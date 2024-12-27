Experience The “Texas Two-Step” with Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa

The 13,000 square foot Mokara Spa at Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa boasts an adults only rooftop pool and a charming café. (Photo by Sidekick Creative)

The 500 rooms and suites at Omni PGA Frisco Resort are modern and well appointed. (Photo by Sidekick Creative)

At Omni Barton Creek, guests can unwind in rocking chairs on the wraparound porch overlooking crackling firepits, or savor a drink at Jim Bob's richly wooded lounge where live music fills the weekends. (Photo by Sidekick Creative)

Visiting both Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa is a "Texas Two-Step" delivering the best of Lone Star State luxury hospitality. (Photo by Sidekick Creative)

There’s something distinctly Texan about going big, and Omni Hotels & Resorts has mastered this art with two of their premier resort destinations in the Lone Star State. Gracing the top of every top Texas resort list, both Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa present the finest aspects of Lone Star luxury, delivered through globally renowned golf, innovative dining, rejuvenating spa experiences, and uniquely Texan adventures for everyone from large corporate groups to intimate family getaways.

For those looking to double down Texas style, travelers can seamlessly visit both of Omni’s premier properties, proving that sometimes the best things in Texas do come in pairs. Dubbed by the creative Omni folks as the “Texas Two-Step,” the resorts can help set up experiences for guests to journey from one resort to the other, including transportation to ensure a one-two punch of Texas golf, dining, and wellness programming. From PGA Frisco’s modern, sport-centric approach to Barton Creek’s natural elegance with sweeping views in the heart of Austin, visiting both resorts offers two distinct yet complementary visions of high-end Texas hospitality.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort Is a Golfer’s Paradise

Upon arrival at Omni PGA Frisco Resort, located within the PGA of America mega complex just 30 miles outside of Dallas, lively country music resounds throughout the property for a big Texas welcome. The resort, which opened its doors in May 2023, sprawls across 660 acres in the emerging destination of Frisco, Texas. At a whopping $520 million, this ambitious project has become a shining example of Texas hospitality, offering something for everyone.

The resort, which operates in partnership with neighboring PGA of America, is a beacon for professional golfers, new players, and everyone in between. The resort offers 46 holes of golf designed by iconic golf course architects, Beau Welling and Gil Hanse. This includes two 18-hole championship golf courses, a lighted 10-hole short course, a lighted two-acre putting green, and a Lounge by TopGolf and PGA Performance Center.

With 500 well-appointed guest rooms and 10 four-bedroom ranch homes, the accommodations prioritize luxury while soaking up the resort.

Seven distinct restaurants and bars offer everything from casual bites to refined dining experiences. Trick Rider, the resort’s signature restaurant, is a sophisticated steakhouse with a glamorous vibe and prime beef sourced from Texas ranches.

For those seeking adventure beyond the greens, the resort offers unique experiences like hot-air balloon rides and tours of The Star, the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. The resort’s Mokara Spa offers a lengthy menu of indulgent experiences. The junior Olympic-size pool complex, complete with private cabanas and a splash pad for kids, makes this a surprisingly family-friendly destination.

Omni PGA Frisco has refined the art of balancing world-class golf facilities with luxury resort amenities that appeal to everyone. Whether you’re here for a major tournament (the resort is set to host dozens of championships in the next decade, including the 2027 PGA Championship), a corporate retreat, or a family vacation, there’s something to capture every interest.

Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa is a Hill Country Haven

Following a $150-million renovation in 2019, Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa has cemented its status along with its PGA Frisco sibling as a world-class golf destination and a refined Hill Country oasis for those seeking relaxation, family fun, or group connection. Nestled in the rolling hills just west of Austin, the sprawling 4,000-acre property is a wonderland of nature, golf, and wellness.

The resort’s crown jewels are its four distinct championship golf courses, each offering unique challenges and spectacular vistas designed by masters including Tom Fazio, Ben Crenshaw, and more.

Guests can unwind in rocking chairs on the wraparound porch overlooking crackling firepits, or savor a drink at Jim Bob’s richly wooded lounge where live music fills the weekends. These thoughtful touches make Omni Barton Creek feel less like a resort and more like a friend’s luxurious Hill Country home. All 493 guest rooms and spacious suites boast sweeping golf course views and upscale furnishings with Texas flair to keep the coziness going.

Dining at one of the property’s seven food and beverage outlets offers a unique experience at every meal. Blind Salamander Kitchen, the resort’s signature dining destination, specializes in modern Texas cuisine with a contemporary twist in a cozy setting. Bob’s Steak & Chop House is a welcoming fine-dining steakhouse, while Nopales offers Latin-American cuisine next to the resort’s four-level pool complex.

Omni Barton Creek’s 13,000-square-foot spa complex boasts a serene rooftop pool and a private dining room offering a menu of nourishing dishes for before, during, or after your treatments. With bespoke services like the signature Texas Hill Country Recovery Treatment, guests can soak up local botanicals and unwind from the active Austin lifestyle.

With Austin just 20 minutes away, guests can easily combine a serene resort experience with urban exploration into the buzzy downtown or visit nearby local gems like Deep Eddy Vodka Tasting Room or The Salt Lick for famous barbeque. However, with amenities ranging from seven restaurants to multiple pools, tennis courts, and a full roster of activities, many guests always feel the need to stay on the property.

Whether experienced individually or as part of your own “Texas Two-Step,” these two distinct Omni destinations offer uniquely compelling reasons to visit. Together, they present an unmatched opportunity to experience the breadth of Texas luxury.