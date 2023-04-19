Dallas Social Club Park House Will Open a Second Outpost in Houston — What to Expect at the Posh Private Hangout

Park House Houston, a private social club inspired by London’s new wave of stylish members-only social hangouts, is slated to open in December. As a sister club to the wildly successful Park House Dallas, which currently has a waitlist of more than 5,000 hopeful applicants, Park House Houston plans to pick up where the country club set leaves off. Located on the top level of a building at 4411 San Felipe, however, there’s nary a golf course in sight.

The visionaries behind Park House Dallas, which launched in 2018, and Park House Houston are hospitality and restaurant veterans John and Deborah Scott and Megan and Brady Wood. Prior to moving to Dallas, the Scotts spent four years in London, where they joined several private social clubs such as Casa Cruz in Notting Hill (a favorite of Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss) and 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously had their first date. (A Casa Cruz outpost opened in New York City last year, with 5 Hertford to open soon on the Upper East Side.) Deborah, who hails from New Zealand and worked in hospitality marketing positions in Asia, took inspiration from these and other clubs when planning Park House. “There was much research carried out late at night at these London clubs!” she says.