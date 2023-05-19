Enjoy a True Texas Hill Country Summer Escape at Omni Barton Creek

Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, there's no better place to beat the heat than Omni Barton Creek.

With summer just around the corner, both kids and adults are officially on the countdown to the end of school and are dreaming of lazier days, afternoons spent by the pool, and family vacations. This year, there’s no better place to escape and enjoy a true summer experience in the heart of Texas than Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.

Located in the middle of the Texas Hill Country and just 10 miles from downtown Austin, it couldn’t be easier or more convenient to sneak away to one of the state’s most luxurious resorts. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly destination this summer, a romantic couples trip, or a getaway with girlfriends, Omni Barton Creek has something for everyone — including three pools, four golf courses, and Mokara Spa.

Plus, this season, the Omni Barton Creek is launching its special “Summer in the Hills” series, which promises to be an authentic Americana summer celebration that features even more fun activities to help you beat the heat. Over Memorial Day Weekend (May 26 through 28), August 4 and 5, and Labor Day Weekend (September 1 through 4), the series will include live music, family-friendly activities, and the resort’s iconic Hill Country Sip & Savor event.

At the food and drink event, guests will mix and mingle with breweries, distilleries, and wineries all native to the Hill Country. Plus, in true Texan fashion, the resort’s smoker will be firing up old-fashioned barbecue, as well as oven-fresh pizzas.

And, we of course can’t forget the Fourth of July weekend (June 30 through July 3). There’s just something special about Independence Day in the Hill Country. In place of Hill Country Sip & Savor that weekend, Omni Barton Creek will host a patriotic celebration featuring a firework show the size of Texas.

If you’re ready to pack your bags, the Omni Barton Creek is offering a special Sip and Savor package that includes luxurious room accommodations, three drink sampling tickets, one food ticket per adult on the day of the event, two beach towels, and one tote bag per room per stay, and one bottle of branded sunscreen per adult per stay (nothing kills the vacation mood quite like a sunburn!).

Be sure to also check out Omni’s special Longer Days, Longer Stays Package that gives you up to 20 percent off the best available rates through September 28, 2023, when you book by September 27. As if you needed any more reasons to book your trip.

Catch you in the Hill Country this summer.