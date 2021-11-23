From Homelessness to a Grammy Award, Houston Music Producer’s Heartfelt Story Captivates a Minute Maid Crowd

The laudable good works of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary were celebrated at the annual Salvation Army of Greater Houston annual luncheon, held this year at Minute Maid Park, which — pardon the pun — knocked it out of the ballpark with proceeds of more than $872,000. Applause, applause for luncheon chairs Diana “Stick” Delaup and Maureen Higdon, both of whom happen to be active members in the auxiliary.

Since its founding in 2003, with its initial gathering at the River Oaks home of Ann and John Bookout, the auxiliary has contributed $8.9 million to Salvation Army coffers. Among the auxiliary’s most successful fundraisers is the wildly popular Reflections on Style luncheon, which in April of this year raised more than $770,000.

Sharing words of inspiration was a special master of ceremonies — award-winning music producer Billy Dorsey. Though once homeless and seriously depressed he was touched, he related, by God. The wisdom and faith he gained from that encounter led to his successful career as a Grammy Award-winning producer of Christian music; author of In the Right Seat, Finding Your Purpose at the Intersection of Passion, Positioning, and Proficiency; and professional consultant. Dorsey’s production company The Bridge Life is recognized as producing some of the best Christian music today, having also earned Stellar and Dove awards for gospel music.

His life and his words were in concert with the luncheon theme “Change Lives and Rescue Hope.” Leading the congregation of Salvation Army supporters were Majors Shelley Bell and Zach Bell, who head the Houston branch.

The exceptional proceeds from the luncheon were due in large part to the estate of Forrest Henson Jr., which underwrote luncheon expenses.

PC Seen: Cathy and Joe Cleary, Ann Bookout, Linda McReynolds, Holly and Tom Forney, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Maria and Neil Bush, Judy Tate, Jenny Elins, Jane and Jim Wise, Chris Delaup, Judy and Belford Chong, Kathy and Marty Goossen, and Deborah Dunkum.