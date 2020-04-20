Montana’s Ultimate Natural Wonderland Beckons — Vacations Are Truly Private (and Personal) at The Resort at Paws Up

Big Sky is the Montana experience you've always wanted, and the perfect place to destress and unwind.

At Paws Up you’ll enjoy our own private home ― most sit on four acres

The 37,000 Acres that span The Paws Up Resort has breathtaking views at every turn.

Paws Up is a retreat like no other, with the finest amenities and service at guests' fingertips.

Whether you're flying private or through one of the many direct commercial flights, you'll be treated like a VIP at Paws Up from the moment you land in Montana

Fly-fishing is one of the countless activities available to make the most of nature.

Surrounded by pastures, forests and the rolling foothills of majestic Rocky Mountains, The Resort at Paws Up is essentially a Montana dude ranch come to life

Is lighting a scented candle in your makeshift home office just not cutting it anymore? No wonder. These are stressful times, and we’re all trying to keep our cool, caring for loved ones, adapting to new work routines and helping the kids with their math.

Did you know that the smell of pine trees strengthens your immune system? According to Florence Williams, author of The Nature Fix, it actually does. Perhaps it’s time for a retreat to Big Sky Country.

The Resort at Paws Up will be ready to welcome you there when social distancing measures are lifted and everyone can travel again. It’s also open right now and accepting guests if you are able to travel at the moment. You can get a sneak peek by taking a virtual tour of this Montana wonderland, often dubbed the Last Best Place for its unparalleled setting and amenities, to plan for a future trip as well.

Paws Up is 37,000 acres — yes 37,000 acres — of escape, located 35 minutes northeast of Missoula, Montana. It’s a “national park” that just happens to be private. Imagine 100 miles of trails and 10 miles of Blackfoot River access and you’ll start to get the picture.

There is away from it all. And then there’s Paws Up — a world of its own.

The Resort is reachable by car, commercial flights (you may be surprised by the number of direct flights to Missoula from many destinations, including Dallas) or private jet — and able to accommodate extended stays right now. Whether you arrive by private jet or commercial flight, you’ll be treated like a true VIP.

Every Paws Up stay includes complimentary roundtrip transport to and from Missoula International Airport (a $150 value). You’ll also have a private Lexus luxury SUV at your disposable while on property.

Every resort in the country calls itself a retreat. Surrounded by pine trees, rolling foothills and miles of riverfront to enjoy, The Resort at Paws Up truly is one.

Soaking in the sun and drinking up the fresh air just may be the first order of the day.

“Right now, people everywhere are stepping back — figuratively and literally — with the hopes that we can engage more meaningfully with friends, colleagues, acquaintances and our extended families later on,” says Steve Hurst, Paws Up’s managing director.

With only 28 vacation homes on its sprawling property, Paws Up caters to just a small number of guests. You and your family will stretch out with between 1,200 to 3,250 square feet of living space, all to yourselves. Each Big Timber Home and Wilderness Estate sits on at least four acres of unspoiled land.

This is your chance to enjoy the Big Sky experience that you’ve always wanted ― with the solitude to relax and reconnect.

“We feel fortunate to be able to offer restful seclusion in our expansive vacation homes. And we’re glad we can provide natural antidotes to the stress you might be feeling with of our scenic landscape and deliciously fresh Montana air,” Hurst says. “We’ll be so glad to welcome you to Montana, your new home away from home.”

Longer stays are made easy with a robust Wi-Fi network that puts working and studying from your own Montana retreat within reach. Social distancing in paradise — or just getting away from it all once everything calms down — are very much in play.

Paws Up calls this breathtaking swath of the Blackfoot River Valley “America’s Private National Park.” To say the moniker fits is putting it lightly.

Where Nature Rules

Wide-open landscapes and a big blue sky beckon. Surrounded by pastures, forests and the rolling foothills of majestic Rocky Mountains, The Resort at Paws Up is essentially a Montana dude ranch come to life. Once state mandates allow, there are tons of activities to enjoy that go far beyond the breathtaking scenery.

Everything from a Montana horseback riding adventure to sporting clays to fly-fishing (with an expert guide) to kayaking and ATV wilderness tours are available. And that’s just for starters. There is also hiking, boating, mountain biking, paintball, rafting, rappelling, swimming and much more.

This is one getaway where you’ll never run out of new things to do.

Privacy Rules

At The Resort at Paws Up, a vacation is very much a personal retreat. It’s more like visiting your own personal luxury ranch rather than a traditional hotel.

“There’s no lodge. It’s not a hotel,” Hurst says. “Instead, you and your family deserve to spread out in your very own vacation home.”

At Paws Up you’ll enjoy our own private home ― most sit on four acres. Longer-stay essentials such as work and study spaces, freshly laundered linens, a washer and dryer and a fully equipped kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, toaster and coffeemaker make it feel like home. Accommodations bring luxe perks, such as a large outdoor hot tub, a Montana-sized fireplace, roomy bathrooms with heated floors, smart TVs and more.

Paws Up’s guests can enjoy private in-home dining as well as personalized grocery stocking. Dogs are welcome in six of the homes for a nightly pet fee, so there’s no need to leave a beloved family member behind. Paws Up includes a host of amenities to help your furry best friend feel as comfortable as you do.

If you’re making getaway plans for the summer that don’t include international travel, The Resort’s activity roster swells up to 70 options for those comfortable Montana months. Paws Up will be waiting — in wonderful seclusion.

For more on what The Resort at Paws Up can offer, or to plan your own Big Sky Country getaway, check out The Resort’s website.