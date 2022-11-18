H-E-B’s Scott McClelland Looks Ahead to His Grocery Retirement and Sets a Brighter Bites Path Forward

What: Brighter Bites 10th anniversary dinner

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: Brighter Bites board member and face of H-E-B Scott McClelland, who officially retires from the grocery scene at the end of this year, revealed in a fireside chat with Derek Shore, host of KPRC’s Houston Life and dinner emcee, his continuing support for the Houston community and his plans for what’s next.

With support from H-E-B and Sysco, Brighter Bites Impact Award recipients and other supporters, the event exceeded the $500,000 goal by raising $741,467. Those funds aid the Houston-based national nonprofit which since its founding in 2012 has shared more than 50 million pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables and nutrition education to more than 500,000 individuals across all communities it serves, including: Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, Washington D.C., Southwest Florida, Salinas, Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

Brighter Bites founders Lisa Helfman and Dr. Shreela Sharma chaired the nonprofit’s first gala, at which it was announced that the program of addressing food insecurity in under-resourced communities throughout the nation is expanding to San Antonio.

“Throughout my tenure at H-E-B, it has been an honor to work alongside Brighter Bites, and to be included among the board of directors,” McClelland says. “I look forward to continuing to see this organization grow and make a lifelong difference with many more families and communities throughout the country.”

The evening also honored MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Hermann Hospital Foundation, Texas Children’s Hospital, Taylor Farms, SUNSET, Mission Produce and its generous board of directors.

Dinner for the evening at the home of A Fare Extraordinaire featured a three-course, produce forward meal that included 22 different fruits and vegetables and had zero food waste.

PC Seen: Lee Haverman, Debbie and Steve Costello, Winell and Doug Herron, Grace Kim, Brandon Bourque, Sara Speer Selber, James Campbell, Dancie and Jim Ware, Nancy Lopez, Gilbert Garcia, Paula Ramirez, Mary Whalley, Hallie Vanderhider, Phyllis Willliams, Alex Perkins, Marc Grossberg, Cyvia Wolff, Isabel David, Regina Rogers, and Hillary Helfman.