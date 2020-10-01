JW Marriott Marco Island
JW Marriott Marco Island
Naples, FL beach
Edgewater Resort, Naples FL
Big Cypress Swamp National Preserve alligator
Everglades City dinning
Big Cypress Swamp National Preserve mangrove tunnel
Fifth Avenue South
01
08

You might forget you're still in the Continental United States when staying at the JW Marriott Marco Island.

02
08

Sunset from a suite balcony at the JW Marriott Marco Island.

03
08

The biggest crowds you might find exploring Naples beaches. (Photo by Tarra Gaines)

04
08

As the only all-suite beachfront hotel in Naples, Edgewater Hotel offers a home comforts with spectacular sky and sea views.

05
08

Getting a socially distant meeting with the gators at Big Cypress Swamp National Preserve. (Photo by Tarra Gaines)

06
08

What the restaurants on the water in Everglades City lack in ambiance, they make up for in crappy goodness. (Photo by Tarra Gaines)

07
08

Exploring the Everglades by kayak.

08
08

After a day of Everglades exploration or beach combing, shops and dinning away on Fifth Ave.

JW Marriott Marco Island
JW Marriott Marco Island
Naples, FL beach
Edgewater Resort, Naples FL
Big Cypress Swamp National Preserve alligator
Everglades City dinning
Big Cypress Swamp National Preserve mangrove tunnel
Fifth Avenue South
Culture / Travel

The Paradise Coast Can Make Florida Seem Sophisticated — This is No Spring Break Party Zone

Journeying to a Place With One of the Longest Life Expectancies Anywhere

BY // 10.01.20
You might forget you're still in the Continental United States when staying at the JW Marriott Marco Island.
Sunset from a suite balcony at the JW Marriott Marco Island.
The biggest crowds you might find exploring Naples beaches. (Photo by Tarra Gaines)
As the only all-suite beachfront hotel in Naples, Edgewater Hotel offers a home comforts with spectacular sky and sea views.
Getting a socially distant meeting with the gators at Big Cypress Swamp National Preserve. (Photo by Tarra Gaines)
What the restaurants on the water in Everglades City lack in ambiance, they make up for in crappy goodness. (Photo by Tarra Gaines)
Exploring the Everglades by kayak.
After a day of Everglades exploration or beach combing, shops and dinning away on Fifth Ave.
1
8

You might forget you're still in the Continental United States when staying at the JW Marriott Marco Island.

2
8

Sunset from a suite balcony at the JW Marriott Marco Island.

3
8

The biggest crowds you might find exploring Naples beaches. (Photo by Tarra Gaines)

4
8

As the only all-suite beachfront hotel in Naples, Edgewater Hotel offers a home comforts with spectacular sky and sea views.

5
8

Getting a socially distant meeting with the gators at Big Cypress Swamp National Preserve. (Photo by Tarra Gaines)

6
8

What the restaurants on the water in Everglades City lack in ambiance, they make up for in crappy goodness. (Photo by Tarra Gaines)

7
8

Exploring the Everglades by kayak.

8
8

After a day of Everglades exploration or beach combing, shops and dinning away on Fifth Ave.

As PaperCity reveals its list of dream destinations for when we’re all free to trot across the globe again, I’ve been thinking about pre-pandemic travel I did in the past few years from a new perspective. As someone who loves to explore new vistas away from the hustling bustle, I preferred socially distancing getaways long before the phrase became a new way of life.

Case in point, early this year before the winter of COVID discontent, I took a trip to Florida’s Paradise Coast. Besides stunning beaches, pampering resorts and primeval swamps, Paradise Coast — aka Collier County’s Naples, Marco Island and Everglade City – has earned the title as one of the places in the United States with the longest life expectancies. I went there for one of the area’s regular wellness weekends spotlighting ways to longevity.

Yet now I realize I found a place of coastal serenity far from the crowds but near a myriad of restaurant and shopping indulgences.

Sunny Sanctuary

Even during high winter season, the white-sand beaches never seemed crowded and the blue-green Gulf waters even less so. This is not the Florida college kids migrate to on break, but instead a sanctuary for those sun-lovers, swimmers and beachcombers who’d rather hear the crash of the waves and call of the gulls, than the screams from packed pool parties.

Many of the resorts along the Paradise Coast cater to those looking for a wellness focused vacations and along with a plethora of water activities offer class and programs like yoga, meditation and spa services.

