Making the Ultimate Girls Getaway Weekend Easy — Omni Dallas’ New Package is All About Fun

The spacious suites at Omni Dallas Hotel are perfect for a weekend with your best girls.

If you are like, well, everyone else we know, you are so ready to bid farewell to the Zoom meetings, social distancing and the constant use of hand sanitizer. We are with you, fully.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, and we all need to do our part to help end it, there are safe ways to socialize with a select group of your friends.

How about the ultimate Girls’ Getaway at the Omni Dallas Hotel? It’s probably been a while since you and your besties have packed a bag, put the rest of your busy life on hold, and spent luxurious quality time in a suite for four overlooking Downtown Dallas, so now’s the time.

This special weekend package is just what the doctor ordered to help ease the stress and wear of living in these unusual times. And Omni Dallas has designed a special Girls’ Getaway Package with just you and your girl friends in mind.

Here’s what you will be treated to:

1). A suite that sleeps four, with sweeping views of Big D’s Reunion Tower and the Uptown Terrace (heated!) infinity pool.

2). A delicious bottle of chilled rosé to welcome you and your ladies.

3). Breakfast at Texas Spice, the Omni’s farm-to-market restaurant (We recommend starting with mimosas, followed by huevos rancheros, avocado toast, pecan wood-smoked bacon, and, of course, coffee your way.)

4). A Signature Facial or Signature Massage at Mokara Spa, the Omni’s full-service oasis. As a bonus, your party will also be granted access to the fitness center and rooftop pool.

5). Twenty percent discounts in Mokara Spa or the hotel’s Collections Gift Shop.

Let loose with a delicious dining experience at Texas Spice.

If you’ve never had the pleasure of spending a night or two at the Omni Dallas, you’re missing out on one of downtown Dallas’ great escapes. The suites boast lux linens and modern furniture, and the service is at that same level.

If it’s all about getting quality girl time, you want to have a sweet hangout base. Whether you’re traveling with your mom and sisters or a group of close girlfriends, Omni Dallas makes for the perfect retreat.

The spacious suites at Omni Dallas Hotel are perfect for a weekend with your best girls.

Adventure is at your doorstep. Take a stroll through the Dallas Farmers Market, grab lunch at Klyde Warren Park, do some shopping at Neiman Marcus, or simply take in the excitement and bustle of Downtown Dallas.

When you and your girl friends return from your outing, the Omni staff will be ready, and rest assured, the hotel is taking safety seriously. CDC-certified enhanced cleaning procedures are being scrupulously followed, and the Omni Safe & Clean program is designed with you in mind.

After all, a great girls trip is all about being refreshed, relaxed, rejuvenated and recharged in a stress-free manner.

Go ahead, pack some heels, slippers, pajamas, jeans and boots. Call up three of your besties. And book your reservation for the girls getaway you all deserve.

The Girls’ Getaway Package

Omni Dallas Hotel

$1,500 for a party of four

Details, and addition information: 214-744-6664

To learn even more about this Girls’ Getaway and everything the hotel has to offer, explore the Omni Dallas’ full site.