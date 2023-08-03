Savor the Last Days of Summer at North Texas’ Brand New Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Large common spaces are the perfect place to reconnect with loved ones this summer at the Omni PGA Frisco.

Whether you’re looking to sneak in one last family staycation or gather with friends for a final toast to summer, there’s only one place that fits the bill — Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s iconic ranch houses.

With 10 unique houses across the property, each 2,300-square-foot private residence features views of the Monument Realty PGA and Fields Ranch East golf course. Houses one through four overlook the PGA District, while houses five through seven overlook the 10th hole on the Fields Ranch East course. Houses eight through ten overlook the 11th hole on Fields Ranch East.

Each abode boasts four bedrooms (a master suite with three luxe-appointed bedrooms) and four and a half baths. Cozy up in the intimate living room that has a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. Get cooking in the chef’s kitchen, and then head to the patio for a nightcap.

The ranch houses feature reserved parking, as well as a dedicated golf cart that allows you and your guests to easily move about the 660-acre property, exploring all the Omni PGA Frisco Resort has to offer. Plus, the homes have a dedicated, 24/7 concierge and high-end spa amenities.

Speaking of the spa, the Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s Mokara Spa is not to be missed during your stay at the ranch houses. Available to both resort guests and local residents, the tranquil haven features 20 treatment rooms for services such as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, hair, makeup, and body care treatments — as well as a fitness center open all hours.

Serene men’s and women’s relaxation lounges feature saunas, steam rooms, and a jacuzzi. Slip away to the Mokara Spa’s private pool and restaurant, Green Cactus Cafe. The spa is open from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday through Thursday, and from 9 am to 7 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Savor the last days of summer at Omni PGA Frisco Resort where you won’t regret making the memories.