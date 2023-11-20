Relive the Best ‘Night at the Museum’ in Dallas
The Perot's Always-Popular Gala is an After-Hours DelightBY Melissa Smrekar // 11.20.23
The 2023 Night at the Museum Chairs: Santiago Jorba, Catalina Gonzalez, Elizabeth Phillips, and Kevin Phillips (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Elizabeth Phillips, Catalina Gonzalez (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jennifer Grinnan, Kelcey Hamilton, Elizabeth Phillips and Frances Mitchell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Missy Rogers Peck and Madison Strode (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lily KT Smith and Hayden Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Caroline Harrison, Madison Strode, Lara Pryor (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Junko Yamazaki, Katie Samler, Wasan Alfalahi, Catalina Gonzalez, Jessica Bolander, Geraldine Torrens Parker, and Maria Zajia Soto (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kevin Phillips, Linda Silver, Elizabeth Phillips (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cory Youmans, Bri Amaranthus, Hanna Battah, Kevin Fleck (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jayda Batchelder, Ashley Chellgren and Tori Mulford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Betsy Dixon and Monica Egert Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melissa Sherrill Martin and Ross Martin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Linda Silver and Jason Valdivia (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tanner Sinclair and Jacob Samson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Santiago Jorba and Catalina Gonzalez (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kate and Paul Michael Halicki (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kate and Brad Alberts (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Laura Price and Jessica Khan (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kristen and Britton Cobb, Katie and Matthew Samler (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brent Christopher, Monica Christoper, Michael Guirguis, and Jayda Batchelder (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bri Amaranthus and Rachel Scoggins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alan and Karen Katz, Kelly Compton and DeWitt McCarter (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Catalina Gonzalez and Santiago Jorba (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Elzabeth and Kevin Phillips (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Night the Museum event design by Valdivia Ventures (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Night the Museum event design by Valdivia Ventures (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Night the Museum event design by Valdivia Ventures (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Night the Museum event design by Valdivia Ventures (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Night the Museum event design by Valdivia Ventures (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Upon arrival at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science on Saturday, November 11, 2023, I asked, “This is my first time at Night at the Museum. What’s the move?”
Without missing a beat, a smiling docent readily replied, “Hit the T. rex first, and then grab a pot pie.”
Don’t threaten me with a good time!
My group followed orders, meandering first through the T. rex: The Ultimate Predator exhibit. We paused for photos in front of the life-size model of the world’s most iconic dinosaur and remarked on his tiny arms. In the sports hall, two stiletto-clad friends tested their speed by racing a cheetah. You can guess who won. Guiding guests through a mammoth, 180,000-square-foot museum for a fête is quite a feat, and the Perot team seamlessly pulled it off.
Night at the Museum, the Perot’s annual fundraising gala, raised an inspiring $2M, successfully launching the Museum “into its next decade of education and inspiration.” The event’s proceeds enable the Museum to expand its reach, providing scholarships and making the Museum more welcoming and inclusive.
For steadfast Perot Museum supporters Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Santiago Jorba, co-chairing this event with Elizabeth and Kevin Phillips was an easy yes because their connection to the Perot is deeply rooted.
“Our family believes that the Perot Museum can change children’s perceptions and perspectives of their futures by inspiring them to follow their dreams and become what they are passionate about,” Gonzalez Jorba said.
The Jorbas, who “fell in love with the Museum” when their son Santi was a baby, attend every exhibit with their four sons. “It’s been a gift to our family,” Gonzalez Jorba said. “My son, Luis, wants to become a scientist, and it all started with the Perot.”
As the Perot team tapped into, it’s equally inspiring to roam the halls of a museum after hours as an adult. Once we’d explored several floors of expertly curated, science-oriented experiences designed by Valdivia Ventures, we hopped past the neon-lit frogs and into an outdoor tent. In addition to the aforementioned pot pies, Wolfgang Puck Catering crafted several clever food activations, including a conveyor belt of sushi (featuring a heavenly crispy rice!).
As the evening continued, the dance floor filled. Guests sipped on boozy milkshakes and happily accepted the waffle fries offered by the wait staff. I eavesdropped on the conversations around me, I couldn’t help but think that the Roman Empire isn’t man’s “Roman Empire” after all.
It’s dinosaurs. It will always be dinosaurs.