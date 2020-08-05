Kimono Zulu’s newest collection based on COVID-19 mask fashion is featured in The Pop-Up Co-Op’s fundraiser.
Fashion / Shopping

Women-Owned Houston Businesses Rally Together to Raffle Off a Supreme Shopping Spree for a Vital Cause

The Pop-Up Co-Op Steps Up

BY // 08.04.20
Fourteen women-owned local businesses have united to raffle off a $2,020 shopping spree benefiting the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) — an organization that empowers African-Americans to enter the workforce through education, job training, shelter, health care and wellness programs. This Pop-Up Co-Op collation is supporting the Houston community in these hard times with the prized charitable shopping spree.

Through this Thursday, August 6, a $15 donation through GoFundMe earns a chance to win the shopping spree at The Pop-Up Co-Op in Upper Kirby.

The  winner will be announced Thursday on The Pop-Up Co-Op’s Instagram. One hundred percent of the GoFundMe donations will go to HAUL.

The Pop-Up Co-Op recognizes women of all ethnicities and backgrounds. The store carries a mixed selection of contemporary clothes, beauty products, high-end vintage products, and unique art.

“COVID-19 has affected many people personally and financially, so I wanted to do something to give back to my local community,” owner Cara Carbajal says. “I thought this fundraiser would be a good way for the small businesses within The Pop-Up Co-Op to combine their efforts and raise money for a great cause to help others.”

The shopping spree includes special offers from these participating brands: Alice d’Italia, Ayra Loungewear, Backseat Love, Flaunt Body, Fluffy Cloud Skincare, Karolyne Ashley, Kimono Zulu, KLR Art, Mineral Method Jewelry, Nightfire Art, Revision USA, Shop 1988, Tutu & Lilli, and 319 The Label.

X