Experience the Magic of Holiday in the Hills at Omni Barton Creek Resort

If the hills of Texas are calling your name this holiday season, look no further than the stunning Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. This Austin escape is often mentioned when you ask any local to name their favorite resort. From its luxurious amenities to its picturesque location (not to mention its award-winning golf courses), Omni Barton Creek is one of Texas’ crown jewels all year long.

With sparkling lights, a snow show, and holiday cheer, the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa is your one-stop shop for an enchanting Texas holiday. With the resort’s Holiday in the Hills Light Trail, embark on a magical journey through illuminated trails, immersing yourself in the captivating ambiance. Looking for a bit of friendly competition? Finish your unforgettable adventure with an exhilarating round of glow-in-the-dark miniature golf at none other than Santa’s Magical Toy Shop.

We weren’t kidding when we said the Omni Barton Creek Resort would have a snow show. The Holiday in the Hills Snowdown will bring snow to Texas with a breathtaking production of dazzling lights and a whimsical flurry of snowflakes on the picturesque Lady Bird Lawn. Take in the snow as you enjoy cozy fire pits and sparkling trees.

What’s Christmas without a picture with Santa? You’re never too old to share your list with the Big Guy in Red and, of course, Mrs. Claus who we all know really runs the show.

On Saturdays throughout December, gather in Omni Barton Creek Resort’s Texas Spice for a savory brunch and a chance to not only meet Santa and Mrs. Claus but get your picture with them, too. And, be sure to stay until 5:30 pm on December 9 and December 16 for a chance to meet Rudolph and his other reindeer friends. Pro tip: No reservations are needed for brunch and seating is available on a first come, first served basis.

And, of course, the Holiday in the Hills package makes it easy for everyone to enjoy the getaway. The package includes a 10 percent discount on room accommodations, breakfast for each guest in Texas Spice each night of stay, a gingerbread kit for each child, and two holiday mugs per room, per stay.

Omni Barton Creek is also offering the Ticket to Wonder package that includes 20 percent off luxurious accommodations, two Kate Weiser Artisanal chocolate bars, a $10 Beverage Credit (excludes Bob’s Steak & Chophouse), and a chance to win a five-night stay at any Omni destination. The resort is also offering special Holiday Retreat rooms that encapsulate the cheer and festivity of the season.