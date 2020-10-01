rosewood mansion hotel thomas pheasant 185 RWMOT_Rotunda1
186 RWMOT_RotundaDetails2
188 RWMOT_Lobby2
187 RWMOT_Landing
RWMOT_LobbyDetails22
RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite 711
195 RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite Dining
RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite Bedroom
194 RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite 816 Detail
RWMOT_Penthouse Living
RWMOT_Penthouse Dining Area
193 RWMOT_PenthouseDetail
190 RWMOT_Manor_Estate_Mansion Suites Bathroom
191 RWMOT_Mansion Suite Living
RWMOT_Mansion Suite Bedroom
RWMOT_Grand Deluxe Day
RWMOT_LobbyDetails5
RWMOT_Premier Room Bathroom
RWMOT_Room Details_books
01
19

The Mansion's hand-carved plaster rotunda created by Casci Ornamental Plaster. Thomas Pheasant designed the light fixture and marble table.

02
19

A detail of the hand-carved plaster ceiling in the entry rotunda created by Casci Ornamental Plaster.

03
19

The magnificent lobby living room designed by Thomas Pheasant.

04
19

One of more than 50 original paintings commissioned for the hotel.

05
19

A lobby detail.

06
19

The Turtle Creek Suite with foyer, powder room, living room, kitchen, dining area, master bath and bedroom, and petite balconies wrapped in 1,350 square feet.

07
19

Dining room in the Turtle Creek Suite.

08
19

Turtle Creek Suite bedroom.

09
19

Books, sculptural objects, and a baby grand in the Turtle Creek Suite.

10
19

The Penthouse has an expansive rooftop terrace and 2,650 square feet of living space.

11
19

The dining area of the Penthouse.

12
19

Detail of the Rosewood Suite bedroom.

13
19

Manor and Estate Suite bath.

14
19

The Mansion Suite has superb views and petite balconies in 900 sumptuous square feet.

15
19

The Mansion Suite bedroom.

16
19

Grand Deluxe bedroom.

17
19

Detail in the lobby.

18
19

Premier room bath.

19
19

Detail of books and objects.

rosewood mansion hotel thomas pheasant 185 RWMOT_Rotunda1
186 RWMOT_RotundaDetails2
188 RWMOT_Lobby2
187 RWMOT_Landing
RWMOT_LobbyDetails22
RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite 711
195 RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite Dining
RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite Bedroom
194 RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite 816 Detail
RWMOT_Penthouse Living
RWMOT_Penthouse Dining Area
193 RWMOT_PenthouseDetail
190 RWMOT_Manor_Estate_Mansion Suites Bathroom
191 RWMOT_Mansion Suite Living
RWMOT_Mansion Suite Bedroom
RWMOT_Grand Deluxe Day
RWMOT_LobbyDetails5
RWMOT_Premier Room Bathroom
RWMOT_Room Details_books
Travel / Home + Design

Inside the Stunning Makeover of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Designer Thomas Pheasant Unveils a Carved Rotunda and Masterful Lobby and Suites

BY // 10.01.20
The Mansion's hand-carved plaster rotunda created by Casci Ornamental Plaster. Thomas Pheasant designed the light fixture and marble table.
A detail of the hand-carved plaster ceiling in the entry rotunda created by Casci Ornamental Plaster.
The magnificent lobby living room designed by Thomas Pheasant.
One of more than 50 original paintings commissioned for the hotel.
A lobby detail.
The Turtle Creek Suite with foyer, powder room, living room, kitchen, dining area, master bath and bedroom, and petite balconies wrapped in 1,350 square feet.
Dining room in the Turtle Creek Suite.
Turtle Creek Suite bedroom.
Books, sculptural objects, and a baby grand in the Turtle Creek Suite.
The Penthouse has an expansive rooftop terrace and 2,650 square feet of living space.
The dining area of the Penthouse.
Detail of the Rosewood Suite bedroom.
Manor and Estate Suite bath.
The Mansion Suite has superb views and petite balconies in 900 sumptuous square feet.
The Mansion Suite bedroom.
Grand Deluxe bedroom.
Detail in the lobby.
Premier room bath.
Detail of books and objects.
1
19

The Mansion's hand-carved plaster rotunda created by Casci Ornamental Plaster. Thomas Pheasant designed the light fixture and marble table.

2
19

A detail of the hand-carved plaster ceiling in the entry rotunda created by Casci Ornamental Plaster.

3
19

The magnificent lobby living room designed by Thomas Pheasant.

4
19

One of more than 50 original paintings commissioned for the hotel.

5
19

A lobby detail.

6
19

The Turtle Creek Suite with foyer, powder room, living room, kitchen, dining area, master bath and bedroom, and petite balconies wrapped in 1,350 square feet.

7
19

Dining room in the Turtle Creek Suite.

8
19

Turtle Creek Suite bedroom.

9
19

Books, sculptural objects, and a baby grand in the Turtle Creek Suite.

10
19

The Penthouse has an expansive rooftop terrace and 2,650 square feet of living space.