To get a broader experience of the area, I stayed at two resorts, the JW Marriott Marco Island and Edgewater Beach Hotel in Naples. And yes, both featured programs and classes for mind/body rejuvenation but in an environment where I could find serenity in solitude, if I preferred.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

The JW recently went through a $320 million renovation to upgrade the rooms and public areas and added a new 93-room adults-only tower with rooftop pool. Yet for its size and many luxuries, I appreciated some of the softer touches. After an informal mocktail mixology course on tonics and shrubs, given by resort’s director of beverages and an elegant dinner at their Mediterranean restaurant, Tesoro, I was primed for a Yoga Nidra sleep class. Any travel tension I held on to that evening floated away during the balcony yoga session under the stars.

Edgewater Resort, Naples FL
As the only all-suite beachfront hotel in Naples, Edgewater Hotel offers a home comforts with spectacular sky and sea views.

With most international island getaways impossible for the immediate future, Marco Island might make for a fine island breezy alternative.

In Naples, the Edgewater is the only all-suite beachfront hotel in the city. At the time, I found the expansive living room, balcony and modern kitchen a luxurious perk, but now recognize it as perfect for a family bubble vacation on the beach.

Discovering Naples

Right on a seven mile stretch of Naples beach, Edgewater lies a few miles away from the boutique shopping and dining hub of old Naples. After a full afternoon filled with a a beach yoga session on the sands, a wellness cooking class and time for swimming or paddle boarding, I wandered down to the famed (in Florida) Naples Pier, where visitors and residents congregate at sunset and applaud particularly dramatic pink and red skies.

From there it was a short jaunt to the 5th Avenue promenade with a four star restaurant practically on every corner. With my small group of fellow wellness seekers, I had one of those unique culinary experiences, the dinner walk-along. We sampled a different course at five restaurants along the avenue. Sure it’s super indulgent but having spent days of yoga, swimming or paddling, I felt I earned it.

At the time, I admired the ambiance and European feel of all the year-round outdoor and patio dining offered along 5th Avenue, but now I see it as a preview of one of the safest models of restaurant experiences.

Here Be Gators

The highlight of the trip came as a half-day adventure deep into the living heart of Florida, the Everglades. There’s many ways to explore one the most unique eco-systems in the world, from airboat and swamp buggy tours to hikes along boardwalks into the wetlands.

I took a guide-led mangrove tunnel tour down the upper end of the Turner River in Big Cypress Swamp National Preserve. It’s easy to stay six feet away from people when paddling around in a solo kayak.

With the exception of my small tour group, I saw few humans but lots of waterfowl, turtles and several alligators hanging out among the mangroves. All the Preserve gators I spotted ignored us, content to sunbath on logs until one kayaker in our group lost control of his paddle and ended up a little too close, causing a hasty retreat to socially distance by both parties.

Big Cypress Swamp National Preserve alligator
Getting a socially distant meeting with the gators at Big Cypress Swamp National Preserve. (Photo by Tarra Gaines)

As we paddled deeper down the river, the mangrove branches created a living, leafy roof over our heads, filtering sunlight so that the world became green and softly lit. Our eco guide, kept us as a leisurely pace and regaled us with tales of famous orchid poachers while pointing out some rarities amid a paradise of bromeliads on every tree.

Back on solid ground, I took a trip into Everglades City for lunch. What the seafood restaurants along the Barron River, on Chokoloskee Bay lack in decor, they more than make up for in stone crab goodness.

Triad Seafood, set to reopen in October, is the kind of ramshackle place right on the water where the bathroom contains an actual tub adorned with a mermaid shower curtain, truly a sign of seafood paradise. Indeed, the stone crab was some of the best I’ve ever had. Even the pricing system had its own Florida character with all crab baskets weighing in at a pound, but the bill dependent on how much work I wanted to put in tackling the stone shell by myself.

As I reminisce on winter in coastal paradise, I checked in with the places I had visited to find most are welcoming guests back and have signed a special Paradise Coast Pledge to meet and exceed CDC and Florida Dept of Health Safety Guidelines and Protocols for reopening. While the immediate future for travel remains hazy, I find comfort knowing mangrove days and starlit island nights await when I’m ready to journey once more.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
2207 Oxford Street
Heights
FOR SALE

2207 Oxford Street
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Moore
This property is listed by: Juli Moore (713) 502-0775 Email Realtor
2207 Oxford Street
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
St. James
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #807
Houston, TX

$638,000 Learn More about this property
Adria Czerewaty
This property is listed by: Adria Czerewaty (713) 320-9199 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
5346 Val Verde Street
Galleria/Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5346 Val Verde Street
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5346 Val Verde Street
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial Lot/Longwoods
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
10806 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10806 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$998,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
10806 Long Shadow Lane
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X