Dallas’ Holidays Wonderland — Why Omni Dallas is the Perfect Base for the Season’s Festive Must-Dos

It’s been quite a year, but Omni Dallas believes we still “need a little Christmas, right this very minute.” That’s why they are sparing no expense and decking the halls to usher in the joy of the season.

While we are all still busily masking, social distancing and washing our hands, there is still a lot of holiday magic to enjoy in and around Dallas. So even though it might look a little different this year, the season has a lot in store and one of the city’s best hotels, Omni Dallas is right in the thick of it.

Let’s make the most of the Christmas season. Here’s a rundown of some of the Dallas holiday highlights to enjoy with your friends and family.

Dallas Zoo Lights

It’s the same tradition with a socially distant twist ― now a drive-thru safari experience. Cruise through a newly constructed pathway – and through familiar parts of the Dallas Zoo – while marveling at more than one million lights in elaborate displays, silk-covered animal lanterns depicting all your Zoo favorites, an ice palace fit for a trio of penguins, and so much more along the way

Zoo Lights runs through January 3, with nightly hours running from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Purchase tickets online in advance.

Dallas Zoo Lights is a tradition.

Highland Park Village Carriage Rides

This is one tradition that is sure to bring back memories of Christmases past. Threejays Carriages is the exclusive carriage service of Highland Park Village for the holidays, with its dreamy horse-drawn carriages and decked out drivers. It’s the perfect way to take in the lights and sights of the season.

Holiday at the Arboretum

This annual outing runs from November 7 through December 31. Holiday at the Arboretum allows you to stroll the garden to see the 25-foot-tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos that represent each of the 12 Days of Christmas. In the evenings, the garden comes to life for a beautiful nighttime experience aglow with more than one million lights. It’s a magical Christmas village to explore.

Stroll through a Victorian village at Dallas Arboretum.

Dallas Farmers Market Presents its Holiday Market

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Dallas Farmers Market’s holiday market every Saturday. Each winter you’ll find an expanded selection of artisan items so you can find the perfect gifts. For one-of-a-kind items from carefully selected vendors, this is your spot. Shopping local small businesses was never more fun.

The Holiday Market at Dallas Farmer’s Market is filled with local artisans.

Radiance Holiday Light Show

For a truly dazzling display head to one of three Radiance Light Shows in Frisco, Decatur or Denton. Enjoy the magic of radiance. Gather the family and sip a cup of cocoa as you drive through two million lights animated to favorite holiday tunes, from the safety and comfort of your car.

Millions of lights dazzle at Radiance light show.

Trains at NorthPark

A NorthPark Center tradition for more than 20 years, The Trains at NorthPark is one of the most elaborate miniature toy trains exhibits in the country. Featuring trains rolling along 1,300 feet of track on a journey across America, its cityscapes include New York City’s Time Square and Grand Central Station, The White House, New England’s fall foliage, the Grand Canyon, Route 66, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Albuquerque’s hot air balloons and of course, Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, The State Fair of Texas, The Cotton Bowl, Nasher Sculpture Center, The Perot Museum and Southern Methodist University. The exhibit encompasses train-themed environments with all the trimmings of the holiday train travel experience.

A world of wonders awaits at the Trains at NorthPark.

Omni Hotel Dallas even has a new Stay A Part of Holiday Magic package this year. This winter embrace being part of holiday magic with up to 15 percent off the hotel’s best available rates. Enjoy the luxury of a late checkout and a taste of The National Gingerbread House Competition, with an exclusive gingerbread welcome gift. Plus, all the hotel’s Christmas décor is up, making it a one-of-a-kind stay.

So don’t forget to put a trip to the Omni Dallas Hotel on your holiday wish list.

To learn even more about this holiday wonderland, explore the Omni Dallas’ full site.