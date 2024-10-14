fbpx
Part of the Aman brand, Janu Tokyo is a new hotel in Tokyo with a focus on wellness and impeccable service.

The Charles Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Munich, German is one of many International destinations just a nonstop flight away.

Roundhill Hotel & Villas is an easy nonstop flight from Houston Hobby airport.

Casa Polanco is a chic boutique hotel in the heart of Mexico City

Çırağan Palace Kempinski is a five star waterfront gem in Instanbul's buzzy city center.

Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires brings old world charm.

Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas offers a version of paradise.

Dubai's Burj Al Arab is a lavish hotel celebrating the best of Middle Eastern hospitality

The Connaught is a swanky London hotel with chic surroundings and a well-known bar.

Culture / Travel

10 Great International Nonstop Flights From Houston — Making Getting to Exotic Vacation Wonderlands Easy

Tokyo, Paris and Buenos Aires Are Calling and They Have Plenty Of Company

BY // 10.14.24
Part of the Aman brand, Janu Tokyo is a new hotel in Tokyo with a focus on wellness and impeccable service.
The Charles Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Munich, German is one of many International destinations just a nonstop flight away.
Roundhill Hotel & Villas is an easy nonstop flight from Houston Hobby airport.
Casa Polanco is a chic boutique hotel in the heart of Mexico City
Çırağan Palace Kempinski is a five star waterfront gem in Instanbul's buzzy city center.
Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires brings old world charm.
Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas offers a version of paradise.
Dubai's Burj Al Arab is a lavish hotel celebrating the best of Middle Eastern hospitality
The Connaught is a swanky London hotel with chic surroundings and a well-known bar.
Le Bristol hotel is a classic French place with all the luxury amenities in the heart of the city.
Part of the Aman brand, Janu Tokyo is a new hotel in Tokyo with a focus on wellness and impeccable service.

The Charles Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Munich, German is one of many International destinations just a nonstop flight away.

Roundhill Hotel & Villas is an easy nonstop flight from Houston Hobby airport.

Casa Polanco is a chic boutique hotel in the heart of Mexico City

Çırağan Palace Kempinski is a five star waterfront gem in Instanbul's buzzy city center.

Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires brings old world charm.

Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas offers a version of paradise.

Dubai's Burj Al Arab is a lavish hotel celebrating the best of Middle Eastern hospitality

The Connaught is a swanky London hotel with chic surroundings and a well-known bar.

Sometimes the hassle of needing to take a connecting flight can turn a relaxing getaway into a chore. Luckily for travelers who live in the Houston area, even top international destinations can be reached without having to make a stop. Spots with some of the best hotels and resorts in world. If you live in the fourth largest city in America, there’s no need to connect. Some of the world’s coolest international getaways are just a nonstop flight away.

From the jarringly modern skyscrapers of Dubai to the refined wonders of Tokyo and the vibrant streets of Buenos Aires, Houston’s IAH and Hobby airports offer direct access to some of the world’s top exotic hotspots and most spectacular hotels. With only one takeoff and one landing required.

With convenience and five star luxury both in mind, here are The 10 Top International Destinations With Nonstop Flights From Houston:

Paris: Le Bristol Paris

IAH to CDG

Le Bristol Paris hotel somehow seems both timeless and classic with its signature bright red awnings and flower-filled window planters. Situated on the prestigious Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, this iconic hotel brings a Michelin-starred restaurant, an exquisite garden courtyard and elegant rooms.

The La Prairie Spa is a haven of tranquility, while the rooftop pool offers stunning views over Paris’ rooftops, including the Eiffel Tower.

BOOK TO RESERVE

Le Bristol Paris
Le Bristol hotel is a classic French place with all the luxury amenities in the heart of the city.

Mexico City: Casa Polanco

IAH to MEX

Casa Polanco hotel, located in Mexico City’s stylish Polanco district, offers a boutique stay that can be equal parts sophisticated and intimate. Housed in a beautifully restored mansion, the hotel’s historical architecture is worth a visit itself. Guests are just steps away from Mexico City’s best museums and shops while getting to enjoy serene accommodations with lush, private courtyards.

The personalized service and artistic décor reflects Polanco’s cosmopolitan lifestyle, making it an ideal base for exploring Mexico City’s rich culture.

BOOK TO RESERVE

Casa Polanco Mexico City Nonstop flight from Houston
Casa Polanco is a chic boutique hotel in the heart of Mexico City

London: The Connaught

IAH to LHR

Located in the heart of London’s chic Mayfair neighborhood, The Connaught is something of a master class in British refinement. The hotel’s grand Edwardian exterior belies the sleek, contemporary luxuries within, including the Michelin-starred restaurant Hélène Darroze and a world-renowned spa featuring a serene swimming pool and treatments rooted in Asian therapies.

