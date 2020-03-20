How to Support the Dallas Arts and Entertainment Scene During the COVID-19 Outbreak

The Dallas Opera has to cancel all of its shows for the rest of the season.

Like so many communities during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Dallas arts scene is struggling right now. All big events in the art, film, comedy, and design worlds have been postponed. Most recently, Dallas Comedy Festival and Dallas International Film Festival have been forced to reschedule to a later date. These industries keep us entertained and we need them more than ever right now — fortunately, there are several ways to support our Dallas art scene.

We’ll continue to update as we discover more opportunities to give.

Dallas Opera

The Dallas Opera has been canceled all performances and programs, inside and outside of the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House for the rest of the 2019-2020 season.

Besides renewing for next season, the Opera is asking that although season pass holders are entitled to a full refund for the remainder of the current season, they’re asking that Dallas arts-lovers consider donating the value of their seats to help sustain their day-to-day operations, or allow the Opera to credit that amount to your season subscription or single tickets for next season. You can also visit their website to donate.

The Dallas Opera recently live streamed a recital featuring baritone Lucas Meachem and his wife, Irina, on piano. You can watch the performance here.

The 11th annual Dallas Comedy Festival was supposed to take place at Dallas Comedy House March 24-28.

Dallas Comedy

Dallas Comedy House unfortunately had to cancel their biggest event of the year, Dallas Comedy Festival, which would have been held this weekend. In the meantime, Dallas Comedy House will be “releasing as much content as they can online to keep you entertained during this time. Some of it will be new, some of it will be from our archives, and all of it will hopefully be a little respite for everyone.”

To support DCH, you can buy gift cards for future shows or classes.

Dallas Music and Local Performers

This week, DJ Blake Ward and Double Wide teamed up to bring live shows through streaming. They’re calling it QuaranTV and will feature local acts that are currently out of work. With donations, fans of the Dallas arts can fund segments and support for local performers. Most of the money will go to performers and production teams (video production by Jason Whitbeck of Yes Go Productions) putting on the show. Double Wide will not receive any of the profits, but will be providing the performance space for taping. Donate here.

Dallas Theater

Teatro Dallas, a 35-year-old professional theater troupe, teamed up with one of the oldest Latino theaters in the U.S. for its world premier of Cement City and many of its spring performances. You can donate to the non-profit organization here.

Texas Theatre is historical in Dallas.

Dallas Movie Theaters

Just like the Dallas arts community, our favorite local movie theaters need our help right now. The best way to lend our support: purchasing gifts cards or merch from places like Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, Texas Theatre, Inwood Theatre, Magnolia Theatre, and more.