at Arrive, 2800 Kirby Drive.