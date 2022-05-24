Showing Off the Next Generation Porsche Macan — SUV With a Sports Car Persona Brings Several New Enhancements

The new Porsche model is truly next level with a variety of jaw-dropping enhancements. (Photo by Cameron Cook)

The Porsche Macan is undoubtedly one of the sleekest, most recognizable cars you’ll see on the city streets. From 75 to the Tollway and every street in between, the Macan exudes growl and grace with every turn.

Porsche Grapevine — an Avondale Dealership — recently unveiled the newest and most unstoppable Macan yet in its Dare Forward event, an exciting VIP reception of Porsche fans, partners and local North Texas influencers.

The dealership partnered with sophisticated venue Harvest Hall, a European-style food hall that features chef-driven restaurants serving scratch-made global cuisines. (Photo by Cameron Cook)

For the party, the dealership partnered with Harvest Hall, the European-style food hall in downtown Grapevine that features chef-driven restaurants serving scratch-made global cuisines. Third Rail House DJ Mike B spun tracks late into the evening as guests enjoyed bold bites from Monkey King Noodle Company, Arepa TX, Chick & Biscuit and Easy Sliders. These bites were paired with spirit forward beverages from Monkey Shoulder Whiskey, Milagro Tequila and Reyka Vodka.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome the new Macan to DFW,” Avondale Group VP of marketing Kennedy Gibson says. “And, there was no better way to celebrate this launch than with this truly exceptional group of clients and friends who were able to experience this beautiful vehicle in-person.”

The new Macan has an advanced steering wheel generation meant for the perfect control. (Photo by Cameron Cook)

The new Macan is a Porsche SUV with a sports car persona, built to make the most out of every day and propel its drivers forward. And the new model is truly next level with a variety of exciting enhancements, including new exterior design options, an advanced next generation steering wheel system that provides perfect control of your ride and a new sports car engine.

As for what’s next for Avondale, these auto experts are having quite the run. Avondale also unveiled the Aston Martin DBX707 — touted as the world’s most powerful ultra-luxury SUV. In fact, they became the first dealer group in the United States to welcome the powerhouse.

Keep an eye out for these two new SUVs. They’re hard to miss. And easy to full in love with. Particularly if you take a test drive.

To learn more about the new Porsche Macan, check out Porsche Grapevine’s full site, where you can start shopping and save time on selecting your dream car. For more on the Avondale Group and all the special cars it has, click here.