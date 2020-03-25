Brene Brown podcast
Texan storyteller and researcher Brene Brown released her first few "Unlocking Us with Brene Brown" podcast episodes this week.

Dax Shepard interviews actress January Jones for his Armchair Expert podcast.

The Tim Ferriss Show podcast is a hybrid business and interview show, and one of the most downloaded in the world.

True crime comedy podcast, Sinisterhood, is headlining the Dallas Comedy Festival.

Culture / Entertainment

Best Podcasts to Listen to Right Now — Texas-Native Brené Brown’s New Show is a Must-Hear

Entertaining and Informative Shows That Are Worth a Download

BY // 03.25.20
Texan storyteller and researcher Brene Brown released her first few "Unlocking Us with Brene Brown" podcast episodes this week.

Dax Shepard interviews actress January Jones for his Armchair Expert podcast.

The Tim Ferriss Show podcast is a hybrid business and interview show, and one of the most downloaded in the world.

True crime comedy podcast, Sinisterhood, is headlining the Dallas Comedy Festival.

Standard quarantine activities such as reading, watching television and movies, and listening to music can only entertain you for so long. To mix it up, we’ve compiled a few of our favorite podcasts that are currently touching on the subject of COVID-19 without only talking about COVID-19. Perfect hybrids of entertainment and information, these podcasts are worth a listen.

 

Unlocking Us with Brené Brown

On March 20, Texan storyteller and researcher Brené Brown released her first podcast episode from Unlocking Us with Brené Brown. Called “Brené on FFTS,” this first 4o-minute episode focuses on doing things for the first time. Spanning from her own work to coronavirus, Brown offers some optimistic — but realistic — viewpoints on the subject. She also went ahead and released two more episodes this week including interviews with author Glennon Doyle and the civil rights activist who founded the “Me Too” Movement, Tarana Burke. Listen here.

 

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Armchair Expert, actor Dax Shepard’s podcast that celebrates the messiness of being human is a great listen during this time. He most recently interviewed Dr. Sanjay Gupta on COVID-19 in his 192nd podcast episode. From actors and actresses to journalists and other podcast hosts (like Brené Brown and Sam Harris), Shepard delves into the messy and honest aspects of humanity. Listen here.

 

The Tim Ferriss Show

The Tim Ferriss Show

One of Fast Company‘s “Most Innovative Business People” and one of Fortune‘s “40 under 40,” Tim Ferriss, author of The 4-Hour Workweek, has one of the most-downloaded podcasts in the world. Past guests on the show (a mix of interviews and business advice) have included Neil Gaiman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James, Ray Dalio, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Edward Norton, Tony Robbins, Maria Sharapova, Brené Brown, and so many more. He most recently talked to Lori Gottlieb, author of Maybe You Should Talk To Someone, and recorded a short show about how to support healthcare workers during COVID-19.

 

Sinisterhood

Dallas-based podcast, Sinisterhood, is a great option for when you need to keep your mind off of things. Hosts Christie Wallace and Heather McKinney are still recording their weekly true crime comedy podcast — from separate locales of course. The two were scheduled to headline the now-postponed headlining Dallas Comedy Festival, but for now, we can still listen to the “funny, creepy, smart ladies” offer well-researched takes on all things sinister.

