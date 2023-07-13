The Resort at Paws Up Is The Perfect Blend of Nature and Luxury — A Montana Glamping Experience Like No Other

The Resort at Paws Up has over 50 outdoor activities available for guests.(Photo by Stuart Thurlkill)

More than 100 years ago, explorers Lewis and Clark found a lookout point perched on the banks of Montana’s Blackfoot River to reveal a new vantage point of the American West. This same lookout point is now home to The Resort at Paws Up, a 37,000-acre enclave offering the ultimate luxury camping experience amidst hallowed nature-filled ground.

Paws Up’s six luxury campsites nestled along the roaring river consist of clusters of safari-style tents surrounded by a communal pavilion where meals are served and a fire pit for lounging. Open each year from mid-May thru mid-October, the Paws Up camping experience provides an outdoor living immersion complete with all the bells and whistles of a five-star resort.

Located at least 45 minutes from the nearest airport or major city, the resort’s sprawling land (with a whopping 100 miles of hiking and biking trails) sets a remote scene for soaking up nature with the resort’s activities and amenities to help you explore the terrain in true Lewis and Clark fashion.

For those not as friendly with the outdoors, Paws Up boasts private homes and cabins nestled in the tree-filled meadows around the property. There are also contemporary treehouses at the resort’s newer adults-only outpost, The Green O. Still, for families, friend groups, and romantic couples looking for a nature immersion, Paws Up’s glamping experience is the refined version of roughing it that will more than satisfy any camping craving.

With every luxury detail attended to, a stay at the Paws Up campgrounds is the type of camping where you can listen to the roaring river lull you to sleep, but with a butler to bring you an extra pillow and make sure coffee is hot on your front porch before you get picked up for an early morning fly fishing excursion.

While the price tag for a night at a Paws Up campsite may seem steep, the rates include daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a selection of beverages – and a high standard of doting service.

The tents themselves provide all the campsite necessities and then some. Each canvas-walled structure is decked out with wood floors, elegant ensuite bathrooms with heated floors, plush beds with heated blankets and western textiles, and even an AC/heating system for when the temperatures aren’t just right. There is wifi if you want to stay connected, and a hammock and front porch rockers if you’re going to disconnect.

The central camp pavilion is indoor-outdoor living with spacious patios and roaring fireplaces. A butler is on-site day and night to take care of every whim, including serving cocktails, planning the trip’s activities, breakfast orders, and everything in between.

Activities Amidst the Montana Mountains

Paws Up Campers can wander around living their best outdoorsman lives, studying nature, or participating in a vast array of outdoor activities offered by experts. There is fly fishing, horseback riding, ATV tours through the mountain ranges, shooting, archery, and 50 other exciting curated experiences led by the resort’s team of guides. Spa Town at Paws Up is another section of tents boasting a menu of relaxing body treatments and massage services for the wellness element of each stay.

Camp-Style Dining

The Paws Up campsite’s chef is ready with a piping hot breakfast menu each morning and a four-course gourmet meal with natural ingredients each evening.

Dishes like biscuits and gravy, bison and egg scramble for breakfast, locally harvested charcuterie, and a surf and turf combination of wild-caught salmon and elk, the dining at Paws Up is not limited to standard campfire fare.

If guests want to venture off the campsites, they are welcome to dine at the several other dining destinations at Paws Up, serving elevated fine dining with an homage to refined ranch cuisine.

A fire pit roars each night for campers to gather for a nightcap and a s’mores board (think charcuterie board but instead with sweet accents for the gooey treat).

The elevated camping experience at Paws Up is a discovery of Great American Western hospitality.