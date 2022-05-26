River Road Preserve Palmetto Bluff
Pedestrian Bridge palmetto bluff
Moreland Home Palmetto Bluff
Palmetto Bluff’s quaint village style layout is an ideal host to family vacations.
River House Porch Palmetto Bluff
Palmetto Bluff
MPB-Architectural-Front Ext-RGB
01
07

South Street Partners has taken ownership Palmetto Bluff, the 20,000-acre property surrounded by 32 miles of riverfront in South Carolina's Lowcountry.

02
07

Palmetto Bluff's stunning nature preserve can be easily accessed from a new section of homesites.

03
07

The charming southern aesthetic of Palmetto Bluff carries over into the gorgeous homes of the luxury community – all complete with porches and patios ideal for lounging.

04
07

Palmetto Bluff's quaint village style layout can make for a dream family vacation setting.

05
07

With plans to elevate and revive the culinary offerings, South Street Partners tapped culinary talent Rhy Waddington to be the new Culinary Director of Palmetto Bluff

06
07

Palmetto Bluff is a lowcountry southern retreat set in a 20,000 acre nature preserve.

07
07

Forbes’ Five Star Montage Palmetto Bluff resort and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course make the luxury community even more elevated.

River Road Preserve Palmetto Bluff
Pedestrian Bridge palmetto bluff
Moreland Home Palmetto Bluff
Palmetto Bluff’s quaint village style layout is an ideal host to family vacations.
River House Porch Palmetto Bluff
Palmetto Bluff
MPB-Architectural-Front Ext-RGB
Culture / Travel

South Carolina’s Famed Palmetto Bluff Comes Off a Justin Bieber Wedding Bump, New Ownership Changes and a Chef Upgrade

Trying to Improve One of the South's Most Luxurious Nature Lands

BY // 05.25.22
South Street Partners has taken ownership Palmetto Bluff, the 20,000-acre property surrounded by 32 miles of riverfront in South Carolina's Lowcountry.
Palmetto Bluff's stunning nature preserve can be easily accessed from a new section of homesites.
The charming southern aesthetic of Palmetto Bluff carries over into the gorgeous homes of the luxury community – all complete with porches and patios ideal for lounging.
Palmetto Bluff's quaint village style layout can make for a dream family vacation setting.
With plans to elevate and revive the culinary offerings, South Street Partners tapped culinary talent Rhy Waddington to be the new Culinary Director of Palmetto Bluff
Palmetto Bluff is a lowcountry southern retreat set in a 20,000 acre nature preserve.
Forbes’ Five Star Montage Palmetto Bluff resort and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course make the luxury community even more elevated.
1
7

South Street Partners has taken ownership Palmetto Bluff, the 20,000-acre property surrounded by 32 miles of riverfront in South Carolina's Lowcountry.

2
7

Palmetto Bluff's stunning nature preserve can be easily accessed from a new section of homesites.

3
7

The charming southern aesthetic of Palmetto Bluff carries over into the gorgeous homes of the luxury community – all complete with porches and patios ideal for lounging.

4
7

Palmetto Bluff's quaint village style layout can make for a dream family vacation setting.

5
7

With plans to elevate and revive the culinary offerings, South Street Partners tapped culinary talent Rhy Waddington to be the new Culinary Director of Palmetto Bluff

6
7

Palmetto Bluff is a lowcountry southern retreat set in a 20,000 acre nature preserve.

7
7

Forbes’ Five Star Montage Palmetto Bluff resort and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course make the luxury community even more elevated.

Owning a piece of sweet Southern pie is sweet. Especially if you put in the money to make it sweeter. Following last year’s sale of Palmetto Bluff, the Lowcountry vacation destination in the heart of South Carolina is upping its game under the new ownership.

The charming community is rolling out even more luxury experiences, private home real estate offerings and new amenities. Already known for its picturesque setting and Southern hospitality, Palmetto Bluff has long stood out as a top luxury retreat land. 

