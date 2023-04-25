hotel_promenade
A rendering of the promenade at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. (courtesy)

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort features two, 18-hole championship golf courses.

A rendering of the adult pool at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. (courtesy)

Omni PGA Frisco Resort has four swimming pools.

Sam Moon Group is developing the first JW Marriott in Dallas. (photo courtesy of JW Marriott)

The 11th floor lobby atrium of the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)

Margaret's will be a farm-to-table restaurant at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)

At JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Vincent's will be an outdoor lounge on the hotel's 11th floor. (Rendering courtesy)

Hotel Swexan, designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, is Harwood International's first-ever boutique hotel. (photo by Wade Griffith)

Culture / Travel

The Most Exciting, Amenity-Packed New Hotels Debuting in Dallas This Summer

A Golf-Centric Wonderland, the First JW Marriott in Dallas, and a Luxurious Boutique Hotel in the Harwood District

BY // 04.25.23
A rendering of the promenade at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. (courtesy)
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort features two, 18-hole championship golf courses.
A rendering of the adult pool at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. (courtesy)
Omni PGA Frisco Resort has four swimming pools.
Sam Moon Group is developing the first JW Marriott in Dallas. (photo courtesy of JW Marriott)
The 11th floor lobby atrium of the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)
Margaret's will be a farm-to-table restaurant at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)
At JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Vincent's will be an outdoor lounge on the hotel's 11th floor. (Rendering courtesy)
Hotel Swexan, designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, is Harwood International's first-ever boutique hotel. (photo by Wade Griffith)
A rendering of the promenade at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. (courtesy)

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort features two, 18-hole championship golf courses.

A rendering of the adult pool at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. (courtesy)

Omni PGA Frisco Resort has four swimming pools.

Sam Moon Group is developing the first JW Marriott in Dallas. (photo courtesy of JW Marriott)

The 11th floor lobby atrium of the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)

Margaret's will be a farm-to-table restaurant at the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)

At JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Vincent's will be an outdoor lounge on the hotel's 11th floor. (Rendering courtesy)

Hotel Swexan, designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, is Harwood International's first-ever boutique hotel. (photo by Wade Griffith)

We love exploring Dallas hotels, especially when it comes to a relaxing staycation in the city. And this summer, a few new exciting additions are coming to North Texas — creating more destinations to check out a new restaurant, grab a drink with an amazing view, take a dip in a rooftop pool, or book an easy, overnight stay.

From a golf-centric wonderland in the suburbs to the first boutique hotel in the Harwood District, these are the most exciting new Dallas hotels debuting this summer.

 

Omni PGA Frisco Resort
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort opens on May 2.

Omni PGA Frisco

4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Those who long to spend every possible moment on the links have a new place to rest their weary heads. Omni PGA Frisco Resort opens on May 2, 2023 — and golfers of all skill levels can rejoice. The hotel, located just steps from the recently opened PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, has 500 luxurious rooms, 10 four-bedroom private-residence ranch houses (each with a 24/7 concierge), and amenities galore.

Then there are the two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Beau Welling (Fields Ranch West) and Gils Hanse (Field Ranch East). If that isn’t enough pasture pool for you, check out The Swing, a lighted 10-hole, par-3 short course, and The Dance Floor, a two-acre putting course and entertainment area. Lords of the link will also have access to the first Lounge by Topgolf and a PGA Coaching Center.

For those not dreaming of Augusta National tickets, you’ll find four pools, including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool, and Omni’s signature full-service salon and spa, Mokara Spa. And, of course, there are dining and drinking options beyond your wildest imagination — 13 of them. One we’re eager to try is Trick Rider, a steak and seafood concept that pays homage to Texas culture and rodeo trick riders. You’ll dine on premium cuts of in-house dry-aged meats and other specialties created by executive chef Joshua Hasho under a ceiling that resembles a star-filled Texas sky and a 16-foot-long, 9-foot-high crystal horse chandelier. – Billy Fong

 

New Dallas Hotels JW Marriott
The 11th-floor lobby atrium of the upcoming JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. (Rendering courtesy)

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District

800 North Harwood Street

Slated to open in the early summer months of 2023, Plano-based Sam Moon Group (owners of Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel) debuts the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas. That means we have yet another place to rest our well-coiffed heads — on a gazillion-thread count pillow, of course — for a staycation.

The family-owned group purchased the ground-floor fee simple at 800 North Harwood for the lobby of the hotel, and condo air rights above a 10-story parking garage for the hotel podium and guest-room tower to create the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. Along with project design architect HKS, Inc. and veteran hotel designer Looney & Associates, the new 23-floor luxury hotel has 267 guest rooms, an 11th-floor rooftop pool, and jaw-dropping views of the Arts District.

Multiple references throughout the property play into the art theme and history of its neighborhood, with four secret spaces for sitting and reflecting and a large leather-and-metal mixed-media piece in the lobby by local artist Chris Judy. CIA-trained executive chef Jonah Friedmann leads the kitchens at all three dining concepts: Margaret’s, a farm-to-table restaurant named for late philanthropist Margaret McDermott; the outdoor lounge Vincent’s (after Van Gogh, obviously), and coffee-to-cocktails concept 800 North, named after the hotel’s address on North Harwood Street. – Megan Ziots

 

Hotel Swexan
Hôtel Swexan, a luxury hotel with six dining destinations, is set to open in the Harwood District in 2023.

Hôtel Swexan

2575 McKinnon Street

Developer Gabriel Barbier-Mueller’s reshaping of Uptown and the Harwood District goes back five decades, but the next few months will see the Harwood Hospitality Group doubling its restaurant offerings in the gleaming city-within-a-city, and adding a  neighborhood first: a brand new flagship boutique hotel property, Hotel Swexan, opening in the summer of 2023.

The 22-story building will be designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, who is also responsible for the neighboring twisted Rolex tower (another Harwood International property) on the corner of North Harwood and Moody Street. As for “Swexan,” the name is a moniker for “Swiss meets Texan,” a nod to the Harwood International founders’ multi-generational Swiss-Texan family heritage.

Hotel Swexan’s interiors (designed by Harwood’s in-house team) will feature architectural elements inspired by “a classical 19th-century Parisian residence-turned-hotel, with comfortable yet elegant furniture and intricate, hand-carved stone and wooden fireplaces on every floor of the hotel.” A private social club is slated for the seventh floor, where executive chef Taylor Kearney will lead Hotel Swexan’s signature steakhouse, Stillwell’s, which will open to the public nightly. — Caitlin Clark

