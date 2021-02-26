Harvest Farmacy Elderberry Cider is all about Immune support from seed to bottle.
Harvest Farmacy – Todd and Grace Vranac (2)
Harvest Farmacy – picnic setting
Harvest Farmacy – Packs an immune boosting punch to your daily routine
01
04

Harvest Farmacy Elderberry Cider is all about Immune support from seed to bottle.

02
04

Todd and Grace Vranac left their corporate lifestyle behind to become elderberry farmers.

03
04

Made from fresh elderberries not dehydrated ones.

04
04

Harvest Farmacy Natural Elderberry Cider packs an immune boosting punch to your daily routine.

Harvest Farmacy Elderberry Cider is all about Immune support from seed to bottle.
Harvest Farmacy – Todd and Grace Vranac (2)
Harvest Farmacy – picnic setting
Harvest Farmacy – Packs an immune boosting punch to your daily routine
Fashion / Wellness

Hip Texas Elderberry Farmers Build a Devoted Following With Harvest Farmacy

Made in Texas — With Some TCU Moxie

BY // 02.26.21
Harvest Farmacy Elderberry Cider is all about Immune support from seed to bottle.
Todd and Grace Vranac left their corporate lifestyle behind to become elderberry farmers.
Made from fresh elderberries not dehydrated ones.
Harvest Farmacy Natural Elderberry Cider packs an immune boosting punch to your daily routine.
1
4

Harvest Farmacy Elderberry Cider is all about Immune support from seed to bottle.

2
4

Todd and Grace Vranac left their corporate lifestyle behind to become elderberry farmers.

3
4

Made from fresh elderberries not dehydrated ones.

4
4

Harvest Farmacy Natural Elderberry Cider packs an immune boosting punch to your daily routine.

Immune support has been top of mind a lot lately ― in fact, for the past year, we’ve thought of little else. Perhaps you’ve heard about the benefits of incorporating a powerful little purple berry into your daily regimen. The humble elderberry has taken a star turn as of late.

Meet Todd and Grace Vranac. They are elderberry farmers. They look more like catalog models, but trust me on this, they are farmers. The Fort Worth schooled couple’s Harvest Farmacy Natural Elderberry Cider is quickly gaining name recognition as well as a devoted following.

Todd and Grace Vranac left their corporate lifestyle behind to become elderberry farmers.

“We try to live a holistic lifestyle, but when we learned that the elderberry syrup we were buying was mostly water ― it spurred a new passion for us,” Grace Vranac tells PaperCity.

Why is there typically so much water? Because most elderberry products begin with dried berries, they need to be rehydrated and boiled down to produce a syrup. The Vranacs thought pressing fresh berries would produce a superior product. They turned out to be right.

“What most people don’t know is that the shelf life of elderberries is not like a blueberry or other berry,” Todd Vranac says. “They begin to breakdown only hours after harvest ― due to their very thin skin. Plus, most of the touted health and immunity benefits are found in the juice.”

By dehydrating them, you are losing a lot of their immune building properties. Because Harvest Farmacy presses fresh berries no water is added, making Harvest Farmacy Natural Elderberry Cider not only more potent, but potentially more beneficial.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
Made from fresh elderberries not dehydrated ones.

When the duo scouted a supplier for fresh elderberries, they found the only option was to plant and grow their own.

The Vranacs, both graduated from TCU (Todd studied soil biology, and Grace focused on finance and real estate). They abandoned their corporate jobs, took over about 100 acres of the family ranch, and rolled up their sleeves.

“We always knew we wanted a career that we were passionate about,” Todd Vranac says. “In recent years, there has been a ‘clean dirt’ movement, and a new focus on growing nutrient rich produce again.”

The first plantings were installed in 2018. Now their 3-year-old elderberry farm (which is located north of Lufkin) is the largest in the state of Texas. The couple shepherds their Harvest Farmacy Natural Elderberry Cider through the entire process, literally from seed to bottle. They never use pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or insecticides in their elderberry orchard.

Like wine grapes, elderberries are a labor intensive, hand harvested crop, as some clusters ripen at different rates on the same branch. Their health tonic is made in a commercial kitchen in Garland, Texas from cold pressed elderberry juice, apple cider vinegar, cherry juice, manuka honey, lemon juice and mulling spices.

Harvest Farmacy Natural Elderberry Cider packs an immune boosting punch to your daily routine.

It’s a long process to get a farm “certified” as organic, but Harvest Farmacy is in midst of that process, and hopes to have that certification on the label soon. The Vranacs say all the other ingredients in their cider are just that ― organic.

You can locate Harvest Farmacy Natural Elderberry Cider at several locations in Fort Worth: Restore + Revive wellness center, Meyer & Sage culinary studio, Neighbor’s House Grocery, and Clearfork Farmer’s Market, plus at Cordell’s gourmet food store in Abilene, and in Tyler at 1948 Coffee and Juice Co. Each bottle contains 24 to 28 servings and costs $28. You can also shop online and they’ll ship it to your door.

“We launched our product during COVID. The first bottles were rolling out in March of 2020,” Grace Vranac says. “Fort Worth has been really good to us, and we are so thankful for that.”

The Vranacs suggest taking a shot a day “straight-up” or adding it to your smoothies, dressings or even mixing it into a mocktail.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5704 Tanglewood Cove Street
Galleria
FOR SALE

5704 Tanglewood Cove Street
Houston, TX

$1,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Karen Harberg (281) 546-9444 Email Realtor
5704 Tanglewood Cove Street
11230 Hermosa Ct
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

11230 Hermosa Ct
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
11230 Hermosa Ct
4115 Swarthmore Street
West University
FOR SALE

4115 Swarthmore Street
Houston, TX

$985,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4115 Swarthmore Street
414 Wycliffe Drive
Memorial Trails
FOR SALE

414 Wycliffe Drive
Houston, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Annie Hewitt (713) 725-7875 Email Realtor
414 Wycliffe Drive
4534 Live Oak Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Live Oak Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Vikki Evans
This property is listed by: Vikki Evans (713) 823-3030 Email Realtor
4534 Live Oak Street
4538 Beech St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4538 Beech St.
Bellaire , TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4538 Beech St.
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
5110 San Felipe Street Unit 272W
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe Street Unit 272W
Houston, TX

$839,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe Street Unit 272W
1201 Ben Hur Drive
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

1201 Ben Hur Drive
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Karen Harberg (281) 546-9444 Email Realtor
1201 Ben Hur Drive
5330 Cherokee Street
Rice/ Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee Street
Houston , TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee Street
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X