From local holiday festivals to tree lightings and performances, these are the best things to do in North Texas this Thanksgiving weekend.

Enchant Christmas

Opening this Friday at Fair Park, Enchant is an elaborate Christmas light maze and village. Explore an adventure guided by twinkling lights, ice skate through an illuminated trail, wander the Christmas village, and visit with Santa. Tickets are available here.

Downtown McKinney’s annual Home for the Holidays festival takes place this weekend. (Courtesy)

Home for the Holidays 2021

From Friday, November 26, through Sunday, historic downtown Mckinney is transforming its square into a winter wonderland for the town’s 40th annual Home for the Holidays festival. Guests can visit with Santa, watch the tree lighting on Friday night, shop around the square, experience live entertainment, and more.

The Nutcracker returns to Texas Ballet Theater this month. (Photo by Steven Visneau)

The Nutcracker

Taking place at Winspear Opera House from November 26 through December 5, the Texas Ballet Theater’s holiday classic is finally returning this weekend after a 19-month hiatus. “The Nutcracker” will also be performed at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall from December 10 through 26. Choreographed by TBT Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, the family-friendly ballet features elaborate sets to compliment the beloved story. There will also be effects such as snow, clouds, and flying dancers. Tickets start at $25.

Taking place at the Majestic Theatre on Sunday, The Dallas Contemporary’s annual holiday show will show two matinees. (Courtesy)

Rockefeller Christmas at the Majestic

On Sunday, head to the Majestic Theatre for the 10th annual holiday show, Rockefeller Christmas. Featuring jazz, tap dancing, singing, and Act II of The Nutcracker, the show will play only two matinees. Hosted by The Dallas Conservatory, shows are at 1 pm and 4:30 pm on Sunday. Purchase tickets here.

In Addison, the Vitruvian Lights are debuting this Friday.

Vitruvian Lights

This weekend in Addison, Vitruvian Park will transform into a wonderland full of lights. On Friday night at 6 pm, the lights will be switched on, followed by a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, food trucks, free photos with Santa, an elf balloon artist, and more. Beginning on November 27, lights will be on daily from 5 pm to 11 pm.

Celebrate the holidays at The Star’s Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza. (Courtesy)

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza

Head to Frisco’s The Star this weekend for Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza. Powered by Reliant, a 20-minute show will take place at The Star which kicks off with a lighting of a 67-foot Christmas tree with special guest appearances by Dixon Edwards (Friday) and Jason Witten (Saturday). There will also be a holiday performance showcasing the Cowboys cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, the Cowboys Rookie Squad, mascot Rowdy, Santa Claus, and special appearances from Dallas Cowboys Football heroes.

Legacy North Pole returns to Plano’s Legacy West this year. (Courtesy)

Legacy North Pole

Beginning this Friday through December 31, Plano’s Legacy West is transforming into the North Pole. On Saturday from noon to 5 pm, kids can participate in story time with Mrs. Claus at Sleigh All Day — a holiday vignette with trees, lights, a sleigh, and Santa in front of the Nike store. There will also be a festive café pop-up called Naughty or Nice, small business pop-ups called Mistletoe Mall, an Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame, and menorah display. Complimentary gift wrapping begins on November 27, as well as photos with Santa, kids crafting, and Legacy West Music Series: Holiday Edition.