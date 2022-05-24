Here are 11 travel essentials that are on our summer packing list:

You’ve booked your flight and completed the itinerary. What’s next? Packing, of course. With summer travel on the horizon, it’s time to get down to the important business of fine-tuning your essentials packing list.

Between stylish ensembles, beauty product musts, and technology tools, it can be overwhelming to curate the perfect items that check all the boxes, while all fitting in limited luggage space. With traveling ramping up this season, it’s only fitting that our luggage items be able to keep up.

The trips that dot our summer calendars will no doubt take us to mountains, beaches, and metropolitan wonders, so it’s important to fill your luggage with chic, functional pieces for seamless memory-making no matter where your travels take you.

Here are 11 must-have summer travel essentials that are on our packing list.

The Briggs and Riley Essential Carry-On Spinner is a tried and true suitcase.

Sophisticated Luggage Set

Packing can be a complicated science. The nuances of fitting every ensemble into a few bags is nothing short of a miracle. The right suitcase is crucial.

For a more functional approach to packing, take a side step from the trendy hardshell suitcases and get yourself a classic carry-on and personal item set with all the pockets, bells, and whistles for the most efficient packing. The Briggs & Riley Essential Carry-On Spinner is a tried and true suitcase built with a special expansion system making it more acceptable to “over pack.” Once you’ve stuffed every last accessory, the suitcase has an impressive compression system at the click of a tab. Their baseline collection also has a matching Traveler Backpack or Weekender Duffle for the perfect one-two carry-on punch.

Skincare

Traveling can be tough on your skin, so a few heavy-hitting products that can do it all are key. Aman, the luxury hotel brand taking hospitality to a whole new level, launched their own line of skincare, fragrances, candles, and supplements made with natural ingredients – all with the essence of their coveted properties.

Their Travel Essentials Set contains three products to keep your skin and body glowing throughout your trip. The Grounding Amethyst Bath and Shower Oil, Nourishing Jade Mask Concentrate, and Purifying Palo Santo Salve are all you need to treat your skin on the go.

This summer, everyone needs a sun hat to keep those UV rays away. Lorna Murray’s Island Capri Hat is a great option.

Sun Hat

Whether you’re hitting the beach or the mountains, shielding from the sun is always a must and stylish sun hats seem to be having a major moment. Lorna Murray’s Island Capri Hat is not only a chic topper to go with every ensemble, but it is completely packable by easily folding it up due to its fun accordion style. It also has an optional neck tie for those windy days.

Take Everywhere Handbag

With limited luggage space, a stylish but purposeful handbag is a must. A crossbody style with an optional handle is an ideal way to take your bag from day adventures to glitzy evening cocktails. Opt for a woven straw style for that effortless summer adventurer look.

A versatile scarf is a must-have for any summer trip.

A Versatile Scarf

A scarf is an underrated travel companion. A large, versatile scarf can double as an airplane blanket, a pareo wrap for pool time, or a wrap to protect from the cool air. Agua by Agua Bendita’s punchy printed pareos have multiple uses while bringing eye-popping florals to your look.

Entertainment for Anywhere

Game time with your travel companions is not to be forgotten. Whether over a long airport layover or sipping wine alfresco, popping out a fun set of cards or this roll-up backgammon set will bring the fun with you.

The Prada Chain is a stylish way not to lose your AirPods.

Headphone Holder

Vacation is all about being over the top, so why not keep up with those easy-to-lose AirPod headphones with a convenient holder chain. It’s both extra and responsible.

An Expert Travel Guide

Texas-native Abby Rapaport co-founded Stranger’s Guide, a series of destination guides that are filled with authentic localized stories to paint real portraits of the locale and provide a strong sense of place. Daydream with some light reading or peruse the pages to help plan your adventure.

Lunya’s six-piece travel kit comes complete with buttery soft joggers, a sweatshirt, tank top, socks, and sleep mask all fit perfectly into a mesh bag perfect for laundry later.

Cozy Loungewear

Rest is just as important during travel as adventuring is. And so is comfort. A cozy pajama set will get you relaxed whether on the plane or sipping coffee in your spacious hotel room. Lunya’s six-piece travel kit comes complete with buttery soft joggers, a sweatshirt, tank top, socks, and sleep mask all fit perfectly into a mesh bag perfect for laundry later.

Tote-able Water Bottle

Hydrate in a sustainable, and fashionably savvy way, with a luxe water bottle. The LOEWE Braided leather and aluminum version is a statement accessory in itself.

The Nimble CHAMP Portable Charger fits in any pocket or bag on the go.

Charger On-The-Go

With our devices doubling as our cameras, books, maps, social media, and more, we need to keep our digital sidekicks full of juice. Never let your device lose power with a cute little portable charger that fits seamlessly in a pocket or bag.