8 Great Spots to Get a Holiday Cocktail in The Woodlands — When Only Festive Drinks Will Do

What better way to toast the holidays than with a delicious festive cocktail? In The Woodlands, talented mixologists have been experimenting with warming winter flavors to help you get into the holiday spirit. Yes, it’s time to eat, drink and be merry. Luckily, The Woodlands is a land that knows holiday cocktails.

This is where to go for a creative holiday cocktail in The Woodlands:

Back Table Kitchen & Bar

You can enjoy seasonal whiskey concoctions invented by master cocktail makers at Back Table. Highlights include the Nutter Butter Rita, made with Sheepdog Peanut Butter Whiskey, fresh lime and Cointreau. Then there is the Caramel Dublin, Back Table’s twist on an Irish coffee, a mix of coffee, Irish whiskey, Irish cream liqueur and butterscotch schnapps. The other two special cocktails are The Poison Apple made with Monkey Shoulder Scotch, or the Nice & Easy, featuring Knob Creek Rye and Disaronno.

Amrina

Toasting to the holiday season with Amrina’s Cran-Merry Cocktail seems like next level holidaying. Complete with Junipero gin, cranberry juice, rosemary infused aperol and Cointreau orange liqueur, this festive libation is served in a wintery themed sphere ornament before being poured over a rocks glass with fresh cranberries and rosemary.

Watch the magic unfold as it cascades into a rocks glass adorned with plumb cranberries and fragrant rosemary. And what is more festive than a night out at one of the best restaurants in The Woodlands? And the entire region for that matter.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Frisco’s seasonal cocktail menu features wintery twists on all the classics. Cocktail choices include the Smoked Winter Manhattan, Passion Star Martini, Winter Surprise and Raspberry Rose Mule. Visit this Hughes Landing restaurant favorite for a cocktail or two and some merriment, all while enjoying the views over Lake Woodlands from the waterfront patio.

The Lobby Bar at The Woodlands Resort

Heading to The Woodlands for a staycation? Sip cheerfully this holiday season at the newly renovated Lobby Bar inside The Woodlands Resort. Order the Gingerbread Margarita, made with Captain Morgan, tequila, butterscotch and The Woodlands Resort’s own homemade honey if you’re feeling truly festive. Then there is the Smore’s Old Fashion, made with Hammer Down 8th Wonder Bourbon, simple syrup and white chocolate liquor, and the Bourbon Apple Cider with house-made caramel vodka, bourbon, cinnamon, nutmeg and apple cider.

Fielding’s Wood Grill

At Fielding’s Wood Grill, the Christmas-themed cocktails channel the joys of the season. Whether it’s a glass of Bourbon Christmas Punch, an Eggnog White Russian or a Holiday Marg, this tasty holiday cocktail menu does not disappoint. You can even pair your drink with something from the festive food menu, which includes a butternut squash soup, a Christmas burger and vanilla bean crème brulée.

Como Social Club & Sorriso

The Westin at The Woodlands’ is offering a signature drink for the festive season this year. The Frost Bite, with its unique blend of vodka, blue curacao, lemon simple syrup and club soda, is surely a holiday cocktail worthy of any Christmas night out. It’s on the menu at both Como Social Club, the Westin hotel’s rooftop bar which is open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the season, and Sorriso, the The Westin’s upscale Italian restaurant.

The Kitchen

The Kitchen is known around The Woodlands for its gourmet cuisine and menu curated by talented local Chef Austin Simmons. Did you know it is also a great spot to visit for happy hour? The small cocktail menu features a white or dark chocolate espresso martini, the perfect choice for a holiday cocktail. The Kitchen is even open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Morton’s Grille

Morton’s Grille has a serious new holiday cocktail on the menu for season. The Jalisco Holiday is made with a festive blend of Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, cranberry and lime. The Woodlands’ own Morton’s is on Waterway Avenue, making it a great place to stop before a show at The Pavilion this holiday season, or after a shopping spree at The Woodlands Mall or Market Street.

Cheers to the holidays — and those unforgettable holiday cocktails.