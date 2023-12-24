A First Timer’s Guide to Dubai — From Emirates Flights to the Skyscrapers to a Surprisingly Funky Neighborhood

Four Seasons Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is a perfect mix of a tropical beach vacation with the buzzing city.

Areas in Dubai like the funky warehouse district Alserkal Avenue are proving Dubai is full of locally owned culture and creativity.

The Old Dubai Souk market is bursting with spices, textiles, jewelry and more.

No trip to Dubai is complete without the quintessential luxury flying experience with Emirates.

Dubai is an ever-growing international hub with skyscrapers galore, including Burji Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The Burj Khalifa towers over Dubai’s downtown cityscape. The tallest building in the world, it is a sign of innovation for the Middle Eastern city creation, a welcoming beacon for the sparkling modern metropolis and its world stage intentions.

To some, Dubai is a quick stopover on their way to another faraway destination or solely a place with over-the-top glitz and glam. But really, the United Arab Emirates destination is a burgeoning international hub with a culture all its own.

Dubai is filled with world record-worthy attractions, but it is also marked by over-the-top luxury hospitality, a soulful creative scene and culinary talent ready to be discovered.

Flying Emirates to Dubai

To get the true Dubai experience, taking a flight with Emirates Airlines is something of a must. Experiencing the airline, noted for its superb service, sets the tone for an indulgent and amenity-filled trip to the Middle East. Emirates offers direct flights to Dubai from both Houston and Dallas, making it relatively luxurious and convenient despite the long haul.

From check-in to landing, Emirates takes every detail of the 15 hour-ish journey to a luxury level. Emirates’ business class or first class cabin seats offer doting service and ultra plush amenities. You can almost forget you are in an airplane while enjoying gourmet meals and pristine pods.

Details like mattresses added to your lay flat seat at bedtime and fresh mint in your tea go far beyond the usual first class perks. And the wood-lined cabins and well-outfitted flight attendants don’t hurt either. Emirates even offers a chauffeur service for business and first class passengers, making any trip a true round trip luxury experience.

Bering's Gifts Swipe

















Next

Doting attendants seem to come standard. If you are traveling on the Emirates A380, there are even full sized shower spas and an onboard lounge.

Making the long haul to the Middle East seem faster, an Emirates journey is full of gourmet food at every turn. The dinner service includes curated fine wines, cocktails and delightful food that defies the usual airplane foods stigma.

After landing in Dubai, travelers will be ready to hit the ground running to soak up the Emirati culture.

Inside Dubai

The Dubai cityscape is safe and pristine with welcoming English speaking locals making it easy to enjoy a carefully planned land that is built to wow. Dozens of five and six star hotels dot the skyline and the blue coastline. There is no question this is land of luxury. Hotels like Four Season Dubai at Jumeirah Beach make it easy to enjoy a beachside vacation with the perks of a busy city.

The international food scene — and big dollars — of Dubai have attracted some of the world’s top chefs. An international mix of residents and expats brings a booming food scene to life with every type of cuisine from almost any country you can imagine available.

Best of all, Dubai is bursting with homegrown restaurants that are making a global name for themselves. Orfale Brothers, a fusion spot from a family focused set of Syrian siblings, now ranks among the 50 Best Restaurants In the World. Like many in an area not in a designated drinking licensed section of Dubai (this is still a country with some strict rules), the restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol. Instead, you’ll find a thoughtful selection of non-alcoholic craft drinks including specialty house made kombuchas and juices.

In some ways, it’s a refreshing change.

The innovation occurring in Dubai results in a delightful mix of old and new. Travelers can enjoy traditional Emirati culture with a visit to Old Dubai, a quant village lined with historic buildings along the canal and a bustling souk full of authentic Emirati textiles, spices and teas. The Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding in Dubai’s Old Town hosts traditional meals, geared towards educating visitors on the region’s customs

Another must to appreciate Dubai is a trip to the wild desert lands. Platinum Heritage, a premier luxury excursion company, takes visitors on a desert safari to soak up the sparkling sand and old Bedouin traditions. Boasting the largest collection of vintage Land Rovers in the world, Platinum’s knowledgeable guides take visitors on a journey through a desert game reserve, complete with camel rides, Arabic dancing and fireside Emirati cooking.

More modern areas of Dubai bring a surprising amount of contemporary culture to the city. Areas like Alserkal Avenue, a local funky hub full of galleries, coffee shops, yoga studios and well curated boutiques from local owners, reflect the city’s creativity.

The Dubai Design District, a modern cool area plays host to top designer showrooms and interior design firms with lively restaurants and showrooms attracting Dubai’s chic set to merge work and play with style.

The unexpected innovation of Dubai and an intriguing mix of cultures makes this international city worthy of more than just a quick stopover for a dose glitz and glamour.