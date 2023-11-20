Celebrate the Holidays at Omni Dallas Hotel With Magical Light Displays, Giveback Opportunities, and More

The Omni Dallas Hotel has some of the best light shows in the city all throughout the year.

From eating to shopping to giving back, you can do it all at the Omni Dallas Hotel this season.

The Dallas skyline is always aglow and filled with wonder, but it’s particularly special during the holidays. One of the city’s icons is Omni Dallas Hotel, which frequently welcomes visitors to the Big D with colorful light shows and catchy phrases splashed across its front.

This holiday season, Omni Dallas Hotel is going big with festivities that will have everyone of all ages experiencing the magic of the season.

Eat

Thanksgiving Brunch at Texas Spice

Skip the cooking this year and visit Texas Spice for a dine-in buffet special on November 23 from 11 am to 2 pm. All your favorite Thanksgiving dishes will be served, including roasted turkey breast, local sausage, apple pork chops, an omelet station, salad bar, 10-cheese gratinéed mac, all of the sides, and a variety of desserts including cranberry cheesecake and caramel apple tarts. To make a reservation, visit Open Table or email [email protected].

Celebrate

Light Up the Season

Join Omni Dallas Hotel on Saturday, December 2 at 6 pm for a dazzling display of lights and music as they kick off the holiday season with a spectacular building light show on the hotel. Embark on a magical journey as its iconic digital tree comes to life, illuminating the night sky with a symphony of colors and sounds. The hotel is known for its light shows all year long, so this one is sure to impress.

Magic and Giving: A Holiday Experience

On December 9 from 11 am to 3 pm, Omni will host a magical holiday experience that will include photos with Santa, a toy drive for the Salvation Army, and an exclusive shopping experience with Kendra Scott.

Capture unforgettable memories with Santa himself by getting your picture taken with him in a beautifully decorated Santa’s Wonderland. And, in the spirit of giving, the hotel is partnering with the Salvation Army to spread holiday cheer to families in need. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to a toy drive and help make a difference in the lives of children this holiday season. Then, sip on hot chocolate as you peruse through a curated collection of exquisite jewelry pieces handcrafted by Kendra Scott and consider your holiday shopping handled. A portion of the proceeds from this exclusive event will be donated to the Salvation Army, further adding to the holiday spirit of giving.

Treat Yourself at Mokara Spa

Amidst all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, relax in the sweet, festive wonders of Mokara Spa from December 1 to January 31. Indulge in a warm Vanilla Marshmallow Massage that melts away body tension, or light up the holiday season with a Merry & Bright Facial.

Stay

Ticket to Wonder

Unwrap the holiday magic with the hotel’s Ticket to Wonder package that offers up to 15 percent savings and the chance to win a five-night stay at any Omni destination. Find a periwinkle ticket hidden inside a Kate Weiser artisanal chocolate bar, offered exclusively with this package. Plus, a $10 beverage credit sweetens your stay.

Book Your Santa Suite Staycation

Elegantly decorated, the “presidential” Santa’s Suite at Omni Dallas Hotel is the perfect way to immerse yourself in the holiday magic. To enjoy Santa’s Suite, book this specially-created package that includes a welcome amenity of sweet treats, crafts for the kids (or kids at heart), a hot cocoa station as a turn-down amenity, a $400 hotel credit, and two bedrooms. For those checking in on a Friday evening between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, Santa Claus will be on site to welcome you.