11
19

The dining area of the Penthouse.

12
19

Detail of the Rosewood Suite bedroom.

13
19

Manor and Estate Suite bath.

14
19

The Mansion Suite has superb views and petite balconies in 900 sumptuous square feet.

15
19

The Mansion Suite bedroom.

16
19

Grand Deluxe bedroom.

17
19

Detail in the lobby.

18
19

Premier room bath.

19
19

Detail of books and objects.

Cotton baron Sheppard King and his wife built their grand estate on Turtle Creek in 1925 with glorious architectural treasures brought back from trips to Europe, such as doors salvaged from a Spanish cathedral, carved marble columns that once belonged in an ancient Roman palace, and antique stained-glass windows bearing the coats of arms of British nobility. The Kings lavishly installed marble on the cantilevered stairway and enlisted local artisans to carve wood ceilings and plaster columns. Their stucco Italianate masterpiece was saved from certain demolition by Caroline Rose Hunt, who painted it pink and launched her Rosewood empire with the elegant Mansion hotel in 1980.

Interior designer Thomas Pheasant was inspired by the building’s original details for his multi-year overhaul of the hotel, newly unveiled for the Rosewood Mansion’s 40th anniversary. The original mansion — which houses the restaurant, bar, and meeting rooms — wasn’t touched. “The people who originally built it must have had a fascinating life,” Pheasant tells me from his Washington, D.C., offices. “You see all these European bits and pieces and collections they brought back and made their own. The original interiors have their own sense of escapism.”

188 RWMOT_Lobby2
The magnificent lobby living room designed by Thomas Pheasant.

Pheasant’s redesign is focused in the rotunda, lobby living area, and guest rooms and suites. He likens the rotunda to a folly or gazebo, with an ornate plaster dome carved with cascading vines. The dome was created by Dallas-based Casci OrnamentalPlaster, whose founder collaborated on the library’s original plaster barrel ceiling in 1925. The new dome took more than six months and 12 master craftsmen to complete. The revamped lobby living room now has ample lounge seating furnished with tables and seating designed by Pheasant.

Guest rooms and suites are designed in Pheasant’s signature serene palettes of creamy neutrals mixed with muted blues, greens, lilacs, and terra-cotta tones. “The first time I met with Rosewood’s design team, I asked them what they were looking for,” he recalls. “They put a copy of my book Simply Serene on the table and said, ‘We want this.’” In other words, Pheasant’s mandate was to create interiors that are a calming respite from the outside world — something we all need in 2020.

Damask wall coverings, mahogany paneling, and whitewashed oak floors all harmonize with Pheasant’s Studio Line of custom coffee tables, nightstands, and chairs. To give the public spaces a residential feel, he stocked shelves with books and decorative objects that were sourced locally. Original artwork was created for the redesigned areas, including more than 50 paintings commissioned by Eaton Fine Art in Austin.

Dallas photographer Sil Azevedo captured the Mansion’s historic architectural details in photographs for rooms and suites, and Bay Area potter Sara Paloma created 128 ceramic vessels to decorate the hallways. In an almost poetic aside, Pheasant teamed on the redesign with Dallas architecture firm Three, whose president, Gary Koerner, worked with Caroline Rose Hunt to design the original Mansion on Turtle Creek in 1980.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

“This is a very idiosyncratic hotel,” Pheasant says. Yes, it is. In the best way possible.

rosewood mansion hotel thomas pheasant 185 RWMOT_Rotunda1
186 RWMOT_RotundaDetails2
188 RWMOT_Lobby2
187 RWMOT_Landing
RWMOT_LobbyDetails22
RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite 711
195 RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite Dining
RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite Bedroom
194 RWMOT_Turtle Creek Suite 816 Detail
RWMOT_Penthouse Living
RWMOT_Penthouse Dining Area
193 RWMOT_PenthouseDetail
190 RWMOT_Manor_Estate_Mansion Suites Bathroom
191 RWMOT_Mansion Suite Living
RWMOT_Mansion Suite Bedroom
RWMOT_Grand Deluxe Day
RWMOT_LobbyDetails5
RWMOT_Premier Room Bathroom
RWMOT_Room Details_books
The PaperCity Magazine

September Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Kips Bay

Decorator Show House
Sees Design’s Infinite Sadness Bar for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Sees Design’s Infinite Sadness Bar for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Interiors, the Inaugural Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Opens
With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Interiors, the Inaugural Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Opens
Michelle Nussbaumer Creates a Dreamy Turkish Writer’s Lair for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Michelle Nussbaumer Creates a Dreamy Turkish Writer’s Lair for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Chad Dorsey’s Elegant Kitchen for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Chad Dorsey’s Elegant Kitchen for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Cravotta Interiors’ Hi-Fi Lounge for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Cravotta Interiors’ Hi-Fi Lounge for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Studio Thomas James’ ‘Wicked’ Powder Bath for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Studio Thomas James’ ‘Wicked’ Powder Bath for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
read full series

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X