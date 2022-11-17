Spend the Holidays in the Hills at Idyllic Omni Barton Creek Resort

Jot off a quick note to Santa all from the convenience of the Resort.

There's no better place to celebrate the holidays for couples, families and friends alike.

When you ask Texans what their favorite local resort is, Omni Barton Creek is almost always on the list. The location, the amenities, and the truly luxurious feel are second to none. Whether it’s for a couples getaway, a girlfriend weekend, or a family vacation, it’s Austin’s iconic, premier resort. So, naturally, the resort continues to lead the way when it comes to celebrating the holidays in the Texas Hill Country.

This year, the Omni Barton Creek’s Holidays in the Hills features several different events for the whole family. Make the trip to Austin, get lost in the Hills, and celebrate that special holiday magic that only comes around once a year.

What To Do

The Resort’s Holiday in the Hills Light Trail promises to be one of the season’s most enchanting events. The Trail has infused sparkling lights and holiday cheer into the Texas Hill Country. The trail ends with Santa’s Toy Shop Glow Golf — a glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course perfect for the whole family and all skill levels.

It’s a Holiday in the Hills Snowdown! Adults and kids alike can experience a magical production of lights and a flurry of snowflakes on Lady Bird Lawn as they celebrate the wonderment of the season. This is your chance to get a holiday snow photo while staying in Texas.

Still haven’t sent that letter to Santa, yet? Have no fear! Omni Barton Creek is here to help with Letters to Santa kits, complete with a magical mailbox that will expedite your letter straight to the North Pole.

Each night, warm up by a fire pit on the gorgeous upper pool deck with the Resort’s own Holiday Cinema. The Cinema will feature holiday favorites, and they’ll also have lawn games for any family members who want to get active during the flick. You can also upgrade your experience with their Holiday Cinema & Chef S’mores Charcuterie package, which includes a reserved cabana complete with hot chocolate, a holiday s’mores charcuterie tray, and a blanket to take home.

The holidays mean it’s time for Elf on the Shelf. Embark on a special Elf on the Shelf Hunt throughout the property to find Peppermint, Omni Barton Creek’s local elf.

On Saturdays, be sure to stop by their Build-Your-Own Holiday Stuffed Animal and Gingerbread Workshop. The perfect, personalized souvenirs from your holidays in the hills.

For guests looking for some excitement and action, don’t miss Ultimate Gelly Ball. Gelly Ball is similar to paintball, but it uses small water-based orbs, so it is “no pain, no stain!” Plus, this fast-paced target game uses blaster guns that don’t leave players with any bruises or residue on clothing. No laundry is needed here.

Foodie Events

Grab gourmet, holiday hot chocolate at Velvet Joe’s Coffee House, where they’ll have an elevated hot chocolate experience with chef-curated gourmet options like house-made marshmallows, spirits, or espresso.

No holiday season is complete without breakfast with the Big Guy himself! Grab your list, check it twice and head to Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Grab a photo with them as well as you indulge in all of the season’s best brunch foods at Omni Barton Creek.

For those 21 and up, create your own bespoke memento at the Resort’s Whiskey & Wood Burning event. In this instructor-led class, you’ll use stencils or freehand designs to make your own unique piece and sample a variety of smoked whiskeys. Select from coasters, a photo frame, a keepsake box, and more.

And, enjoy Caroling & Cocktails each Friday and Saturday evening. Get into the holiday spirit as you sing along to holiday favorites performed by local Austin musicians.

Relax at Mokara Spa

If you’re making it a romantic staycation, enjoy special Couples Treatments at Mokara Spa. Treat yourself and your partner to the ultimate in relaxation as you indulge in a dual massage or body treatment in the comfort of our private couple’s suite designed for two. The treatments are customized for each individual.

Or, for a special festive take on spa treatments this time of year, try the Holiday Antara Body Balance Ritual at Mokara Spa. Indulge in a mind-body ritual that includes a CBD scrub, wrap, scalp serum, and massage infused with peppermint. You’ll leave feeling refreshed and ready to take on the holiday madness.

Ways to Give Back

Give back this holiday season with the Omni Barton Creek’s Golf Fore Good program. There’s never been a better time to brush up on your game. Turn your scorecard in at the pro shop and for every birdie or eagle scored on the course, they will donate meals for a family of four to Central Texas Food Bank. If you just so happen to score a hole-in-one, they’ll donate 20 meals in your name.

Join the Resort in making spirits warm and bright and Say Goodnight to Hunger. Stop by the front desk to donate to Central Texas Food Bank or a hot chocolate at Velvet Joe’s and they’ll donate an additional meal. You can also drop off a gift for Toys for Tots at Velvet Joe’s Coffee House anytime.

Holiday in the Hills Package

Holiday in the Hills at Omni Barton Creek is more than just fun, festive activities. It’s the chance to make a true staycation out of your trip. Book the Holiday in the Hills package (November 25 through December 31) and enjoy 20 percent off room accommodations, daily breakfast in Texas Spice per night of stay, and one gingerbread house per child, per stay. Enjoy the holidays the Texan way and call the Hills home for a few nights. Looking to upgrade your experience? The Warm Glow of Nostalgia Suite is a perfect holiday throwback experience. Complete with nostalgic gifts under the tree to enjoy including classic board games to play, a library of movie favorites from every era and Spotify playlists of holiday favorites from every decade. The suite also includes a chef-crafted holiday s’mores charcuterie board to be enjoyed by the fire pits and a personal call from Santa (no matter the age). To book this suite experience, travelers can call 512-329-4000.