Travel-Essentials-1-1536×1024 (4)
BLU122CXSP-4e
Travel-Essentials-set-1151×1151
Lorna Murray
Crossbody Handbag
Lunya Travel Kit
The Smythson Backgammon Roll
Stranger’s Guide
Prada Chain for AirPods and AirPods Pro case
large_agua-by-agua-bendita-blue-orquiadea-monarca-floral-cotton-pareo
Screen Shot 2022-05-03 at 10.23.51 PM
Nimble CHAMP Portable Charger
1
12
2
12
3
12
4
12
5
12
6
12
7
12
8
12
9
12
10
12
11
12
12
12
13
12
Fashion / Shopping

11 Must-Have Summer Travel Essentials

Your Ultimate Packing Guide For Any Kind of Vacation

BY // 05.24.22
Here are 11 travel essentials that are on our summer packing list.
The Briggs and Riley Essential Carry-On Spinner is a tried and true suitcase.
The Aman Skincare Travel Essentials Set is a must for any vacation.
This summer, everyone needs a sun hat to keep those UV rays away. Lorna Murray's Island Capri Hat is a great option.
The A.P.C. Zoe Small Basket Bag is perfect for those with limited luggage space.
Lunya’s six-piece travel kit comes complete with buttery soft joggers, sweatshirt, tank top, socks and sleep mask all fit perfectly into a mesh bag perfect for laundry later. 
The Smythson Backgammon Roll is a great way to bring the fun with you.
Texan Abby Rapaport co-founded Stranger's Guide, a series of destination guides.
The Prada Chain is a stylish way not to lose your AirPods.
A versatile scarf is a must-have for any summer trip.
The Nimble CHAMP Portable Charger fits in any pocket or bag on-the-go.
1
12
  • Here are 11 travel essentials that are on our summer packing list:
2
12
3
12
4
12
5
12
6
12
7
12
8
12
9
12
10
12
11
12
12
12
13
12

You’ve booked your flight and completed the itinerary. What’s next? Packing, of course. With summer travel on the horizon, it’s time to get down to the important business of fine-tuning your essentials packing list.

Between stylish ensembles, beauty product musts, and technology tools, it can be overwhelming to curate the perfect items that check all the boxes, while all fitting in limited luggage space. With traveling ramping up this season, it’s only fitting that our luggage items be able to keep up. 

The trips that dot our summer calendars will no doubt take us to mountains, beaches, and metropolitan wonders, so it’s important to fill your luggage with chic, functional pieces for seamless memory-making no matter where your travels take you. 

Here are 11 must-have summer travel essentials that are on our packing list. 

 

Briggs and Riley Essential Carry-On
The Briggs and Riley Essential Carry-On Spinner is a tried and true suitcase.

Sophisticated Luggage Set

Packing can be a complicated science. The nuances of fitting every ensemble into a few bags is nothing short of a miracle. The right suitcase is crucial. 

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

For a more functional approach to packing, take a side step from the trendy hardshell suitcases and get yourself a classic carry-on and personal item set with all the pockets, bells, and whistles for the most efficient packing. The Briggs & Riley Essential Carry-On Spinner is a tried and true suitcase built with a special expansion system making it more acceptable to “over pack.” Once you’ve stuffed every last accessory, the suitcase has an impressive compression system at the click of a tab. Their baseline collection also has a matching Traveler Backpack or Weekender Duffle for the perfect one-two carry-on punch.

Skincare

Traveling can be tough on your skin, so a few heavy-hitting products that can do it all are key. Aman, the luxury hotel brand taking hospitality to a whole new level, launched their own line of skincare, fragrances, candles, and supplements made with natural ingredients – all with the essence of their coveted properties. 

Their Travel Essentials Set contains three products to keep your skin and body glowing throughout your trip. The Grounding Amethyst Bath and Shower Oil, Nourishing Jade Mask Concentrate, and Purifying Palo Santo Salve are all you need to treat your skin on the go. 

 

Lorna Murray
This summer, everyone needs a sun hat to keep those UV rays away. Lorna Murray’s Island Capri Hat is a great option.

Sun Hat

Whether you’re hitting the beach or the mountains, shielding from the sun is always a must and stylish sun hats seem to be having a major moment. Lorna Murray’s Island Capri Hat is not only a chic topper to go with every ensemble, but it is completely packable by easily folding it up due to its fun accordion style. It also has an optional neck tie for those windy days. 

