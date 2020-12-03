Everything to Know About Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Delayed Magnolia Network — Debut Plans Revealed

Magnolia Network, Discovery’s joint venture with Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, has delayed its launch, originally slated for an October, due to production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, until an undetermined 2021 date.

“Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” the Gaines said in a statement about the delay.

“With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production. We have an incredible team behind us and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope.”

Programming on the new Magnolia Network will center around home and gardening, food, design, lifestyle and most importantly the Gaines say in “telling stories.”

Chef Eduardo Garcia prepares mixed grill of antelope, mule deer, and whitetail deer.

Eventually Magnolia Network will take over Discovery’s DIY Network after a rebrand, unveiling its inaugural slate of original series. Most will be new unscripted shows — largely in the home renovation and food space ― and as the Gaines’ teased last spring, will also reboot their own beloved Fixer Upper series, adding a brand new season called Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

Keeping anticipation at a fever pitch, DIY hosted a four-hour network preview event last April, that kicked off with “a look back” at where it all began: Fixer Upper. The show boasted, at its peak nearly 17 million weekly viewers tuning in to watch the Gaines’ beloved HGTV series. In that preview, the Gaines’ shared previously untold stories about their five-year Fixer Upper journey and a “look forward” at the programming to come on their new network.

BUY ART NOW Swipe























Next

Rabid fans need not panic. The total Fixer Upper library will remain on HGTV until Magnolia Network’s launch, when it will migrate to the new channel.

The new launch date for Magnolia Network has yet to be revealed ― only that it will be sometime in 2021. But Chip and Joanna have just revealed that fans can get a preview of the network’s programming starting January 4 on Discovery+, a new subscription streaming service.

Also unveiled, is yet another new show for the network ― Jo’s cooking show ― Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

Here is a complete rundown of all the programming being produced by Magnolia Network:

Self Employed

Self Employed features Fort Worth’s own Jonathan Morris as he travels the country sharing inspirational stories and new challenges facing small business owners. Morris is a local entrepreneur who opened Fort Worth Barber Shop and co-founded Memo Hospitality Group.

Read Caitlin Clark’s profile of Morris, here. Morris is opening a new boutique hotel ―Hotel Dryce — in Fort Worth’s cultural district in 2021 as well.

Growing Floret

Growing Floret showcases Floret Flower Farm — one of the most successful organic flower farms in the United States. The show follows founder Erin Benzakein and her talented team as they attempt to tackle an expansion that puts their company’s future at risk.

The work of Floret Flower Farm.

Home on the Road

Home on the Road follows Amanda Sudano Ramirez and Abner Ramirez, who make up the music duo JohnnySwim, and their two kids as they tour the country seeking out home and community wherever they go.

Home Work

Home Work undertakes a major renovation. After moving from their 900 square-foot home, husband and wife Andy and Candis Meredith, and their seven kids work together to convert a 113-year-old, 20,000 square-foot schoolhouse into their family’s dream home.

The Lost Kitchen

The Lost Kitchen introduces Erin French, the owner of The Lost Kitchen, a historic mill turned restaurant in tiny Freedom, Maine, population 722. Every year, hundreds of visitors from around the world make reservations not by phone or email, but by submitting postcards, in hopes of experiencing a meal they will never forget.

Bespoke Kitchens

Bespoke Kitchens takes viewers on a journey across the pond, with England-based deVOL Kitchens. Their collective of around 200 remarkable craftspeople design and transform interiors for their clients, especially focusing on warm and inviting kitchens.

deVol Kitchens brings the design eye candy.

Restoration Road

Restoration Road showcases the design of Woodworker Clint Harp, who became a fixture on Fixer Upper, launching his own Harp Design Co. in the process. He will travel the country in search of some of the oldest, most beautiful structures still standing today, examining how they were built, restored and given new life by some of the country’s most talented craftsmen.

The Fieldhouse

The Fieldhouse follows Justin Bane, whose NFL dreams were cut short due to a serious injury. He turned his passion for football into a passion for helping others. In 2011, he and his wife Annie, used every penny they had to open The Fieldhouse gym in Abilene, Texas. They’ve committed their lives to helping people turn broken dreams into an inspiring, new reality.

Super Dad

Super Dad introduces comedian, father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus and his squad of builders, as they team up with families that have an inspired idea for their children — from a pirate ship in the backyard to a custom ball launcher mounted to their family truck. Taylor and a fellow super dad will get to work building these one- of-a-kind projects.

Family Dinner

Family Dinner brings with it a familiar face. Host Andrew Zimmern is a four time James Beard award winning chef who rocketed to fame as executive producer and host of Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods. In Family Dinner, Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat, as well as all the ways food brings people together.

Andrew Zimmern will bring his new show Family Diner to Magnolia Network.

Inn the Works

Inn the Works is about Lindsey Kurowski, who purchased The Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear, California. This four-acre campground, constructed in the 1920s had fallen on hard times, but Kurowski and crew aim to restore, renew and polish the forgotten gem for a new generation to enjoy.

The Eduardo Garcia Project

The Eduardo Garcia Project (working title) introduces chef Garcia, a Montana-based chef and outdoorsman who lost part of his arm in an accident that nearly took his life a decade ago. As he fought his way to recovery, Garcia reconnected to the world with a greater sense of purpose than ever before.

As always, serial entrepreneurs Chip and Joanna Gaines have many of us on the edge of our seat. I can’t wait to enjoy the space that Magnolia Network will fill when it finally launches next year.