In addition to dreamy vacation homes with screened-in porches and rocking chairs,  there are extensive nature trails, two vibrant village centers complete with river access, boat storage, a canoe club, a topnotch food and beverage program, the Forbes’ Five Star rated Montage Palmetto Bluff resort and a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. 

The popular resort gained even more buzz after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin held their wedding there with a grand property takeover complete with hundreds of high-profile celebrity guests.

Last summer, South Street Partners (also the brains behind South Carolina’s Kiawah Island) along with Henderson Park Capital Partners took ownership of the 20,000-acre property surrounded by 32 miles of riverfront.

Palmetto Bluff's quaint village style layout is an ideal host to family vacations.
Palmetto Bluff’s quaint village style layout can make for a dream family vacation setting. 

The development duo has kicked off a rollout of updates and additions that will be exclusive to homeowners of Palmetto Bluff, including new food and beverage offerings, activity options and new luxury homes with access to a large waterfront and the Southern Intracoastal Waterway.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

In addition to the new homes, which range from quaint village cottages to spacious open lots overlooking the river, a new enclave of available homesites dubbed Moreland Forest debuted in November 2021. The response was more than impressive. An unprecedented 13 homesites were bought for $12.8M on the first day of pre-release sales.

Strategically designed to include homesites that overlook preserved areas of Palmetto Bluff and built around wildlife corridors, this new collection of homesites is all about being immersed in nature. They are located along the inland water trail and lagoons.

Pedestrian Bridge palmetto bluff
Palmetto Bluff’s stunning nature preserve can be easily accessed from a new section of homesites. 

To refresh the dining experiences, South Street tapped Australian chef Rhy Waddington to be the new culinary director of the Palmetto Bluff Club. Waddington gained food fame in his previous role at Winged Foot Club and has been invited to cook for the James Beard House. Known for his devotion to the freshest ingredients from local sources, Waddington plans to enhance Palmetto Bluff’s food by relying on the natural bounty of the vast property’s nature land and the surrounding country. 

The expansion of Palmetto Bluff Farm is underway, geared around lifting the farm to table food experience to a whole new level. New facilities will include a reimagined greenhouse structure with its own showcase kitchen. Palmetto Bluff homeowners can even get fresh produce delivered to their doorsteps.

Palmetto Bluff Changes

The first major development from the South Street shift happened this month with the the $4.5 million renovation of the River House, a steakhouse in a classically cool dining space overlooking the May River that is surrounded by the sweeping oak trees Palmetto Bluff is so known for. 

The pandemic only drove home the benefits of Palmetto Bluff’s spacious scenery and nature surroundings even more for many.  There was a record-breaking spike in home sales. Now, South Street has ambitious plans to bring even more magic to his one of a kind Southern getaway.

Palmetto Bluff now boasts at least 800 homes, with about 400 more under construction. The ownership change hasn’t come without controversy with a group of homeowners filing a lawsuit over dues and other complaints, including the developers’ allegedly trying to curtail short-term rentals.

This Southern retreat is certainly changing as it looks to the future of a special piece of South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
‘Technoference’ is Real — Here’s How to Deal With It, According to a Modern Etiquette Expert
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
Social in Security — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
<em>Social in Security</em> — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

SHOWCASE OF HOMES

Swipe
151 Oak Run Lane
FOR SALE

151 Oak Run Lane
Round Top, TX

$4,450,000 Learn More about this property
Christopher Diehl
This property is listed by: Christopher Diehl (979) 595-8449 Email Realtor
151 Oak Run Lane
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
4239 Clover Road
FOR SALE

4239 Clover Road
Brenham, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
4239 Clover Road
1008 River Trace Drive
FOR SALE

1008 River Trace Drive
Columbus, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
John Hood
This property is listed by: John Hood (832) 298-3723 Email Realtor
1008 River Trace Drive
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
FOR SALE

2575 Old Mill Creek Road
Brenham, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Helen Hink
This property is listed by: Helen Hink (979) 277-4034 Email Realtor
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
3177 Engelbrecht Road
FOR SALE

3177 Engelbrecht Road
Burton, TX

$8,475,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
3177 Engelbrecht Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X