Take Everywhere Handbag

With limited luggage space, a stylish but purposeful handbag is a must. A crossbody style with an optional handle is an ideal way to take your bag from day adventures to glitzy evening cocktails. Opt for a woven straw style for that effortless summer adventurer look. 

 

large_agua-by-agua-bendita-blue-orquiadea-monarca-floral-cotton-pareo
A versatile scarf is a must-have for any summer trip.

A Versatile Scarf

A scarf is an underrated travel companion. A large, versatile scarf can double as an airplane blanket, a pareo wrap for pool time, or a wrap to protect from the cool air. Agua by Agua Bendita’s punchy printed pareos have multiple uses while bringing eye-popping florals to your look. 

Entertainment for Anywhere

Game time with your travel companions is not to be forgotten. Whether over a long airport layover or sipping wine alfresco, popping out a fun set of cards or this roll-up backgammon set will bring the fun with you. 

 

Prada Chain for AirPods and AirPods Pro case
The Prada Chain is a stylish way not to lose your AirPods.

Headphone Holder

Vacation is all about being over the top, so why not keep up with those easy-to-lose AirPod headphones with a convenient holder chain. It’s both extra and responsible.

An Expert Travel Guide

Texas-native Abby Rapaport co-founded Stranger’s Guide, a series of destination guides that are filled with authentic localized stories to paint real portraits of the locale and provide a strong sense of place. Daydream with some light reading or peruse the pages to help plan your adventure.

 

Lunya Travel Kit Summer Travel Essentials
Lunya’s six-piece travel kit comes complete with buttery soft joggers, a sweatshirt, tank top, socks, and sleep mask all fit perfectly into a mesh bag perfect for laundry later.

Cozy Loungewear

Rest is just as important during travel as adventuring is. And so is comfort. A cozy pajama set will get you relaxed whether on the plane or sipping coffee in your spacious hotel room. Lunya’s six-piece travel kit comes complete with buttery soft joggers, a sweatshirt, tank top, socks, and sleep mask all fit perfectly into a mesh bag perfect for laundry later. 

Tote-able Water Bottle

Hydrate in a sustainable, and fashionably savvy way, with a luxe water bottle. The LOEWE Braided leather and aluminum version is a statement accessory in itself.

 

Nimble CHAMP Portable Charger Summer Travel Essentials
The Nimble CHAMP Portable Charger fits in any pocket or bag on the go.

Charger On-The-Go

With our devices doubling as our cameras, books, maps, social media, and more, we need to keep our digital sidekicks full of juice. Never let your device lose power with a cute little portable charger that fits seamlessly in a pocket or bag. 

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

SHOWCASE OF HOMES

Swipe
5104 Caroline St 502
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5104 Caroline St 502
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
5104 Caroline St 502
4020 Pineridge St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

4020 Pineridge St
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Brandon Krueger
This property is listed by: Brandon Krueger (832) 457-3840 Email Realtor
4020 Pineridge St
1111 Studewood St 508
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1111 Studewood St 508
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1111 Studewood St 508
1308 Heslep St C
Heights
FOR SALE

1308 Heslep St C
Houston, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Star Massing
This property is listed by: Star Massing (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1308 Heslep St C
1433 Allston St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1433 Allston St
Houston, TX

$1,399,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Mullins
This property is listed by: Cynthia Mullins (713) 829-3052 Email Realtor
1433 Allston St
1001 Rutland St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1001 Rutland St
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Rose Scharning
This property is listed by: Rose Scharning (281) 787-2735 Email Realtor
1001 Rutland St
2163 University Blvd
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2163 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
2163 University Blvd
607 East 12th St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

607 East 12th St
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Mullins
This property is listed by: Cynthia Mullins (713) 829-3052 Email Realtor
607 East 12th St
1211 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1211 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Rose Scharning
This property is listed by: Rose Scharning (281) 787-2735 Email Realtor
1211 Nicholson Street
1626 Cortlandt St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1626 Cortlandt St
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Mullins
This property is listed by: Cynthia Mullins (713) 829-3052 Email Realtor
1626 Cortlandt St
629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
629 E 10th 1/2 St
Presented by Boulevard Realty
View Our Open Houses See Our Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X