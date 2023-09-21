Soak in The Magic of The Fall Season at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

Three heated, outdoor pools and a Splash Pad invite you to take a dip and enjoy pool season during the fall.

Autumn in the Texas Hill Country is magical. Temperatures are starting to drop, but there’s still a sweet warmness to the air. From high school Friday Night Lights to collegiate Saturdays, football dominates our weekends. The holidays are just around the corner. And, there’s no better place to soak in all the magic of a Texas fall than at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect, romantic fall getaway with your partner or want to escape the “back to school” bustle with the entire family, the Omni Barton Creek has it all. Only 10 miles away from downtown Austin (a quick 20-minute jaunt), the luxurious resort embodies everything we love about the Hill Country.

The lush scenery, impeccable service, and proximity to so many local wineries and distilleries make it the perfect place to call home for a weekend this season. And, all season long, the resort is offering a variety of special offers and packages, including specialty golf and spa packages, to make escaping even more enticing.

No matter what you’re looking for in your getaway this fall, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa is the place to find it. With four championship golf courses, seven restaurants, a brand new 13,000-square-foot sanctuary within the serene Mokara Spa, and three outdoor, heated pools (plus a Splash Pad), the resort is a wonderland for the entire family. Enjoy 10-lit tennis courts with professional instructors, a 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art health and fitness center, a hiking trail, and a miniature golf course as well.

With all these amenities and more, once you arrive, there’s no need to leave the stunning property. But, if you want to get out and explore Austin, have no fear. The Omni Barton Creek concierge knows all the best places for you and your crew. Stroll through the scenic trails at Lady Bird Lake, or catch a live show at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Sample locally distilled whiskies at Still Austin Whiskey Co. or explore the vibrant shops of South Congress.

At Omni Barton Creek, all Austin has to offer is at your fingertips.