The Connaught Bar, known for its bespoke cocktails from bar carts circulating around the room, is a destination in its own right. With its unbeatable location and historic charm, The Connaught offers a quintessential London getaway, with discreet luxury and impeccable service.

The Connaught London
The Connaught is a swanky London hotel with chic surroundings and a well-known bar.

BOOK TO RESERVE.

Nassau, Bahamas: Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas

IAH to NAS

Set on a stretch of white sand beach on Paradise Island, the Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas is a secluded Caribbean retreat conveniently close to Bahamian hotspots. This resort brings expansive oceanfront villas, lush gardens inspired by Versailles and the Ocean Club Golf Course,

Visitors can unwind in private cabanas, indulge in spa treatments, or dine at DUNE, a restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. With new residences coming to the property, it’s more enticing than ever.

Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas
Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas offers a version of paradise.

BOOK TO RESERVE.

Tokyo, Japan: JANU Tokyo

IAH to NRT

JANU Tokyo is the first outpost of a playful new twist on the illustrious Aman hospitality empure. The recently opened Tokyo hotel combines Japanese serenity with modern sophistication in line with the pistrine Aman standards. Located in the heart of the city, this luxury hotel offers minimalist yet spacious rooms with stunning views of Tokyo’s skyline. Its wellness offerings include an expansive spa, Japanese onsen (hot spring), and a cutting-edge fitness center.

JANU’s emphasis on mindfulness and tranquility makes it a serene luxury escape from the bustling metropolis.

Tokyo Japan
Tokyo is a city with much more than just what you’ll find in the tourist centers.

BOOK TO RESERVE.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Burj Al Arab

IAH to DXB

There is a reason why Burj Al Arab is often referred to as the world’s most luxurious hotel. This sail-shaped icon rising from its own private island offers butler service, lavish duplex suites and a private beach. The hotel’s interiors are a spectacle of gold leaf, chandeliers and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.

Guests can indulge in world-class dining at Al Mahara, Burj Al Arab’s underwater-themed restaurant, or step out to savor the rich grandeur and man-made wonders of Dubai. 

Burj Al Arab Dubai
Dubai’s Burj Al Arab is a lavish hotel celebrating the best of Middle Eastern hospitality

BOOK TO RESERVE.

Munich, Germany: The Charles Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel

IAH to MUC

Located in Munich’s historic center, The Charles Hotel is a swanky retreat that combines contemporary cool design with Bavarian elegance. Overlooking the Old Botanical Garden, the hotel’s spacious rooms have views of this charming German city with some boasting private balconies.

Visitors can savor Italian-inspired food at Sophia’s Restaurant & Bar, or relax in the state-of-the-art spa and indoor pool.

The Charles Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel Munich Germand
The Charles Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Munich, German is one of many International destinations just a nonstop flight away.

BOOK TO RESERVE.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires

IAH to EZE

The Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires captures the spirit of the vibrant city, combining European elegance with South American luxury. Located in the chic La Recoleta neighborhood, the hotel offers stunning views of Buenos Aires and Rio de la Plata. The property’s 20th century French mansion provides a glimpse into Buenos Aires’ past, while the contemporary tower offers cutting-edge amenities.

Known for its Argentine steakhouse Elena and the award-winning Pony Line bar, this Four Seasons hotel is an ideal hub in Argentina’s capital city.

Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires
Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires brings old world charm.

BOOK TO RESERVE.

Montego Bay, Jamaica: Round Hill Hotel & Villas

HOU to MBJ

Set on a private bay just outside Montego Bay, Round Hill Hotel & Villas is a historic Caribbean hideaway that has welcomed the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Ralph Lauren. Guests can choose between Ralph Lauren-designed oceanfront rooms or private villas nestled among the tropical gardens.

This Montego Bay resort offers a host of activities, from snorkeling in turquoise waters to treatments at an ocean-view spa. Round Hill is where Jamaican hospitality meets understated luxury, offering a serene setting for a memorable tropical retreat.

Roundhill Jamaica Montego Bay
Roundhill Hotel & Villas is an easy nonstop flight from Houston Hobby airport.

BOOK TO RESERVE.

Istanbul, Turkey: Çırağan Palace Kempinski

IAH to SAW

Once the residence of Ottoman sultans, a stay at Çırağan Palace Kempinski is still a stay fit for royalty. Situated on the banks of the Bosphorus Istanbul’s thriving city center, this former palace has been transformed into a luxurious hotel blending Ottoman opulence with modern comforts. Expect stunning water views, a sprawling infinity pool, and Turkish hammams.

Çırağan Palace Kempinski Instanbul
Çırağan Palace Kempinski is a five star waterfront gem in Instanbul’s buzzy city center.

BOOK TO RESERVE.

